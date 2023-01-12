Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Mr. M.C. Rayner
Services for Mr. M.C. Rayner, age 91 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the East Jackson Church of Christ. The interment will be in the Highland Memorial Gardens. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Rayner, you can visit...
WBBJ
Randall Alexander
Randall Alexander, age 61 of Puryear, TN passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his residence. His funeral service will be Tuesday, January 17th at 2:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 West. Washington Street in Paris. Burial will follow in Puryear City Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be...
WBBJ
Ms. Louise Berry Swift
Services for Ms. Louise Berry Swift, age 67 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, 2:00 P.M., at the New Spring Hill Baptist Church in Trenton, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Mt. Pilgrim C.M.E. Church Cemetery. The visitation will be on Saturday, from 12...
WBBJ
New yoga business opens in West Tennessee
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A new business officially opened Tuesday in a local town. Main Fit Yoga held its grand opening and ribbon cutting in Humboldt with refreshments and door prizes. The new business will offer classes for every experience level. Main Fit Yoga will hold a beginners class each...
WBBJ
A dream event returns to the Carl Perkins Civic Center
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts an exciting event. The annual “A Night at the Caribbean” was held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Saturday night hosted by the Dream Center of Jackson. There was a large turnout with many people in attendance. There was a...
WBBJ
Leonard “Bruce” Bushart Sr
Leonard “Bruce” Bushart Sr, age 73, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Sanctuary Hospice House of Tupelo, MS. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mr. Bruce was born in Bells, TN, on April 23, 1949, to the late Bussell and...
WBBJ
Mrs. Dixie Polk
Services for Mrs. Dixie Polk, age 73 of Pinson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, 10:00 A.M., at the Miracle Revival Tabernacle Church in Gibson, Tennessee. The interment will be at 1:30 P.M., at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee. If you like to...
WBBJ
Chili cook-off to be hosted in Jackson Friday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals can enjoy a hot meal perfect for the “chilly” weather later this week. The East Madison County Community Center is preparing to host their annual Chili Cook-Off on Friday. The yearly event serves as fundraiser for the community center and features a competition...
WBBJ
UT Martin holds annual event for MLK Day
MARTIN, Tenn. — A West Tennessee student and college president spoke at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. The University of Tennessee at Martin’s Black Student Association held their annual MLK Day Celebration and Breakfast on Monday. The event saw UT Martin student Justice Watkins and Lane...
WBBJ
Event returns celebrating the ‘Boys in Blue’
JACKSON, Tenn.—A local ball is held here in Jackson. The annual Law Enforcement Ball was held Saturday night at the Jackson Fairgrounds. Law enforcement from all around the surrounding areas were able to give their uniforms a rest to enjoy a night of fun for a good cause. There...
WBBJ
The Hearth restaurant reopens in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — One local city welcomes back a favorite option for dining in town. The Hearth has officially reopened under new ownership at 613 North Lindell Street in Martin. According to a social media post, customers can expect a lot of changes, including new renovations. The post also...
WBBJ
Trenton church honors MLK’s legacy with parade, celebration
TRENTON, Tenn. — What does our future hold?. That was the theme of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held at First Baptist Church North in Trenton. There were three sororities in attendance, and devotion was held by the Mount Orange Baptist Church male chorus. Pastor Ferdnando...
WBBJ
Sorority celebrates over a decade of service
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority celebrates over 100 years of service. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated celebrated its Founders’ Day Saturday. The day marked the 110th Founders’ Day for the organization. The event was hosted by the Jackson Alumnae Chapter, and took place at New St....
WBBJ
Blue Monday said to be “most depressing day of the year”
JACKSON, Tenn. — The third Monday of January, also known as “Blue Monday,” is said to be the most depressing day of the year. As the days are colder, shorter and with the holidays now at an end, some say there is not much to look forward to.
WBBJ
A taste of the islands available in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —One restaurant is opening their doors to the community with a taste of island cuisine. Island Jamaican Spice is an authentic taste of Jamaican food with a few soul food options as well. The restaurant opened November 23, 2022, Manager Juanetta Dolphin encourages customers to try several...
WBBJ
Prayer, march held to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
JACKSON, Tenn. – The celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continued on Monday. Lane College students came together for a “Prayer on the Steps” to honor the late minister and activist. “And so many of the values of the civil rights movement were parts of who...
WBBJ
Local tax group relocates in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One business is relocating just in time for the tax season. All Taxes Matter has relocated from Dr. FE Wright Drive to 100 Vann Drive Suite D in the Hub City. The business is available to help you with your tax needs this tax season. The...
WBBJ
Jackson man missing since August, says family
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Jackson man has not been seen or heard from since August of last year. According to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Jerimiah “Brett” Sterling told family that he was heading to Panama City Beach, Florida. However, no one has heard from him since August 12.
WBBJ
Meeting sparks heated discussions among Madison County Commissioners
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission met for the first time in the new year on Tuesday. Among the topics discussed were a report from Lori Nunnery with Visit Jackson TN about the increase of hotel and motel taxes, as well as preparation from the Chamber for Blue Oval.
WBBJ
Mother of missing man speaks out after disappearance
JACKSON, Tenn. — One family finds that a supposed trip turns into something more, and the family is wanting answers. Jerimiah Sterling, who is also known as “Brett,” was last heard from in August when he made a call to share he was going on a trip with his girlfriend.
Comments / 0