Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
threeriverspublishing.com
Phelps Health welcomes first baby of 2023
Tate Michael Huffman was the first baby born at Phelps Health in Rolla, Missouri, in 2023, arriving bright and early at 3 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023. He weighed 8 pounds, 11.1 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His mother and father, Shelby and David Huffman, of Vienna, Missouri,...
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
mo.gov
MDC offers hunters new challenge with Introduction to Predator Hunting class Jan. 30
Body DEFIANCE, Mo. — Among the most challenging and elusive prey a hunter can pursue in nature are animals that are themselves hunters. The intelligence and cunning of these predators are next level when compared to much of the quarry hunters typically chase. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC)...
cchsplume.com
Roaming Reporter: Jefferson City Mall
Though the mall isn’t the most popular place in Jefferson City, there are still places you can kill some time and shop. These are my top 5 popular stores inside the Jefferson City Mall. 1. Bath and Body Works. I would say bath and body work gains the most...
threeriverspublishing.com
Coroner needs help finding family of Sullivan man
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office is seeking assistance in locating family of Samuel L. Wester. If you are family or know someone who is, please contact the coroner’s office at 573-775-4250. Wester was 58 years old at the time of his death. He was found unresponsive in an...
Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast comeback
Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long. That winter feeling made a quick comeback on Thursday.
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County
JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
Hillsboro High School investigates student threat
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Police and school officials worked to investigate a threat from a Hillsboro High School student. The student accused in the threat “has been secured,” per Hillsboro School District officials. Police have not yet disclosed whether the student will face criminal charges. The Hillsboro School...
One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday
Jefferson City, MO. (KMIZ) The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets Saturday afternoon. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and said they could The post One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Washington Missourian
Wanted man from Franklin County profiled on national TV show
The face of a Franklin County man wanted on federal and state child sex trafficking charges appeared on television screens across America last weekend. Donald Eugene Fields II, 58, of Union, was featured on the “Wanted” segment of “On Patrol: Live,” a television series that debuted last year and follows the activities of law enforcement officers. It is aired on the Reelz Channel, an independent network which claims to have viewership in more than 40 million homes across the U.S. The channel is carried on DirectTV, Dish Network, Verizon, AT&T U-Verse, Xfinity, Spectrum, and many other cable systems and major streaming services nationwide. The television show is hosted by Dan Abrams, the chief legal analyst for ABC News and a former host of “Nightline” and “Live PD”; retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean Larkin, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson.
1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
Washington police seek witness in shooting
Police in Washington, Missouri are hunting for someone who may have witnessed a murder.
police1.com
Mo. sheriff's office makes buzzworthy offer for DWI enforcement training
HILLSBORO, Mo. — The elevator door opened at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon, and a room full of deputies turned their heads to see volunteer Nerma Tulek proclaim her arrival. "The drinkers are here!" Tulek said with a slight slur and a big smile. Tulek and three...
Murder suspect in custody after I-55 crash in south St. Louis
An accused double murder suspect wanted in Franklin County was taken into custody Sunday after crashing their car along Interstate 55 in south St. Louis.
kjluradio.com
Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon
A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
Warrant issued for suspect in double shooting outside hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant Friday for 61-year-old Powell Trout in the double shooting outside a hotel in Washington, Missouri. The Washington Police Department received numerous calls at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday from witnesses who said there had been a shooting in...
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
houstonherald.com
Two injured in Highway 32 accident
Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
myozarksonline.com
Pulaski County Associate Court cases
40-year-old Amy Jo Nagel of the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of committing burglary in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Court documents allege that Nagel on January 2nd, acting in concert with another person, knowingly entered a house, located in the 20-thousand block of Skyview Drive in Waynesville, possessed by still another person, and unlawfully restrained that person and exposed him to a substantial risk of serious physical injury. The documents further allege that Nagel committed these acts with a deadly weapon and did so in an angry or threatening manner. Nagel entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Judge Colin Long scheduled a counsel status hearing and a preliminary hearing for February 6th. The person alleged to have accompanied Nagel–30-year-old Stacy Antonial Bacon, Junior, of the Dixon area–has been arraigned in Associate Circuit Court on charges of committing burglary in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, and assault in the third degree. Court documents allege that Bacon knowingly caused physical injuries to the person who possessed the house by hitting him in the face with his fists. Bacon entered not-guilty pleas to all three charges. Judge Colin Long set his case for counsel status hearing and a preliminary hearing on February 6th.
Comments / 0