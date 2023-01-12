ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs announce playoff campaign centered around gameday rituals

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs announced details for their 2022 playoff campaign and it’s all centered around Chiefs Kingdom’s gameday rituals.

“Chiefs Kingdom is distinctive in its fandom, its traditions, its love for the team, and in the way it unites people,” Chiefs executive Lara Krug said, via press release. “Part of what defines Chiefs fans is the level of ownership that they take in their team, and we see that every week at the stadium, on social media and in interactions around the city, region and beyond. We’re always looking to connect with and celebrate our fans in new and different ways and we think the Chiefs Ritual Officer search truly embraces the uniqueness of Chiefs Kingdom and the fans who make it special. We’re thrilled that Travis and Tru Kolors were open to partnering with the club for an exclusive merch collaboration this postseason and are excited that they’re delivering their energy and style to our fans through this partnership.”

Here is more information on what the team is set to do during the course of the postseason:

1. The team will offer a lucky fan a one-day contract to join the franchise as the Chiefs Ritual Officer. They’ll receive the following:

  • 142 home game tickets across the 2022 playoffs and the 2023 season (a nod to the club’s Guinness World Record for loudest crowd roar at a sports stadium at 142.2 dB)
  • Official signing day at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex
  • Private tour of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • Two (2) pregame field passes to the club’s first home postseason game of 2022
  • Chance to deliver the game coin to officials prior the club’s first postseason game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this year

Gameday rituals are all deeply ingrained in sports culture among fans, players and coaches. The team says their ideal candidate for the ritual officer role will, “(a.) be a die-hard Chiefs fan, (b.) know the importance of – and have – one or more well-timed, strategic rituals for their Chiefs fandom, and (c.) be energetic and loud.” Fans who feel they have what it takes to be hired as Chiefs Ritual Officer have been encouraged to submit their application by Friday, January 13. A panel of five judges selected by the club will choose the newly-appointed ritual officer.

2. The Chiefs are collaborating with Travis Kelce’s Tru Kolors clothing brand to launch a first-of-its-kind player/local club fashion line.

“When I was asked to design the exclusive playoffs merch collab for the Chiefs with my clothing brand, Tru Kolors, I was genuinely excited,” Kelce said, via press release. “I love fashion, football, and the unwavering energy of Chiefs Kingdom, so having the opportunity to design a capsule for this playoff season is a major moment. I’m a kid of the 90’s and I am still inspired by the greats of that era. It’s an influential design element of Tru Kolors and my personal style, so we leaned into that aesthetic for both the hoodie and the crewneck utilizing super premium fabric.

“The fact this is the first of its kind athlete x NFL local club design collab, means a lot to me and to Tru Kolors. We designed this for the Tru Chiefs fan.

“Now let’s bring this home, Chiefs Kingdom.”

Fans can start shopping the Tru Kolors x Chiefs collection beginning today at www.trukolors.com or www.nflshop.com. The collection is limited and will only be available while supplies last.

3. The franchise will be releasing an anthem video narrated by Henry Winkler — the actor, director and producer whose Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes fandom is well-noted. The anthem video will highlight Chiefs fans and the rituals that helped make this season and postseason a reality for the team.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

