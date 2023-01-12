Read full article on original website
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaIndiana State
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateKennesaw, GA
247Sports
Maryland Baskeball: Terps' road struggles continue in 81-67 loss at Iowa
Maryland men’s basketball started both halves fast, but fell victim to familiar slumps and opponent runs in a loss to Iowa, 81-67. The Terps scored the first four points of the game and the first eight points of the second half, but shooting slumps that followed and lackluster defense allowed the Hawkeyes to control the game. Iowa did its damage in transition, scoring 15 points on the fastbreak compared to zero for the Terps. Jahmir Young led Maryland with 20 points, while Donta Scott (15) and Julian Reese (10) rounded out the double-figure scorers. Scott had a double-double with 11 rebounds as well.
Indiana Women's Basketball to Face Wisconsin in Afternoon Big Ten Showdown
Sunday, the Hoosiers will face Wisconsin at home and give Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren the opportunity to tie the all-time coaching win record that Jim Izard reached over 12 seasons.
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 81-67 win over Maryland
It's now four straight wins for Iowa as the Hawkeyes took down Maryland, 81-67, on Sunday afternoon in Iowa City. Iowa is 12-6 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten play. Here is what to like and what not to like from Iowa's win over Maryland. FLASH SALE: You can get...
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment
It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Terps take the next step with 7-footer
Without a lot of impact big men available, the Maryland basketball staff hasn't focused much on frontcourt recruits in the 2023 class lately, instead looking likely to replenish that part of the roster in the transfer portal. But Kevin Willard has added one high school center to his list during the past month, and now he's taking the next step.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana safety, brother of former Hoosier LB, announces intent to enter transfer portal
An Indiana player is planning on entering the transfer portal soon, much like his brother did. Both of his brothers are currently committed to Oklahoma. Deland McCullough II is planning on going into the transfer portal. He is the brother of Dasan and Daeh McCullough. Dasan played 12 games at LB for Indiana before transferring to the Sooners. Daeh is a 4-star safety recruit from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
thedailyhoosier.com
Report: Race Thompson could return in two to four weeks
Indiana could have Race Thompson back in a few weeks, Jeff Goodman of Stadium is reporting. “Indiana big man Race Thompson has a sprained MCL,” Goodman said on Twitter, via a source. “The hope is that Thompson can return sometime in early to mid-February.”. The Daily Hoosier inquired...
Former Center Grove star, Tennessee quarterback transfer Tayven Jackson set to visit Indiana
Former Center Grove High School star four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson will be visiting Indiana this weekend, he tells Peegs.com. A 6-foot-3 freshman from Tennessee, Jackson has entered his name in the transfer portal. He plans to be at the Indiana-Wisconsin basketball game on Saturday — his brother is IU basketball...
Fran McCaffery meets with media prior to showdown against Maryland
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Saturday afternoon for a few minutes. Below are a few tidbits from our conversation. -- Fran McCaffery says that he has great respect for Kevin and Ralph Willard. McCaffery mentions that he got the chance to coach against both of them several times throughout his coaching career. He says there are traits of Rick Pitano coached teams that show up on Kevin's teams.
247Sports
Former Terps guard recalls magical Maryland memories, shares observations of Willard
Sean Mosley was part of the Maryland basketball program during an interesting time. The former Terps guard bridged the gap between Gary Williams and Mark Turgeon, and played in some storied games, with a legendary teammate in Greivis Vasquez. His best memory? A 79-72 upset of No. 4 Duke in 2010, on Vasquez's senior night at Xfinity Center.
Alina Andras
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alina Andras
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Charleston’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look at those yummy ribs!. Quinlan Scheller with Charleston’s restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to serve up the latest Tasty Takeout. Really, don’t miss the ribs in this report.
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
Local Sources- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman
This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
FOX59
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while driving a rental vehicle in Indianapolis on Dec. 11 after stopping in the city to meet up with […]
247Sports
