New Smyrna Beach, FL

Speedway Digest

Rinnai Partners With Tony Stewart in NASCAR and NHRA

Rinnai America Corporation, a manufacturer of the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America, has partnered with Tony Stewart and his racing entities in NASCAR and the NHRA to promote its line of products using his diverse motorsports portfolio. In NASCAR, fans will see the...
GEORGIA STATE
Racing News

Daytona Practice Results: January 2023 (ARCA Menards Series)

ARCA practice results from Daytona International Speedway. In February, the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, the field took to the 2.5-mile oval for a pre-race practice session. View Daytona practice results below. Frankie Muniz made headlines this week as he announced he’ll...
Outsider.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Surprising Kevin Harvick Retirement Announcement

Dale Earnhardt Jr. envisions a monster 2023 season for Kevin Harvick, his last in the NASCAR Cup Series. Harvick, 47, announced Thursday that he will retire from full-time racing after the season, bringing an end to a two-plus decade run at the top of the sport. Earnhardt Jr., the NASCAR Hall of Famer, said on Twitter he believes Harvick will have a “ZFG” attitude on the race track this season.
Sportscasting

Frankie Muniz Addresses Whether He’s Being Taken Seriously in NASCAR and Details His Plans to Change the Minds of Those Who Doubt Him

Frankie Muniz understands there are those who doubt his racing ability and he's got a plan to prove that he belongs in NASCAR. The post Frankie Muniz Addresses Whether He’s Being Taken Seriously in NASCAR and Details His Plans to Change the Minds of Those Who Doubt Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Jon Garrett Forms Veer Motorsports to Compete Full-Time in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series

Jon Garrett, the Athens, Texas resident, has formed Veer Motorsports to compete in the ARCA Menards Series full-time for the 2023 season. Garrett will pilot the No. 66 entry. "I am looking forward to seeing what will come in 2023," said Garrett. "I have a great opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream with Veer Motorsports and Andy at Fast Track Racing. Driving the full schedule, with good equipment - the pressure will be on me to learn and perform to the potential of the equipment. I would also like to thank Ron Vandermier Sr and Ron Vandermier Jr for allowing me to represent and compete with the No. 66 number. We are looking forward to having a fun and successful season."
ATHENS, TX

