Charlotte County, FL

Three year old missing persons case in North Fort Myers

Sunday marks three years since Porter Albert disappeared from a parking lot in North Fort Myers. But, detectives believe they know who is responsible for Albert’s vanishing. A woman named Tiffany Contestable was discovered driving Albert’s car the same day he disappeared. Contestable and her mother were homeless...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Deputies investigate Lehigh Acres crash

Florida Highway Patrol says a man is dead after crashing his dirt bike on Sunday. Troopers say it happened in the area of Loraine Avenue South and 17th Street SW in Lehigh Acres at 4:54 p.m.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Man dead after dirt bike crash in Lee County canal

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One man died Sunday after crashing his dirt bike into a Lee County canal. The man was driving north on a dirt path in the area of Loraine Avenue South and 17th Street SW, drove off the south side embankment, launched over a water canal, and smashed into the north side embankment.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Cape Coral suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery, I-75 chase

An armed Cape Coral man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he attempted to rob a bank and led law enforcement on a chase down I-75. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 72-year-old Patrick Schroeder was arrested after officers responded to a call from the Bank of America at 2536 Skyline Blvd. at around 11:15 a.m. in reference to an alleged robbery.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Gunfire At Paddy Wagon Leads To Arrest

Earlier this morning at approximately 1:24 am, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, 2681 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, regarding a physical altercation outside of that location. Additionally, there were reports of gunshots with two people sustaining injuries. Once Deputies arrived, it was determined...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
DeSoto duo arrested for confidence scheme

Some signs should be ignored while driving, like those claiming you could be healed if you pull over. DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Churon-Gomez and Moises Churon- Gomez today, two men who were posting signs that claimed they had a companion who was a healer. The signs stated...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Teen hospitalized after Radio Road hit-and-run in Collier County

A teen was seriously injured in a Friday morning hit-and-run crash on Radio Road in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old bicyclist from Naples was traveling east in the pedestrian crosswalk area located near the Mobil gas station at 5680 Radio Road when a vehicle struck him. He was transported to NCH North in serious condition.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers. Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.
FORT MYERS, FL
Missing 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers

A young 13-year-old girl named Edilsy Roca has been missing since Dec. 21, 2022. According to FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse, Roca was last seen around the 4000 block of Ford Street in Fort Myers wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts, and slide sandals. Roca is 4′ 11″ tall...
FORT MYERS, FL
Man accused of injuring 2 in shooting at Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in Port Charlotte

A man was arrested after deputies say he shot two people outside the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in Port Charlotte early Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Enoch Rogers was arrested after deputies responded to reports of an altercation and gunshots at the pub at 2681 S. Tamiami Trail shortly before 1:30 a.m. A 31-year-old woman had been shot in the hand, and a 22-year-old man had been shot in the back. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

