Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Missouri
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
Hillsboro High School investigates student threat
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Police and school officials worked to investigate a threat from a Hillsboro High School student. The student accused in the threat “has been secured,” per Hillsboro School District officials. Police have not yet disclosed whether the student will face criminal charges. The Hillsboro School...
Washington Missourian
Hollie’s Costume Closet opens in Washington
After a six-year hiatus, Hollie’s Costume Closet in Washington, is back in business. Washington resident Hollie Danos reopened the store Dec. 5. It is located at 1646 E. Fifth St. The storefront was previously home to Alterations & Creations, which closed in November following the retirement of owner Susan Saunders.
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns purchase Defiance Roadhouse, plan opening of new cafe in Augusta
The Defiance Roadhouse, a southern St. Charles County landmark with a patio right on Highway 94, was purchased Jan. 4 by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. The bar and restaurant is the latest business bought by the corporation, which has acquired dozens of businesses since 2021 in and around Augusta and Washington. The prices of most of the individual purchases, including for the Defiance Roadhouse, have not been disclosed, but representatives of the Hoffmann Family of Companies have said the total investment will likely be more than $200 million.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
lakeexpo.com
Surprise Snow Caused At Least 40 Car Crashes Across Mid-Missouri
Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
Washington Missourian
Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit
The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
cchsplume.com
Roaming Reporter: Jefferson City Mall
Though the mall isn’t the most popular place in Jefferson City, there are still places you can kill some time and shop. These are my top 5 popular stores inside the Jefferson City Mall. 1. Bath and Body Works. I would say bath and body work gains the most...
threeriverspublishing.com
Coroner needs help finding family of Sullivan man
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office is seeking assistance in locating family of Samuel L. Wester. If you are family or know someone who is, please contact the coroner’s office at 573-775-4250. Wester was 58 years old at the time of his death. He was found unresponsive in an...
kfmo.com
Ste. Genevieve County Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 74 year old Ste. Genevieve man, Gerald S. Derousse, is suffering serious injuries after he was struck by a car Wednesday morning at 6:30 in Ste. Genevieve County. According to Highway Patrol reports the car was driven by 24 year old Logan T. Kemper, of Ste. Genevieve. He was headed south on Route A, north of Lime Kiln Road. Derousse was standing in the southbound lane. Kemper swerved into the northbound lane and Derousse ran in front of the car and was struck. Derousse was taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital at Ste. Genevieve. Kemper was not injured.
kjluradio.com
One person dead, another arrested after Saturday afternoon shooting in Jefferson City
One person is arrested for a weekend murder in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports officers were called Saturday, around noon, to the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets to investigate a disturbance involving gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident suffering from a...
One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday
One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday

Jefferson City, MO. (KMIZ) The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets Saturday afternoon. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and said they could
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
kfmo.com
North County High School Threat
(Bonne Terre, MO) Officials with North County High School are increasing security and patrols of the school grounds this weekend after a threat against the campus was received Thursday night. A press release from North County School officials indicates they were informed of an anonymous report of a threat made against the high school. Deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, Bonne Terre Police, and North County School District officials swept the buildings, investigated throughout the night, and made contact with witnesses. The threat was determined not to be valid. The release goes on indicating even though the threat this time was not real it's always best to report any threatening remarks. Any suspicious activity you detect on social media, in conversations, or in internet posts, should be reported to law enforcement immediately.
kjluradio.com
Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon
A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
Boone Country Connection
Garage Sale in Defiance, Saturday January 14
Garage sale on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 3849 Highway D., Defiance, MO 63342. The sales includes tools, household items and antiques and will be held from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m.
Warrant issued for suspect in double shooting outside hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant Friday for 61-year-old Powell Trout in the double shooting outside a hotel in Washington, Missouri. The Washington Police Department received numerous calls at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday from witnesses who said there had been a shooting in...
1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
mymoinfo.com
DeSoto man arrested after Highway 61 crash
A DeSoto man was arrested after a traffic accident on Highway 61 north of Miller Road in Imperial on Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Joseph Keitel was exiting the Dollar General parking lot on southbound 61 in a 2007 Buick Lacrosse and struck a 2016 Honda CRV driven by 74-year-old Linda Chapman of Arnold. Keitel fled the scene and later returned on foot. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries, while Chapman was not injured. Keitel has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash. The accident took place at 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
