james gerber
5d ago

He's a liar and a fraud. He has allowed this invasion of the border and completely ignores it. He lies to Americans by saying the border is secure and not open He is committing treason.

Reply(14)
90
Martamasnurd
3d ago

Mayorkas is head of Homeland Security. He should be the first person to say give me a better reason you need to enter the United States instead he’s happy letting millions who willingly break our law enter and stay.

Reply(3)
34
Joseph Guarno
2d ago

He won't be the last. The lying goes straight to the White House. Hopefully, the Republicans will not deter from their mission to drain the swamp.

Reply
12
