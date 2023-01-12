Addiction services advocates have for years been pushing for what they call “overdose prevention centers” where people can inject drugs they have already purchased under the supervision of medical professionals. And they hoped to have the governor’s support after a successful pilot program in New York City, which is privately funded and operated with the consent of both the mayor and local prosecutors. But after a rejection from the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul in December, advocates were once again left disappointed by the governor’s plans to tackle the overdose crisis after her State of the State speech this week. Hochul did not mention supervised injection sites in her speech or in her accompanying plan.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO