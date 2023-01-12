ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

U.S. panel proposes limiting sentencing of defendants for acquitted conduct

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHwNX_0kCmzKBa00

Jan 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. government panel tasked with crafting federal sentencing policy on Thursday proposed curtailing the ability of judges to impose longer sentences on criminal defendants based on conduct for which they were acquitted at trial, a practice that the U.S. Supreme Court is considering addressing.

The bipartisan U.S. Sentencing Commission unanimously voted to publish for public comment a proposed amendment to federal sentencing guidelines relied upon by judges nationally that would limit them from considering a defendant's "acquitted conduct." The action is a key step toward adopting the change.

The vote came a day before U.S. Supreme Court justices were scheduled to meet privately to consider hearing, among other cases, four different appeals by criminal defendants urging them to end to this common judicial practice.

Comments are due by March 14. The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment on the Sentencing Commission's proposal.

It was one of a slew of proposed amendments the panel put forward including one of its top priorities - implementing a major 2018 criminal justice reform law and, in the process, clarifying when defendants are eligible for compassionate release from incarceration.

The panel lost its quorum - a sufficient membership to allow it to craft policy - a month after Republican then-President Donald Trump in 2018 signed into law the First Step Act, bipartisan legislation aimed at easing harsh sentencing for nonviolent offenders and at reducing recidivism.

The Senate in August confirmed seven new bipartisan members nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, giving the panel little time to work before a May 1 deadline to submit any guidelines amendments to Congress.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 1997 held that a jury's verdict of acquittal does not prevent a judge at sentencing from considering conduct underlying the acquitted charge.

Judges may do so because while juries must consider whether a criminal charge is proven beyond a reasonable doubt, judges at sentencing may consider whether facts are proven based on a preponderance of the evidence, a lower standard of proof.

Some U.S. lawmakers and defense lawyers have criticized the practice as unfair and a potential violation of defendants' civil rights. Some members of the judiciary including current Supreme Court justices have questioned it. In 2014, Justices Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas and Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissented from the court's decision to not take up the issue in a case.

While Scalia and Ginsburg have since died, Thomas remains on the court. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh when they served on lower courts wrote opinions that raised concerns about the practice.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Nate Raymond reports on the federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at nate.raymond@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 20

DWayne H.
3d ago

If you are acquitted of a crime, that means that the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence to prove you guilty. So in essence, you committed no crime. Since double jeopardy applies you can't be charged again if more evidence is found. Therefore anything that you were acquitted of, legally, you didn't do. So how can a judge consider something you didn't do in any future trial/sentencing?

Reply(14)
11
Lacy Monroe
4d ago

the judicial system continues changing these laws and not underlining the actual difference" in the actions making everybody in the state pen" give up all hope

Reply
4
Lacy Monroe
4d ago

there was REASONABLE DOUBT" ALL THE WAY AROUND IM MY HUSBANDS CASE WITH NO DASH CAM NOR BODY CAM FOOTAGE FROM NEITHER INCIDENT AND 1 HAD 16 POLICE OFFICERS POINTING GUNS AT HIM AND YET HE GOT 12 YEARS JUST HANDED TO HIM FROM JUDGE BABLER FOR ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!

Reply
4
Related
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk

Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Ohio Capital Journal

Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected

The criminal referral of Donald Trump to the Department of Justice by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is largely symbolic – the panel itself has no power to prosecute any individual. Nonetheless, the recommendation that Trump be investigated for four potential crimes – obstructing an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United […] The post Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Toni Koraza

Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban

A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
373K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy