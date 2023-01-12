ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Abdul Ghani

New Year, New Budget: New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a $102.7 billion preliminary budget

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a preliminary budget proposal totaling $102.7 billion for the next fiscal year 2024. But if the still-ongoing disagreement between the administration and City Council over the budget for the current year is any indication, this forthcoming budget will see additional opposition from an emboldened council to the mayor's plan for guiding the city through some difficult budgetary terrain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Mayor signs $275 million deal with hotels to house migrants

Mayor Eric Adams has agreed to a $275 million contract with the Hotel Association of New York City to house at least 5,000 migrants, according to the organization's president, Vijay Dandapani. It is unclear how many hotels will participate, but Dandapani says the hotels will be doing so voluntarily. And...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Students walkout in protest of DOE budget cuts in Lower Manhattan

Students walked out of school Thursday afternoon in protest of the mayor’s education budget cuts. Teens from a litany of schools, including Professional Performing Arts High School and Bard High School Early College organized a walkout on Jan. 12 and rallied outside City Hall to demand Mayor Eric Adams restore the slashed budget.
norwoodnews.org

Fair Chance For Housing Act Divides New Yorkers as Mayor Hails PACT Program in Addressing Needed NYCHA Upgrades

The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. Protestors from across the five boroughs gathered on the steps of City Hall on Dec. 7 to rally against Intro. 632, a bill that, if passed, would prohibit some building owners and landlords from conducting background checks on prospective tenants at any point during the rental process. The bill has been named the “Fair Chance for Housing Act,” and its supporters say it is needed in order to give the formerly incarcerated who have served their time the opportunity to find housing, as New Yorkers continue to grapple with the ongoing affordable housing crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Will Hochul come around on supervised injection sites?

Addiction services advocates have for years been pushing for what they call “overdose prevention centers” where people can inject drugs they have already purchased under the supervision of medical professionals. And they hoped to have the governor’s support after a successful pilot program in New York City, which is privately funded and operated with the consent of both the mayor and local prosecutors. But after a rejection from the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul in December, advocates were once again left disappointed by the governor’s plans to tackle the overdose crisis after her State of the State speech this week. Hochul did not mention supervised injection sites in her speech or in her accompanying plan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC awards hundreds of millions to vendors with criminal pasts

City Comptroller Brad Lander — who has publicly vowed to weed out bad actors among city contractors — has a history of looking the other way at shady contractors with criminal pasts. The city’s top financial watchdog, a socialist, is charged with monitoring city contracts, reviewing them for waste and fraud and — if there are red flags — sending them back to the issuing city agency for further review. Though Lander cannot stop a contract from proceeding, his office plays an important role in oversight and in practice can gum up the approval process. In October 2022, Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping, a longtime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckerspayer.com

New York City can't charge retirees copays, judge rules, as Medicare Advantage fight drags on

A judge has ruled New York City cannot charge its retirees $15 copays for physician visits, the New York Daily News reported Jan. 11. The ruling comes as the city is engaged in several court battles with the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees over the city's proposal to switch its health plan offerings for retired city employees to Medicare Advantage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

MTA to Launch Bus “Network Redesign”

The Metropolitan Transit Authority is taking a look at the bus service in an effort to improve it borough by borough. “This project is part of our larger effort to modernize New York City’s bus network and improve bus service borough by borough. We are taking a fresh look at the bus network, with the goal of meeting customers’ priorities: frequent service, faster travel, reliable service, better connections, and an easy ride,” said a statement by the MTA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Abdul Ghani

After protest from judges, New York City halts construction of a bike lane near Manhattan's courts

In Lower Manhattan, a long-promised bike lane is being delayed due to opposition from a strong group: New York's judges and court officials. The city's proposal to replace curbside parking with a protected lane along a section of Centre Street surrounded by courthouses and government structures has been under attack since last year by members of the state's judicial branch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

NYCHA Kicks Off Modernization Projects at Three Affordable Housing Properties in Upper Manhattan

New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and a consortium of developers have kicked off an extensive modernization project at three aging residential properties in Upper Manhattan: Audubon Houses at 1909 Amsterdam Avenue in Sugar Hill, Bethune Gardens at 1945 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, and Thurgood Marshall Plaza at 1970 Amsterdam Avenue, also in Washington Heights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Idled NYC educators do nothing but sign in remotely, even from Europe

This is where the rubber meets the living room. Scores of New York City educators removed from public schools and put in “rubber rooms” — the infamous spaces where those under investigation or awaiting disciplinary trials are held — have been sent home to report remotely, The Post has learned. The suspended staffers, while fully paid, are required to do nothing but sign in and out by email and “stay in the NYC area.” Most comply with the rule, but a few defiantly jetted to Germany and the West Indies, a high school teacher awaiting a disciplinary hearing told The Post....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

NYC budget cuts could worsen food crisis for hungry families

A sign alerting customers about SNAP food stamps benefits is displayed in a Brooklyn grocery store in December 2019. The city Department of Social Services estimates there were 50,000 food stamp applications in October 2022, a 60% bump compared to the same month in 2019. Demand for food assistance applications has grown, but processing times have slowed down. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy