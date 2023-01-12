Read full article on original website
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Basketball MVP Traded In Major DealOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Year, New Budget: New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a $102.7 billion preliminary budget
On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a preliminary budget proposal totaling $102.7 billion for the next fiscal year 2024. But if the still-ongoing disagreement between the administration and City Council over the budget for the current year is any indication, this forthcoming budget will see additional opposition from an emboldened council to the mayor's plan for guiding the city through some difficult budgetary terrain.
NY1
Mayor signs $275 million deal with hotels to house migrants
Mayor Eric Adams has agreed to a $275 million contract with the Hotel Association of New York City to house at least 5,000 migrants, according to the organization's president, Vijay Dandapani. It is unclear how many hotels will participate, but Dandapani says the hotels will be doing so voluntarily. And...
NYC mayor Adams calling for 'coordinated effort' from mayors dealing with migrant crisis
Mayor Adams says he will be in D.C. this week speaking to the America Conference of Mayors -- many who are also grappling with a migrant surge. He is raising the issue to them on how they can develop a coordinated effort.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Students walkout in protest of DOE budget cuts in Lower Manhattan
Students walked out of school Thursday afternoon in protest of the mayor’s education budget cuts. Teens from a litany of schools, including Professional Performing Arts High School and Bard High School Early College organized a walkout on Jan. 12 and rallied outside City Hall to demand Mayor Eric Adams restore the slashed budget.
Adams unveils details of $103 billion proposed budget for New York City
Adams warned about a perfect storm of fiscal challenges ahead for the city.
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
norwoodnews.org
Fair Chance For Housing Act Divides New Yorkers as Mayor Hails PACT Program in Addressing Needed NYCHA Upgrades
The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. Protestors from across the five boroughs gathered on the steps of City Hall on Dec. 7 to rally against Intro. 632, a bill that, if passed, would prohibit some building owners and landlords from conducting background checks on prospective tenants at any point during the rental process. The bill has been named the “Fair Chance for Housing Act,” and its supporters say it is needed in order to give the formerly incarcerated who have served their time the opportunity to find housing, as New Yorkers continue to grapple with the ongoing affordable housing crisis.
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Lawmakers Weigh Investigation into Jewish University over $230 Million in State Funding
New York state senators threatened an investigation Wednesday into allegations that Yeshiva University misrepresented itself to receive $230 million in state funding, according to a letter sent to the Jewish school. Yeshiva is currently embroiled in a lawsuit regarding the school’s refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an...
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will Cost
For months, New York Mayor Eric Adams has talked about migrants who arrived in the city. From hotels to tents, to the migrant center, this is becoming ss bigger problem for him to manage going into 2023.
cityandstateny.com
Will Hochul come around on supervised injection sites?
Addiction services advocates have for years been pushing for what they call “overdose prevention centers” where people can inject drugs they have already purchased under the supervision of medical professionals. And they hoped to have the governor’s support after a successful pilot program in New York City, which is privately funded and operated with the consent of both the mayor and local prosecutors. But after a rejection from the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul in December, advocates were once again left disappointed by the governor’s plans to tackle the overdose crisis after her State of the State speech this week. Hochul did not mention supervised injection sites in her speech or in her accompanying plan.
NYC awards hundreds of millions to vendors with criminal pasts
City Comptroller Brad Lander — who has publicly vowed to weed out bad actors among city contractors — has a history of looking the other way at shady contractors with criminal pasts. The city’s top financial watchdog, a socialist, is charged with monitoring city contracts, reviewing them for waste and fraud and — if there are red flags — sending them back to the issuing city agency for further review. Though Lander cannot stop a contract from proceeding, his office plays an important role in oversight and in practice can gum up the approval process. In October 2022, Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping, a longtime...
beckerspayer.com
New York City can't charge retirees copays, judge rules, as Medicare Advantage fight drags on
A judge has ruled New York City cannot charge its retirees $15 copays for physician visits, the New York Daily News reported Jan. 11. The ruling comes as the city is engaged in several court battles with the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees over the city's proposal to switch its health plan offerings for retired city employees to Medicare Advantage.
Williamsburg street sign blunder fuels old rumors, gentrification fears
The dually named Graham Av-Av of Puerto Rico sign hangs over the Moore Street intersection in Williamsburg after briefly being removed on Jan. 13 by city crews. Officials said the sign change was an error. City transportation officials say removing “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign was a mistake [ more › ]
boropark24.com
MTA to Launch Bus “Network Redesign”
The Metropolitan Transit Authority is taking a look at the bus service in an effort to improve it borough by borough. “This project is part of our larger effort to modernize New York City’s bus network and improve bus service borough by borough. We are taking a fresh look at the bus network, with the goal of meeting customers’ priorities: frequent service, faster travel, reliable service, better connections, and an easy ride,” said a statement by the MTA.
After protest from judges, New York City halts construction of a bike lane near Manhattan's courts
In Lower Manhattan, a long-promised bike lane is being delayed due to opposition from a strong group: New York's judges and court officials. The city's proposal to replace curbside parking with a protected lane along a section of Centre Street surrounded by courthouses and government structures has been under attack since last year by members of the state's judicial branch.
New York YIMBY
NYCHA Kicks Off Modernization Projects at Three Affordable Housing Properties in Upper Manhattan
New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and a consortium of developers have kicked off an extensive modernization project at three aging residential properties in Upper Manhattan: Audubon Houses at 1909 Amsterdam Avenue in Sugar Hill, Bethune Gardens at 1945 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, and Thurgood Marshall Plaza at 1970 Amsterdam Avenue, also in Washington Heights.
Idled NYC educators do nothing but sign in remotely, even from Europe
This is where the rubber meets the living room. Scores of New York City educators removed from public schools and put in “rubber rooms” — the infamous spaces where those under investigation or awaiting disciplinary trials are held — have been sent home to report remotely, The Post has learned. The suspended staffers, while fully paid, are required to do nothing but sign in and out by email and “stay in the NYC area.” Most comply with the rule, but a few defiantly jetted to Germany and the West Indies, a high school teacher awaiting a disciplinary hearing told The Post....
NYC budget cuts could worsen food crisis for hungry families
A sign alerting customers about SNAP food stamps benefits is displayed in a Brooklyn grocery store in December 2019. The city Department of Social Services estimates there were 50,000 food stamp applications in October 2022, a 60% bump compared to the same month in 2019. Demand for food assistance applications has grown, but processing times have slowed down. [ more › ]
