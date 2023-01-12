Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Three year old missing persons case in North Fort Myers
Sunday marks three years since Porter Albert disappeared from a parking lot in North Fort Myers. But, detectives believe they know who is responsible for Albert’s vanishing. A woman named Tiffany Contestable was discovered driving Albert’s car the same day he disappeared. Contestable and her mother were homeless...
NBC2 Fort Myers
Man arrested for stalking and aggravated assault after leading authorities on miles-long chase
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after authorities said he was stalking someone in another vehicle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Travis Foss, 33, was seen following another vehicle in a van along Palm Beach Blvd. around 1:40 AM on Jan. 13. FHP said it...
FOX 4 WFTX
Deputies investigate Lehigh Acres crash
Florida Highway Patrol says a man is dead after crashing his dirt bike on Sunday. Troopers say it happened in the area of Loraine Avenue South and 17th Street SW in Lehigh Acres at 4:54 p.m.
NBC2 Fort Myers
Man arrested for tampering with evidence and fraud after getaway from shooting at East Naples Waffle House
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — An Estero man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a Waffle House, which happened on New Year’s Day. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Derrick Peart, 22, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. CCSO said Peart got...
Missing Manatee County gym teacher found dead nearly a week after disappearing
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old Bradenton gym teacher was found dead Sunday morning after being missing for a week, according to an update from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Justin Darr was found not far from his home in Parrish. The cause of death is still...
NBC2 Fort Myers
Man dead after dirt bike crash in Lee County canal
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One man died Sunday after crashing his dirt bike into a Lee County canal. The man was driving north on a dirt path in the area of Loraine Avenue South and 17th Street SW, drove off the south side embankment, launched over a water canal, and smashed into the north side embankment.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery, I-75 chase
An armed Cape Coral man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he attempted to rob a bank and led law enforcement on a chase down I-75. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 72-year-old Patrick Schroeder was arrested after officers responded to a call from the Bank of America at 2536 Skyline Blvd. at around 11:15 a.m. in reference to an alleged robbery.
Two injured, one in custody after Charlotte County shooting
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are injured, and one person is in custody after a shooting early Friday at 2681 Tamiami Trail in Charlotte County. Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub around 1:24 a.m. after gunshots were fired.
wengradio.com
Gunfire At Paddy Wagon Leads To Arrest
Earlier this morning at approximately 1:24 am, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, 2681 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, regarding a physical altercation outside of that location. Additionally, there were reports of gunshots with two people sustaining injuries. Once Deputies arrived, it was determined...
NBC2 Fort Myers
DeSoto duo arrested for confidence scheme
Some signs should be ignored while driving, like those claiming you could be healed if you pull over. DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Churon-Gomez and Moises Churon- Gomez today, two men who were posting signs that claimed they had a companion who was a healer. The signs stated...
Naples woman… out on bond… arrested again on drug charges
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples woman who was out on bond was arrested again on drug charges after a traffic stop. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Rebecca Resnick, 39, was arrested Thursday night after deputies found methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics in her possession.
WINKNEWS.com
Teen hospitalized after Radio Road hit-and-run in Collier County
A teen was seriously injured in a Friday morning hit-and-run crash on Radio Road in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old bicyclist from Naples was traveling east in the pedestrian crosswalk area located near the Mobil gas station at 5680 Radio Road when a vehicle struck him. He was transported to NCH North in serious condition.
NBC 2
Human remains discovered on boat recovered from Matanzas Pass identified as James “Denny” Hurst
UPDATED: FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The remains found on a boat named “Good Girl” have been identified. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) confirmed the remains found on the boat recovered from Matanzas Pass belong to James “Denny” Hurst. ORIGINAL STORY: FORT MYERS...
FOX 4 WFTX
Fort Myers Beach woman charged with murder of unidentified man
A Fort Myers Beach woman was arrested last month after detectives found probable cause connecting her to the death of an unidentified male.
WINKNEWS.com
Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers. Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County school bus driver caught on camera driving dangerously
A school bus driver got kicked off the job after a mom caught them, on camera, in the middle of two lanes. That mother exclusively told WINK News she saw kids inside the bus. She then followed the bus all the way from Palm Beach Boulevard to Orange River Elementary School.
FOX 4 WFTX
LCSO opens 8th Community Outreach Center at Coconut Point Mall
On Saturday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the opening of another community outreach center. The 8th location is at Coconut Point Mall.
WINKNEWS.com
Missing 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers
A young 13-year-old girl named Edilsy Roca has been missing since Dec. 21, 2022. According to FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse, Roca was last seen around the 4000 block of Ford Street in Fort Myers wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts, and slide sandals. Roca is 4′ 11″ tall...
NBC2 Fort Myers
Cape Coral man accused of illegally trafficking venomous snakes from his home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — FWC said charges were filed on Thursday for eight people suspected of snake trafficking. Nearly 200 snakes consisting of 24 species from seven different regions were purchased. “Some of these snakes are among the most dangerous in the world,” said Maj. Randy Bowlin, FWC DLE...
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of injuring 2 in shooting at Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in Port Charlotte
A man was arrested after deputies say he shot two people outside the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in Port Charlotte early Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Enoch Rogers was arrested after deputies responded to reports of an altercation and gunshots at the pub at 2681 S. Tamiami Trail shortly before 1:30 a.m. A 31-year-old woman had been shot in the hand, and a 22-year-old man had been shot in the back. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.
