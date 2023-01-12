The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers. Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO