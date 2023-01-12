Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Illegal on-chain cryptocurrency activities reach all-time highs of $20.1B
Illicit cryptocurrency on-chain transaction volume reaches all-time highs of $20.1 billion, growing for the second year in a row, according to a recent report by Chainalysis. We have to stress that this is a lower-bound estimate — our measure of illicit transaction volume is sure to grow over time as we identify new addresses associated with illicit activity.
cryptoslate.com
Justin Sun says he may spend $1 billion on DCG assets
Justin Sun could spend $1 billion of his funds to buy assets belonging to Digital Currency Group, according to a report from Reuters on Jan. 13. Sun told the media company that he could spend that amount to buy a portion of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
Bullish Or Bearish On The SPY? These Direxion ETFs Offer 3X Leverage
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY closed 0.39% higher on Friday, recapturing the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) after struggling at the level intraday. Whether or not the market is about to experience another bull rally and negate the bear market, or whether Friday’s price action is just another bull trap, remains to be seen.
cryptoslate.com
Binance Futures to launch FETUSDT perpetual contracts as AI cryptocurrencies surge
Binance Futures will launch FETUSDT perpetual contracts on January 17, 2023, with leverage of up to 20X. However, as market risks change, Binance may adjust contract specifications, including maximum leverage and initial margin, according to reports. It is also possible to trade FETUSDT Perpetual Contracts across multiple margin assets through Multi-Asset Mode. For instance, BUSD can be used as a margin when trading FETUSDT Perpetual Contracts.
cryptoslate.com
The Importance of non-custodial solutions & the Nexo Wallet roadmap – SlateCast #47
The head of product for the Nexo wallet, Elitsa Taskova, recently sat down with Akiba, the host of the SlateCast podcast to discuss the company’s new non-custodial wallet. The timing of the release is particularly interesting, given the recent issues with exchanges and the increasing focus on non-custodial solutions.
cryptoslate.com
Binance assists in recovering $3M from Harmony bridge hack
Binance assisted Huobi in recovering 124 Bitcoin (BTC) — worth $2.58 million — from the Harmony bridge hacker, according to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ). The hacker previously tried to use Binance to launder the stolen funds, but the account was frozen, according to CZ’s tweet. The...
cryptoslate.com
Top public Bitcoin mining holdings – 2022 review
CryptoSlate has analyzed nine of the top Bitcoin mining holdings. CryptoSlate has analyzed nine of the top Bitcoin mining holdings. As 2022 began, Bitcoin holdings and production increased as ASICS looked for new homes due to companies bringing on cheap debt in 2021. BTC holdings peaked in May. However, a...
cryptoslate.com
Cardano protocol Meld denies rumors of insider trading
Self-described “DeFi, non-custodial, banking protocol,” Meld responded to allegations of foul play, stating no insider trading had taken place on its platform. The accusations stemmed from on-chain analysis conducted by TapTools, highlighting a series of large token sales. Further sleuthing revealed the address responsible had sold tokens worth...
cryptoslate.com
Research: BTC Hash Ribbon indicator signals miner capitulation could be almost over
Bitcoin (BTC) holders had it tough in 2022, but it was an even tougher year for BTC mining — mining stocks fell over 80%, and mining company bankruptcies solidified the bear market — but the worst of miner capitulation could be over, according to CryptoSlate analysis. With BTC...
cryptoslate.com
Stablecoin collapse could impact U.S. bond market, economist warns
Economist Eswar Prasad warned that a bank run on Stablecoins could fallout into the U.S. bond markets if issuers sell U.S. Treasurys to honor redemptions. Prasad warned that if a bank run should occur while bond market sentiment remains “very fragile,” there could be a “multiplier effect” due to immense selling pressure on Treasurys.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin moves toward neutral sentiment on Fear & Greed index
For the first time since April 2022, the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index (FGI) has moved out of the ‘fear’ zone and into ‘neutral.’. Over the weekend, Bitcoin reached a score of 52 on the index as Bitcoin pushed over $21,000. As of press time, the score...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Ex-Celsius CEO sued by NYAG; Polygon proposes hard fork
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 13 saw Celsius’ former CEO face a NYAG lawsuit as the company announced plans to sell off its mining rigs. Meanwhile, Polygon proposed a hard fork, Crypto.com announced layoffs, and Congress member Tom Emmer criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Plus, various reports and research on Bitcoin, the crypto market, and stablecoins.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin mining difficulty rose 10%, hits new ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty rose 10% to a new all-time high of 37.59 T from 34.09 T on Jan. 15. The difficulty increase is the largest seen since October 2022, according to Bitrawr data. The significant rise on Jan. 15 exceeded almost all of the network’s difficulty increases in 2022...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin breaks $21,000 alongside $255m of 24-hour spot purchases
Bitcoin has broken $21,000. According to Coingecko data, BTC was valued at $21,083 at 12:59 a.m. UTC on Jan. 14. Its market cap was $403 billion. That change represents a 12% increase in 24 hours. Data also shows that $245 million of shorts have been liquidated over the past 24...
cryptoslate.com
Logan Paul reveals refund plan for dissatisfied CryptoZoo NFT investors
YouTube influencer Logan Paul will create a refund plan for his troubled CryptoZoo NFT project, as announced in a Twitter video on Jan. 13. In 2021, Paul and a larger team began to create CryptoZoo, a collectible NFT project on Binance Smart Chain. However, growing dissatisfaction with the project has led Paul to launch a three-prong program that will refund investors.
cryptoslate.com
Decentralized hiring process leads to unique perspective on transparency in DeFi industry – SlateCast #48
The decentralized hiring process at SushiSwap: The process of selecting the head chef through a public vote and debate, and how it compares to traditional hiring methods. The role of interest rates in the DeFi space: The potential for DeFi to retain interest rates above those in the traditional finance world, and the impact of the current economic climate on the industry.
cryptoslate.com
Shiba Inu Shibarium on verge of beta version launch
Shiba Inu teased the launch of Shibarium in a recent blog post, saying a beta version is close to rolling out. In Late December 2022, a year-old cryptic tweet from Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama resurfaced, in which he said by the end of 2022, “chess pieces begin to slide,” and “then the real fun begins.”
cryptoslate.com
Op-ed: The web3 regulatory landscape in the UAE
Irina Heaver, a crypto lawyer based in the Middle East, authored the following guest post. 2022 was an eventful year for the Web3 Founders, crypto lawyers, and Financial Regulators. The industry witnessed multiple bankruptcies and allegations of fraud that would make Madoff look like an angel. Some of the highest-profile influencers and sports stars were pursued by Regulators for illegal promotions of tokens. A developer of an open software code was jailed, and a DAO sued.
cryptoslate.com
Wallets of NFT influencer drained in OBS malware attack
Non-fungible token (NFT) influencer who goes by ‘NFT God’ on Twitter lost all his digital assets in a hack on Jan. 14. One of his nearly 90,000 Twitter followers bought NFT God’s stolen Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT and offered to return it at cost price — over $25,000.
Comments / 0