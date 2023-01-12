ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 of the Best Movies Ever Made in Upstate NY – And the Reasons Why!

Lights, Camera, Upstate New York! Are we living in Hollywood East?. What do A Quiet Place, The Irishman, Salt, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Horse Whisperer, Slap Shot, The Other Guys, The Place Beyond the Pines, and Ironweed all have in common?. You guessed it, all these major movies -...
Stephen King Disses Upstate New York On Twitter; Is He Right?

Stephen King isn’t just a master of horror; he’s a master of Twitter. He’s never shied away from tweeting his unfiltered beliefs on any subject from books and pop culture to politics. Now after feuding with everyone from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, US Senator Ted Cruz, to even Twitter owner Elon Musk, King has a new target: Upstate New York.
MAINE STATE
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023

You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns

Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?

Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
TROY, NY
New York Man Impersonates Cop, Steals Rifle From Squirrel Hunters

A New York man has pled guilty to impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a group of squirrel hunters. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, 24-year-old Zackary Harvey pled guilty to two federal charges stemming from his September arrest, one for impersonating a police officer and one for stealing a rifle from a hunter. On September 9, Harvey ran into a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management area.
NEW YORK STATE
