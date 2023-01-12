ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George has found a new home. George announced Monday he is transferring to Florida after officially entering the NCAA transfer portal when the window opened on Dec. 5. In Gainesville, Fla., George will play for former Crimson Tide assistant coach Billy Napier. George is one of five offensive linemen to transfer, joining Tanner Bowles, Tommy Brockermeyer, Javion Cohen and Amari Kight.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Fresno State reels in three more commitments

The Fresno State Bulldogs signed 16 recruits in December and recently added to the class - particularly finding some last mid-year additions to join the team in time for spring camp. In recent days the Bulldogs pulled in three new reported commitments, including a pair of junior college wide receiver commitments and a high school cornerback.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment

Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel

PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Breaking Down the QBs Following Day 2 of Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Bowl kicked off this week and we are now two days in to Bowl practices. Here’s our look at the five quarterbacks competing in this year’s event. Kahi Graham and John-Keawe Sagapolutele (Hawaii). Team Makai has Gabarri Johnson (Missouri) and Brayden Dorman (Arizona). Malachi Nelson (USC)...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

UNC-Boston College: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina moved to 13-6 on the season and 5-3 overall in conference play after a 72-64 win over Boston College Tuesday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels were challenged late, as the Eagles cut the deficit to a single point with 6:07 to play, but UNC responded to remain undefeated at home this season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Maryland Football assistant leaves for SEC job under former colleague

The Maryland football staff just saw its second departure of the offseason. Terps safeties coach Wes Neighbors is leaving for the same position at Ole Miss, according to a report by national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. Neighbors is leaving to reunite with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, with whom...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

2023 Polynesian Bowl: Day 2 top performers

KAHUKU, Hawaii – In what has become a yearly tradition during the Polynesian Bowl week, practice on Tuesday shifted to the North Shore and it made for another lively workout leading up to the all-star game Friday night. Here is a look at some of the eye catchers from...
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Big second half leads Kentucky past Georgia

LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to pick up its second straight win as it defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 85-71 at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. Kentucky improved to 12-6 overall on the year and 3-3 in conference play with the victory. "I told Mike [White] prior...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Central Valley WR Hudson Dayton Looking To Continue Unorthodox Journey

2023 Spokane (Wash.) Central Valley WR Hudson Dayton has had an unorthodox journey to one of the top receivers in the ‘Lilac City.’. The 6-foot, 170-pounder has only been playing football for 2 1/2 years, but has managed to pick up multiple All League honors, including First Team All-League this past fall. During his two years starting, Dayton reeled in a head-turning 101 receptions for 1,642 and 10 touchdowns.
SPOKANE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy