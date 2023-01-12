ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba, MO

threeriverspublishing.com

Phelps Health welcomes first baby of 2023

Tate Michael Huffman was the first baby born at Phelps Health in Rolla, Missouri, in 2023, arriving bright and early at 3 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023. He weighed 8 pounds, 11.1 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His mother and father, Shelby and David Huffman, of Vienna, Missouri,...
ROLLA, MO
cchsplume.com

Roaming Reporter: Jefferson City Mall

Though the mall isn’t the most popular place in Jefferson City, there are still places you can kill some time and shop. These are my top 5 popular stores inside the Jefferson City Mall. 1. Bath and Body Works. I would say bath and body work gains the most...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
threeriverspublishing.com

Coroner needs help finding family of Sullivan man

The Crawford County Coroner’s Office is seeking assistance in locating family of Samuel L. Wester. If you are family or know someone who is, please contact the coroner’s office at 573-775-4250. Wester was 58 years old at the time of his death. He was found unresponsive in an...
SULLIVAN, MO
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County

JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Hillsboro High School investigates student threat

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Police and school officials worked to investigate a threat from a Hillsboro High School student. The student accused in the threat “has been secured,” per Hillsboro School District officials. Police have not yet disclosed whether the student will face criminal charges. The Hillsboro School...
HILLSBORO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday

Jefferson City, MO. (KMIZ) The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets Saturday afternoon. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and said they could The post One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Wanted man from Franklin County profiled on national TV show

The face of a Franklin County man wanted on federal and state child sex trafficking charges appeared on television screens across America last weekend. Donald Eugene Fields II, 58, of Union, was featured on the “Wanted” segment of “On Patrol: Live,” a television series that debuted last year and follows the activities of law enforcement officers. It is aired on the Reelz Channel, an independent network which claims to have viewership in more than 40 million homes across the U.S. The channel is carried on DirectTV, Dish Network, Verizon, AT&T U-Verse, Xfinity, Spectrum, and many other cable systems and major streaming services nationwide. The television show is hosted by Dan Abrams, the chief legal analyst for ABC News and a former host of “Nightline” and “Live PD”; retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean Larkin, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
WASHINGTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon

A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
BOURBON, MO
CJ Coombs

The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903

In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
FARMINGTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Two injured in Highway 32 accident

Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
PLATO, MO
myozarksonline.com

Pulaski County Associate Court cases

40-year-old Amy Jo Nagel of the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of committing burglary in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Court documents allege that Nagel on January 2nd, acting in concert with another person, knowingly entered a house, located in the 20-thousand block of Skyview Drive in Waynesville, possessed by still another person, and unlawfully restrained that person and exposed him to a substantial risk of serious physical injury. The documents further allege that Nagel committed these acts with a deadly weapon and did so in an angry or threatening manner. Nagel entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Judge Colin Long scheduled a counsel status hearing and a preliminary hearing for February 6th. The person alleged to have accompanied Nagel–30-year-old Stacy Antonial Bacon, Junior, of the Dixon area–has been arraigned in Associate Circuit Court on charges of committing burglary in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, and assault in the third degree. Court documents allege that Bacon knowingly caused physical injuries to the person who possessed the house by hitting him in the face with his fists. Bacon entered not-guilty pleas to all three charges. Judge Colin Long set his case for counsel status hearing and a preliminary hearing on February 6th.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO

