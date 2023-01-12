Read full article on original website
Severe weather outbreak turns deadly after violent storms tear through South
SELMA, Ala. - Severe storms that spawned tornadoes left behind trails of destruction across the South and were blamed for at least nine deaths on Thursday. Storm damage was reported in nine states, with Alabama appearing to be the hardest hit during the severe weather outbreak. The dangerous storms prompted...
Flagstaff deals with new round of winter weather
Parts of the Arizona High Country have been hit hard by the latest round of winter storm to move through the state. The storm has impacted roadways, and even left some homes without power. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Evening weather forecast - 1/14/23
We're tracking the latest storm coming to Arizona. Stay with us as the weather develops across the state over the weekend and into the week.
Polka dot surprise: 'Rare' pattern of air pockets pop up in Utah school lot
Polka dots of air pockets pop up on icy Utah school lot. The Whittier Elementary School playground in Utah was peppered with unusual white polka dots on Wednesday. Chris Herrmann arrived at the school for work one chilly January morning when he came across the bizarre sight. Thousands of white...
Biden approves California disaster declaration as another atmospheric river storm prepares to pummel state
Another major atmospheric river storm expected to pummel California on Monday. Another atmospheric river storm is expected to push into California on Monday and will bring a renewed risk of flooding across the region. A series of atmospheric river storms have devastated California over the past few weeks. President Joe...
Storms among the most deadly natural disasters in modern history of California
MATHER, Calif. - As the number evacuations in Monterey County grow because of the rising river, state and federal emergency officials are scrambling to help residents throughout storm-ravaged California. "These storms continue to be dangerous and not, excuse me, dynamic and pose a threat to communities throughout the state of...
Decades of Arizona's movie history destroyed in house fire
THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Decades of Arizona's movie history have been destroyed after a massive house fire near Tucson. Thousands of props, artwork and books are gone after flames tore through the Three Points home of longtime western movie actor Ivan "Red Cloud" Wolverton and his wife Margery. Wolverton played...
The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing
PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
Transplant Community Alliance in Arizona helps support organ recipients
Thousands every year need organ transplants, and the process can be emotional, scary and daunting. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen takes a look at a local organization that is trying to cancel the fear with answers and kindness.
Here's what's in Gov. Katie Hobbs' new budget for Arizona
PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs is releasing her first budget for Arizona. The budget includes just over $17 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The spending covers a number of areas, including education, health, welfare, natural resources, and public safety. Some of the proposals, according to a statement...
