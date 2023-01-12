Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR and LSU commit, announces new program
One of the best names in college football has found a new home. DeColdest Crawford announced via Twitter on Sunday that he was committing to Louisiana Tech. The 6-0, 180-pound wide receiver is leaving Nebraska after one season. He also had formerly been committed to LSU as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.
flywareagle.com
Auburn football: Is another LSU transfer QB in the cards?
The Auburn football coaching staff has been recruiting nonstop since Hugh Freeze was named the Tigers’ next head coach after Bryan Harsin. The Tigers’ recruiting class of 2023 sat in the 50s and 60s ranking spots for most of the season, but Freeze and his staff have secured a class so far that sits at #18.
2025 Top-100 ATH from Louisiana visiting FSU on Sunday
After a Saturday that was captivated by the first of many busy Junior Days in the new year, Florida State will host another blue-chip prospect on Sunday as Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab athlete Keylan Moses will take another look at the Seminoles in Tallahassee. As a 2025 prospect, Moses...
brproud.com
Three LSU baseball players ranked among 2023 perfect game top 100
BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU baseball players are ranked among the 2023 Top 100 Sophomores by Perfect Game. LSU third baseman Tommy White is No. 2 on the list; right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd is No. 6; and right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor is No. 12. White, a product of...
NOLA.com
LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson likely suffers season-ending injury in loss at Kentucky
The last time LSU competed against Kentucky in gymnastics, the Tigers lost the meet in controversial fashion because of an equipment failure that led to a do-over routine. This time, the Tigers might have lost much more than just one meet. All-American gymnast Kiya Johnson suffered what LSU coach Jay...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus
There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
theadvocate.com
LSU adapts to foul trouble, stays unbeaten with defense
The LSU women’s basketball team showed its versatility by flipping the script on Missouri, the second-best 3-point shooting team in the Southeastern Conference. When Missouri got LSU’s post players in foul trouble early to limit their first scoring option, the perimeter players picked up the slack in a 77-57 victory that was tougher than the final score showed.
LSUCountry
Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination
Davis-Robinson was a standout during camp ahead of the 2022 season, receiving tremendous praise from Brian Kelly.
Lake Charles American Press
Scooter Hobbs column: No harm letting QB walk
Or, as they say in the recruiting world … “BOOM!!!”. So I guess I was out of the loop. But the startling news first caught my attention under the heading: “Tiger fans worst nightmare has come true.”. That was social media’s click-bait version anyway. But …...
Alina Andras
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities. LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales
King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The public fundraising program hosted...
Ted Rivers
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development
Crumbl Cookies and Sonny's BBQ will open in the Heritage Crossing development at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. Heritage Crossing shared the news of the upcoming business openings on its Facebook page this week. Crumbl Cookies offers more than 170 unique cookie flavors that rotate on a weekly...
WQUE Q93
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
NOLA.com
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in Louisiana to earn...
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
Superior Grill Just Posted the Update That Lafayette Residents Have Been Waiting For
Ever since Superior Grill announced they would be opening a location in Lafayette, residents have been anticipating their opening. It has been a little over a year since we learned that Superior Grill would be opening on the property that the old Randol's Restaurant called home for decades. There was...
I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
