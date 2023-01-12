Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers hotel

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: Missing Charlotte County woman Melissa Collins and Brandon Walton, a wanted felon, were found at a Fort Myers hotel Thursday afternoon by the Lee County Warrants Division.

Walton was taken into custody at the scene for his felony warrant and is on his way to jail.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are searching for a missing endangered woman believed to be with a wanted man.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Melissa Collins, 41, was last seen on Jan. 9 around 10 PM.

Collins is described as 5’1″, 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the report.

CCSO deputies said they believe she may be with Brandon Walton; a man wanted for burglary, false imprisonment of a person against their will, tampering with a witness, and two counts of battery.

Walton is described as 5’11” and 180 lbs.

According to CCSO, Collins does not have a phone.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact CCSO at (941)639-2101 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS(8477).

