theadvocate.com
After Kiya Johnson injury, LSU gymnastics must regroup to take on No. 1 Oklahoma
A lot of hard realities set in for the LSU gymnastics team this weekend. Senior All-American Kiya Johnson isn’t coming back this season after going down at Kentucky with an Achilles’ tendon injury. No. 1-ranked Oklahoma is next, however, a daunting home opener for No. 10 LSU no...
247Sports
DeColdest Crawford transferring to Louisiana Tech: Bulldogs land ex-Nebraska WR, former LSU commit
DeColdest Crawford committed Sunday to Louisiana Tech. The former Nebraska wide receiver and one-time LSU commit finalized his decision a few days before the portal closes for the spring semester. Crawford — a Shreveport, Louisiana, native — entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and was formerly committed to the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR and LSU commit, announces new program
One of the best names in college football has found a new home. DeColdest Crawford announced via Twitter on Sunday that he was committing to Louisiana Tech. The 6-0, 180-pound wide receiver is leaving Nebraska after one season. He also had formerly been committed to LSU as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.
flywareagle.com
Auburn football: Is another LSU transfer QB in the cards?
The Auburn football coaching staff has been recruiting nonstop since Hugh Freeze was named the Tigers’ next head coach after Bryan Harsin. The Tigers’ recruiting class of 2023 sat in the 50s and 60s ranking spots for most of the season, but Freeze and his staff have secured a class so far that sits at #18.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Seimone Augustus Statue Unveiled at LSU
LSU unveiled its statue of former LSU star Seimone Augustus outside of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center before the women's game against Auburn. Augustus is a two-time National Player of the Year, a WNBA champion and a three-time Olympic gold medalist. Hundreds of fans gathered for the ceremony.
brproud.com
Three LSU baseball players ranked among 2023 perfect game top 100
BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU baseball players are ranked among the 2023 Top 100 Sophomores by Perfect Game. LSU third baseman Tommy White is No. 2 on the list; right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd is No. 6; and right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor is No. 12. White, a product of...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team looking for warm reception in return home against Auburn
The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team experienced its first significant adversity of the season on Thursday and still came away with a 20-point victory at Missouri. The Tigers return home to the comfort of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, but with some added distractions as they take on Auburn at 2 p.m Sunday.
theadvocate.com
LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson likely suffers season-ending injury in loss at Kentucky
The last time LSU competed against Kentucky in gymnastics, the Tigers lost the meet in controversial fashion because of an equipment failure that led to a do-over routine. This time, the Tigers might have lost much more than just one meet. All-American gymnast Kiya Johnson suffered what LSU coach Jay...
Breaking down LSU's 2024 baseball commits
Jay Johnson has a great start to the 2024 recruiting class, with multiple top potential draft picks in the mix to come to LSU to start their careers. Here are all of the names the Tigers have so far. Class of 2024. OF – Derek Curiel 6-2, 175 (Orange Lutheran-West...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus
There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
theadvocate.com
LSU adapts to foul trouble, stays unbeaten with defense
The LSU women’s basketball team showed its versatility by flipping the script on Missouri, the second-best 3-point shooting team in the Southeastern Conference. When Missouri got LSU’s post players in foul trouble early to limit their first scoring option, the perimeter players picked up the slack in a 77-57 victory that was tougher than the final score showed.
theadvocate.com
A lawsuit claiming Louisiana universities mishandled rape allegations is moving forward
A lawsuit that accuses multiple Louisiana universities of failing to protect students on three campuses from an alleged serial sexual predator is moving forward after a federal judge ruled the accusations credible enough to go to trial. The plaintiff is one of six women who accused Victor Daniel Silva of...
Lake Charles American Press
Scooter Hobbs column: No harm letting QB walk
Or, as they say in the recruiting world … “BOOM!!!”. So I guess I was out of the loop. But the startling news first caught my attention under the heading: “Tiger fans worst nightmare has come true.”. That was social media’s click-bait version anyway. But …...
Alina Andras
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
theadvocate.com
Seniors lead Dutchtown Griffins girls basketball team this season
The Dutchtown Griffins girls basketball team has started out 18-4 and its success can be traced to many things, one being a team led by five senior starters. “This is a fun group to coach; our five starters are seniors. They show tremendous leadership on and off the court. Our whole team, coaching staff, training staff, athletic director and administration are part of our success, but these girls are the catalyst,” said coach Chase Delrie.
theadvocate.com
New partners at Kean Miller, new hire at Stirling
-- John DeArmond has joined Stirling's commercial real estate team as an advisor, working in the company’s Baton Rouge office. Before joining Stirling, DeArmond established car wash locations in Gonzales and Prairieville. After five years in business, he helped with the sale of both properties. He earned a bachelor's...
theadvocate.com
Photos: Southern basketball downs Grambling
The Southern University Jaguars hosted rival Grambling State in SWAC basketball action at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Southern women defeated Grambling State 59-49 while the men won 81-73.
REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities. LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of...
theadvocate.com
Defense, 3-pointers set tone as Scotlandville cruises past Madison Prep in Sunday showdown
Scotlandville built a boys basketball tradition based on defense. Of course, a little explosiveness on offense never hurts. When Jamal Drewery made back-to-back 3-pointers during the first minute of the game Sunday, it was a sign of things to come. The Hornets finished with 10 3-pointers, including seven in the...
LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser
An LSU professor who sued a man for defamation for reporting him to police and the university for an allegation of rape has agreed to settle with the defendant. The alleged victim claims the lawsuit was retaliatory. According to documents filed in Baton Rouge City Court in January 2021, the accuser, who asked not to […] The post LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
