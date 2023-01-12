ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

New playoff overtime rules kick in this weekend, here's what they are

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Over the course of the last 25 years, the Minnesota Vikings have suffered two crippling NFC Championship Game losses by field goals. In fact, the game against the New Orleans Saints in January of 2010 gave us our first modification of playoff rules.

After the Vikings lost in the bounty gate game and many analysts saw it being unfair for the purple and gold, the NFL changed the overtime rules to give each team a possession if the opening team kicks a field goal. A touchdown would still end the game as we saw in last year’s AFC divisional round with the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

This year is the first playoffs that will guarantee each team at leat one possession. If the game is still tied after each team has a possession, the game will become sudden death.

As Michael Lopez opines, how will teams decide to approach this? As it is with college overtime, I believe they will choose defense first, as it lets you know what you need to win the game.

If the Vikings end up in overtime this postseason, expect them to do the same.

