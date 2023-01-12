ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers hotel

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOPOZ_0kCmXl2D00
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: Missing Charlotte County woman Melissa Collins and Brandon Walton, a wanted felon, were found at a Fort Myers hotel Thursday afternoon by the Lee County Warrants Division.

Walton was taken into custody at the scene for his felony warrant and is on his way to jail.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are searching for a missing endangered woman believed to be with a wanted man.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Melissa Collins, 41, was last seen on Jan. 9 around 10 PM.

Collins is described as 5’1″, 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the report.

CCSO deputies said they believe she may be with Brandon Walton; a man wanted for burglary, false imprisonment of a person against their will, tampering with a witness, and two counts of battery.

Walton is described as 5’11” and 180 lbs.

According to CCSO, Collins does not have a phone.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact CCSO at (941)639-2101 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS(8477).

Get more from ABC7 as the latest details are released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation on Tower Road in Naples

A death investigation began unfolding in Naples on Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is in the 300 block of Tower Road. The call came into CCSO just before 3 p.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities search for owner of abandoned dog in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the owner of an abandoned dog that was found in North Fort Myers. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a white female pitbull terrier mix found on Garden Street in the Suncoast Estates community on January 2. She was found in her kennel with a blanket and food/water bowls.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man sentenced to 39 years for 2020 murder of pregnant girlfriend

On Tuesday morning, Serge Lefevre was sentenced to 39 years in prison after pleading no contest to the 2020 murder of Cassandra Clermont and her unborn twins in Fort Myers. 31-year-old Clermont’s four young children finally received closure after their mother was murdered following a cycle of abuse. 39-year-old Lefevre’s charges include second-degree murder, child abuse, murder of an unborn fetus, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, false imprisonment and child abuse.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man dead after dirt bike crash in Lee County canal

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One man died Sunday after crashing his dirt bike into a Lee County canal. The man was driving north on a dirt path in the area of Loraine Avenue South and 17th Street SW, drove off the south side embankment, launched over a water canal, and smashed into the north side embankment.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FWC investigation, Operation Viper, reveals deadly snakes kept in Cape Coral

Venomous snakes getting trafficked on the Florida black market involving one man from Cape Coral. FWC began conducting an undercover investigation in 2020 called “Operation Viper.” The investigation revealed 24 distinct species from seven different regions of the world, totaling 200 snakes. Paul Edward, 48, from Cape Coral,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead in Parrish

Manatee County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the death of a 39-year-old Parrish man who was found dead Sunday morning not far from his Cottage Hill Avenue home. Justin Darr was a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch. A Sheriff's Office release said the...
PARRISH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on Sunday

A deadly crash on 15th Street SW off Joan Avenue South in Lehigh Acres has drawn a large law enforcement presence early Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person died from the crash involving a dirt bike and the canal. There is no roadblock in the area for...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fentanyl, meth, and more found in Naples woman’s vehicle

Rebecca Resnik, 39, faces multiple felonies after a trafficking quantity of methamphetamine and more were found during a traffic stop Thursday night in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m., Resnik was pulled over for a traffic violation close to Airport-Pulling Road and Poinsettia Avenue in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
YAHOO!

Fort Myers teen, 13, missing for nearly a month; officials seek tips

Authorities are searching for a missing Fort Myers teenager they said went missing before the holidays. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Edilsy Roca, 13, was last seen Dec. 21 near the 4000 block of Ford Street. Authorities say she's 4-foot-11-inches tall and weighs around 115 lbs. She...
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Fires break out in Lee County

Matlacha and Pine Island Fire and Control were dispatched to an outside fire in St. James City. The crews were able to quickly contain the fire and protect surrounding areas and structures.
LEE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy