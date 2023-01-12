ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon, MO

FOX2Now

Hillsboro High School investigates student threat

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Police and school officials worked to investigate a threat from a Hillsboro High School student. The student accused in the threat “has been secured,” per Hillsboro School District officials. Police have not yet disclosed whether the student will face criminal charges. The Hillsboro School...
HILLSBORO, MO
Washington Missourian

Hollie’s Costume Closet opens in Washington

After a six-year hiatus, Hollie’s Costume Closet in Washington, is back in business. Washington resident Hollie Danos reopened the store Dec. 5. It is located at 1646 E. Fifth St. The storefront was previously home to Alterations & Creations, which closed in November following the retirement of owner Susan Saunders.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns purchase Defiance Roadhouse, plan opening of new cafe in Augusta

The Defiance Roadhouse, a southern St. Charles County landmark with a patio right on Highway 94, was purchased Jan. 4 by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. The bar and restaurant is the latest business bought by the corporation, which has acquired dozens of businesses since 2021 in and around Augusta and Washington. The prices of most of the individual purchases, including for the Defiance Roadhouse, have not been disclosed, but representatives of the Hoffmann Family of Companies have said the total investment will likely be more than $200 million.
AUGUSTA, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Surprise Snow Caused At Least 40 Car Crashes Across Mid-Missouri

Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit

The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
cchsplume.com

Roaming Reporter: Jefferson City Mall

Though the mall isn’t the most popular place in Jefferson City, there are still places you can kill some time and shop. These are my top 5 popular stores inside the Jefferson City Mall. 1. Bath and Body Works. I would say bath and body work gains the most...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
threeriverspublishing.com

Coroner needs help finding family of Sullivan man

The Crawford County Coroner’s Office is seeking assistance in locating family of Samuel L. Wester. If you are family or know someone who is, please contact the coroner’s office at 573-775-4250. Wester was 58 years old at the time of his death. He was found unresponsive in an...
SULLIVAN, MO
kfmo.com

Ste. Genevieve County Crash

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 74 year old Ste. Genevieve man, Gerald S. Derousse, is suffering serious injuries after he was struck by a car Wednesday morning at 6:30 in Ste. Genevieve County. According to Highway Patrol reports the car was driven by 24 year old Logan T. Kemper, of Ste. Genevieve. He was headed south on Route A, north of Lime Kiln Road. Derousse was standing in the southbound lane. Kemper swerved into the northbound lane and Derousse ran in front of the car and was struck. Derousse was taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital at Ste. Genevieve. Kemper was not injured.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday

Jefferson City, MO. (KMIZ) The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets Saturday afternoon. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and said they could The post One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kfmo.com

North County High School Threat

(Bonne Terre, MO) Officials with North County High School are increasing security and patrols of the school grounds this weekend after a threat against the campus was received Thursday night. A press release from North County School officials indicates they were informed of an anonymous report of a threat made against the high school. Deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, Bonne Terre Police, and North County School District officials swept the buildings, investigated throughout the night, and made contact with witnesses. The threat was determined not to be valid. The release goes on indicating even though the threat this time was not real it's always best to report any threatening remarks. Any suspicious activity you detect on social media, in conversations, or in internet posts, should be reported to law enforcement immediately.
BONNE TERRE, MO
kjluradio.com

Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon

A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
BOURBON, MO
Boone Country Connection

Garage Sale in Defiance, Saturday January 14

Garage sale on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 3849 Highway D., Defiance, MO 63342. The sales includes tools, household items and antiques and will be held from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m.
DEFIANCE, MO
FOX2Now

1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
WASHINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

DeSoto man arrested after Highway 61 crash

A DeSoto man was arrested after a traffic accident on Highway 61 north of Miller Road in Imperial on Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Joseph Keitel was exiting the Dollar General parking lot on southbound 61 in a 2007 Buick Lacrosse and struck a 2016 Honda CRV driven by 74-year-old Linda Chapman of Arnold. Keitel fled the scene and later returned on foot. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries, while Chapman was not injured. Keitel has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash. The accident took place at 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
IMPERIAL, MO

