Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby treeRoger MarshWinston-salem, NC
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart storesEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George has found a new home. George announced Monday he is transferring to Florida after officially entering the NCAA transfer portal when the window opened on Dec. 5. In Gainesville, Fla., George will play for former Crimson Tide assistant coach Billy Napier. George is one of five offensive linemen to transfer, joining Tanner Bowles, Tommy Brockermeyer, Javion Cohen and Amari Kight.
Fresno State reels in three more commitments
The Fresno State Bulldogs signed 16 recruits in December and recently added to the class - particularly finding some last mid-year additions to join the team in time for spring camp. In recent days the Bulldogs pulled in three new reported commitments, including a pair of junior college wide receiver commitments and a high school cornerback.
Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel
PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
Former USC WR Kyle Ford breaks down commitment to UCLA
Former USC wide out Kyle Ford has committed to UCLA and broke down why he chose the Bruins. Ford won’t have to go far from home to continue his college career after announcing for the Bruins moments ago. “I’m very excited about my decision,” Ford said. “I visited last...
Breaking Down the QBs Following Day 2 of Polynesian Bowl
The Polynesian Bowl kicked off this week and we are now two days in to Bowl practices. Here’s our look at the five quarterbacks competing in this year’s event. Kahi Graham and John-Keawe Sagapolutele (Hawaii). Team Makai has Gabarri Johnson (Missouri) and Brayden Dorman (Arizona). Malachi Nelson (USC)...
UNC-Boston College: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina moved to 13-6 on the season and 5-3 overall in conference play after a 72-64 win over Boston College Tuesday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels were challenged late, as the Eagles cut the deficit to a single point with 6:07 to play, but UNC responded to remain undefeated at home this season.
Instate WR receives Crystal Ball prediction to South Carolina
South Carolina’s 2023 recruiting class is just about finished at the high school level, but there are a couple of playmakers still in the crosshairs.
Latest Arkansas Transfer Visitors
Taking a quick look at new Arkansas wide receiver commit Tyrone Broden and linebacker visitor Juwan Mitchell, both of whom visited the Razorbacks this past weekend.
Vic Curne commits to Ole Miss, deepens John Garrison's offensive line
Ole Miss strengthened its offensive line Tuesday night when Washington transfer portal entry Victor Curne committed to the Rebels. Curne started two seasons at right tackle (2020 and 2021) for the Huskies. He has one season of eligibility remaining. Curne took an official visit to Ole Miss two weekends ago,...
247Sports
Maryland Football assistant leaves for SEC job under former colleague
The Maryland football staff just saw its second departure of the offseason. Terps safeties coach Wes Neighbors is leaving for the same position at Ole Miss, according to a report by national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. Neighbors is leaving to reunite with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, with whom...
2023 Polynesian Bowl: Day 2 top performers
KAHUKU, Hawaii – In what has become a yearly tradition during the Polynesian Bowl week, practice on Tuesday shifted to the North Shore and it made for another lively workout leading up to the all-star game Friday night. Here is a look at some of the eye catchers from...
Late Kick: Arkansas is a mystery program heading into 2023 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Arkansas is one of college football's mystery programs heading into the 2023 season.
Alabama linebacker enters transfer portal Tuesday evening. Will Golding make a move?
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening and that has the attention of Ole Miss fans. Why? Because it was newly-hired Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding who recruited Kennedy to Tuscaloosa and coached his position on the field. Kennedy was mostly a special teams stalwart...
Big second half leads Kentucky past Georgia
LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to pick up its second straight win as it defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 85-71 at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. Kentucky improved to 12-6 overall on the year and 3-3 in conference play with the victory. "I told Mike [White] prior...
Elite wide-receiver target planning to visit Tennessee again soon
One of the nation's top wide receivers in the 2024 class is set to return to Tennessee later this month.
Central Valley WR Hudson Dayton Looking To Continue Unorthodox Journey
2023 Spokane (Wash.) Central Valley WR Hudson Dayton has had an unorthodox journey to one of the top receivers in the ‘Lilac City.’. The 6-foot, 170-pounder has only been playing football for 2 1/2 years, but has managed to pick up multiple All League honors, including First Team All-League this past fall. During his two years starting, Dayton reeled in a head-turning 101 receptions for 1,642 and 10 touchdowns.
247Sports
