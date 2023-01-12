Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Defense, 3-pointers set tone as Scotlandville cruises past Madison Prep in Sunday showdown
Scotlandville built a boys basketball tradition based on defense. Of course, a little explosiveness on offense never hurts. When Jamal Drewery made back-to-back 3-pointers during the first minute of the game Sunday, it was a sign of things to come. The Hornets finished with 10 3-pointers, including seven in the...
theadvocate.com
A celebration: LSU women's basketball caps a big day with crowd-pleasing rout of Auburn
A big day at LSU finished with a flourish. LSU celebrated a historic moment with the unveiling of Seimone Augustus’ statue and showed the fifth-largest crowd in school history why it mattered with a strong 84-54 rout of Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday. The No....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR and LSU commit, announces new program
One of the best names in college football has found a new home. DeColdest Crawford announced via Twitter on Sunday that he was committing to Louisiana Tech. The 6-0, 180-pound wide receiver is leaving Nebraska after one season. He also had formerly been committed to LSU as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.
theadvocate.com
Registration underway for Stallion Wrestling Academy
The Colt Wrestling Club was established in 2006 to give boys and girls ages 7-14 the opportunity to learn the world's oldest sport. The club was rebranded as the Stallion Wrestling Academy in 2017 when head coach JP Pierre and head assistant Benjamin McHugh took over the program. With the rebranding came a new purpose and vision for increasing the popularity and opportunity for youth wrestlers while feeding the Zachary High School program.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus
There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Seimone Augustus Statue Unveiled at LSU
LSU unveiled its statue of former LSU star Seimone Augustus outside of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center before the women's game against Auburn. Augustus is a two-time National Player of the Year, a WNBA champion and a three-time Olympic gold medalist. Hundreds of fans gathered for the ceremony.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Southern basketball downs Grambling
The Southern University Jaguars hosted rival Grambling State in SWAC basketball action at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Southern women defeated Grambling State 59-49 while the men won 81-73.
theadvocate.com
Rob Pool takes over as Church Point football coach
It didn’t take very long for the Church Point Bears to settle on their new football coach. When longtime coach John Craig Arceneaux resigned in December, he hinted there was a strong option on his coaching staff. On Friday, the school went that route as defensive coordinator Rob Pool...
fox8live.com
FFF: With Jayden Daniels back in the fold, LSU primed for title run in 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We focus on the LSU Tigers possible title run this upcoming season, Manchester United returning to championship relevance, and a visit to Miss Shirley’s Chinese Restaurant. FOOTBALL. Right now at Caesars Sportsbook, LSU is +1400 to win the College Football...
theadvocate.com
Statue unveiling an overwhelming moment for LSU star Seimone Augustus
Seimone Augustus was a model of composure throughout a weekend honoring her many accomplishments, from childhood through high school, as a transformational LSU player followed by a sparkling WNBA career. But when the cover came down off the bronze statue in Augustus’ honor, the first for an LSU female athlete,...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team looking for warm reception in return home against Auburn
The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team experienced its first significant adversity of the season on Thursday and still came away with a 20-point victory at Missouri. The Tigers return home to the comfort of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, but with some added distractions as they take on Auburn at 2 p.m Sunday.
theadvocate.com
After Kiya Johnson injury, LSU gymnastics must regroup to take on No. 1 Oklahoma
A lot of hard realities set in for the LSU gymnastics team this weekend. Senior All-American Kiya Johnson isn’t coming back this season after going down at Kentucky with an Achilles’ tendon injury. No. 1-ranked Oklahoma is next, however, a daunting home opener for No. 10 LSU no...
Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination
Davis-Robinson was a standout during camp ahead of the 2022 season, receiving tremendous praise from Brian Kelly.
theadvocate.com
LSU adapts to foul trouble, stays unbeaten with defense
The LSU women’s basketball team showed its versatility by flipping the script on Missouri, the second-best 3-point shooting team in the Southeastern Conference. When Missouri got LSU’s post players in foul trouble early to limit their first scoring option, the perimeter players picked up the slack in a 77-57 victory that was tougher than the final score showed.
Sports Illustrated
Lane Kiffin Retweets LSU QB’s Video After Latest Transfer Portal Report
The Rebels are reportedly a possible landing spot for former top quarterback prospect Walker Howard.
theadvocate.com
Three winners at Baton Rouge Marathon tell their stories: 'It's a lifestyle, man'
To Fisher Hamilton, the male winner of the 2023 Louisiana Marathon, running is innate. He’s a natural-born runner, but a late bloomer: He didn’t discover his gift until his senior year of high school. At St. Louis Catholic High in Lake Charles, Hamilton, now a 27-year-old civil engineer,...
theadvocate.com
A lawsuit claiming Louisiana universities mishandled rape allegations is moving forward
A lawsuit that accuses multiple Louisiana universities of failing to protect students on three campuses from an alleged serial sexual predator is moving forward after a federal judge ruled the accusations credible enough to go to trial. The plaintiff is one of six women who accused Victor Daniel Silva of...
theadvocate.com
New partners at Kean Miller, new hire at Stirling
-- John DeArmond has joined Stirling's commercial real estate team as an advisor, working in the company’s Baton Rouge office. Before joining Stirling, DeArmond established car wash locations in Gonzales and Prairieville. After five years in business, he helped with the sale of both properties. He earned a bachelor's...
wbrz.com
LSU student on life support in hospital after being hit while standing in middle of Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore was reportedly struck by an oncoming vehicle while standing in the middle of Burbank Drive overnight. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. For unknown reasons, the student...
St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, La. Is Called the 'Wrong Way Cemetery'—Why?
At first glance, you probably don't notice anything unusual about St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, Louisiana but there is something strange about this Louisiana cemetery that makes it one of a kind.
Comments / 1