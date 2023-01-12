Read full article on original website
Related
It’s National Bagel Day Everyday at These 12 Great Upstate New York Cafes
January 15 is National Bagel Day. But I ask you this. Who celebrates the delicious and almighty bagel with just one day of the year?. I like bagels several times a week, personally. Everyone knows New York has the best bagels in the country. While our friends down near New...
School in Upstate NY Shocked by a Movie Star ‘Mystery Reader’ !
Inviting a "mystery reader" into a school can be a lot of fun; it breaks up the day and gives teachers and students something to look forward to. Sometimes the guest is a local celebrity, a doctor, maybe a first responder, an athlete, or perhaps even a parent - all great choices, btw! But sometimes, this happens...
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
15 of the Best Movies Ever Made in Upstate NY – And the Reasons Why!
Lights, Camera, Upstate New York! Are we living in Hollywood East?. What do A Quiet Place, The Irishman, Salt, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Horse Whisperer, Slap Shot, The Other Guys, The Place Beyond the Pines, and Ironweed all have in common?. You guessed it, all these major movies -...
Stephen King Disses Upstate New York On Twitter; Is He Right?
Stephen King isn’t just a master of horror; he’s a master of Twitter. He’s never shied away from tweeting his unfiltered beliefs on any subject from books and pop culture to politics. Now after feuding with everyone from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, US Senator Ted Cruz, to even Twitter owner Elon Musk, King has a new target: Upstate New York.
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
One of the World’s Tiniest Diner’s in Upstate NY Turned 100!
Big menus, good food, fast service, convenient hours, and fair prices. Morning, noon, or night - nothing beats a quality Diner - and thankfully we have many to choose from here in the Capital Region. Some diners are known for their massive breakfasts, meaty triple-decker sandwiches, or pancakes the size...
Unclaimed Funds In New York, Here’s How to Get Your Share of $17 Billion
New York State has billions of dollars of YOUR money! The State is paying out hundreds of thousands of dollars to residents every day. Seems too good to be true but it's not. In 2022 approximately $400 million was returned to New Yorkers. Yes, returned because...it's your money. As much...
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns
Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
New York Man Impersonates Cop, Steals Rifle From Squirrel Hunters
A New York man has pled guilty to impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a group of squirrel hunters. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, 24-year-old Zackary Harvey pled guilty to two federal charges stemming from his September arrest, one for impersonating a police officer and one for stealing a rifle from a hunter. On September 9, Harvey ran into a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management area.
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0