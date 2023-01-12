ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR and LSU commit, announces new program

One of the best names in college football has found a new home. DeColdest Crawford announced via Twitter on Sunday that he was committing to Louisiana Tech. The 6-0, 180-pound wide receiver is leaving Nebraska after one season. He also had formerly been committed to LSU as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.
LINCOLN, NE
flywareagle.com

Auburn football: Is another LSU transfer QB in the cards?

The Auburn football coaching staff has been recruiting nonstop since Hugh Freeze was named the Tigers’ next head coach after Bryan Harsin. The Tigers’ recruiting class of 2023 sat in the 50s and 60s ranking spots for most of the season, but Freeze and his staff have secured a class so far that sits at #18.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

2025 Top-100 ATH from Louisiana visiting FSU on Sunday

After a Saturday that was captivated by the first of many busy Junior Days in the new year, Florida State will host another blue-chip prospect on Sunday as Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab athlete Keylan Moses will take another look at the Seminoles in Tallahassee. As a 2025 prospect, Moses...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus

There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU adapts to foul trouble, stays unbeaten with defense

The LSU women’s basketball team showed its versatility by flipping the script on Missouri, the second-best 3-point shooting team in the Southeastern Conference. When Missouri got LSU’s post players in foul trouble early to limit their first scoring option, the perimeter players picked up the slack in a 77-57 victory that was tougher than the final score showed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Scooter Hobbs column: No harm letting QB walk

Or, as they say in the recruiting world … “BOOM!!!”. So I guess I was out of the loop. But the startling news first caught my attention under the heading: “Tiger fans worst nightmare has come true.”. That was social media’s click-bait version anyway. But …...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales

King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The public fundraising program hosted...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development

Crumbl Cookies and Sonny's BBQ will open in the Heritage Crossing development at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. Heritage Crossing shared the news of the upcoming business openings on its Facebook page this week. Crumbl Cookies offers more than 170 unique cookie flavors that rotate on a weekly...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEDM

$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

