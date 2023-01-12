ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR and LSU commit, announces new program

One of the best names in college football has found a new home. DeColdest Crawford announced via Twitter on Sunday that he was committing to Louisiana Tech. The 6-0, 180-pound wide receiver is leaving Nebraska after one season. He also had formerly been committed to LSU as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.
LINCOLN, NE
theadvocate.com

Registration underway for Stallion Wrestling Academy

The Colt Wrestling Club was established in 2006 to give boys and girls ages 7-14 the opportunity to learn the world's oldest sport. The club was rebranded as the Stallion Wrestling Academy in 2017 when head coach JP Pierre and head assistant Benjamin McHugh took over the program. With the rebranding came a new purpose and vision for increasing the popularity and opportunity for youth wrestlers while feeding the Zachary High School program.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus

There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: Seimone Augustus Statue Unveiled at LSU

LSU unveiled its statue of former LSU star Seimone Augustus outside of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center before the women's game against Auburn. Augustus is a two-time National Player of the Year, a WNBA champion and a three-time Olympic gold medalist. Hundreds of fans gathered for the ceremony.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: Southern basketball downs Grambling

The Southern University Jaguars hosted rival Grambling State in SWAC basketball action at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Southern women defeated Grambling State 59-49 while the men won 81-73.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Rob Pool takes over as Church Point football coach

It didn’t take very long for the Church Point Bears to settle on their new football coach. When longtime coach John Craig Arceneaux resigned in December, he hinted there was a strong option on his coaching staff. On Friday, the school went that route as defensive coordinator Rob Pool...
CHURCH POINT, LA
theadvocate.com

Statue unveiling an overwhelming moment for LSU star Seimone Augustus

Seimone Augustus was a model of composure throughout a weekend honoring her many accomplishments, from childhood through high school, as a transformational LSU player followed by a sparkling WNBA career. But when the cover came down off the bronze statue in Augustus’ honor, the first for an LSU female athlete,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU adapts to foul trouble, stays unbeaten with defense

The LSU women’s basketball team showed its versatility by flipping the script on Missouri, the second-best 3-point shooting team in the Southeastern Conference. When Missouri got LSU’s post players in foul trouble early to limit their first scoring option, the perimeter players picked up the slack in a 77-57 victory that was tougher than the final score showed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New partners at Kean Miller, new hire at Stirling

-- John DeArmond has joined Stirling's commercial real estate team as an advisor, working in the company’s Baton Rouge office. Before joining Stirling, DeArmond established car wash locations in Gonzales and Prairieville. After five years in business, he helped with the sale of both properties. He earned a bachelor's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy