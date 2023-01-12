ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

KOMU

Jefferson City Police investigate shooting that left one person dead

JEFFERSON CITY - Officers responded to disturbance calls of shots being fired around 12:01 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets. Officers located a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident who suffered from a gunshot wound. Attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful, Jefferson City police said. The preliminary...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Man pleads guilty to Thanksgiving 2019 double murder

COLE COUNTY - A man charged in the shooting deaths of two people on Thanksgiving in 2019 pleaded guilty Friday, according to Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson. Torry Upchurch, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder during a pre-trial conference Friday. As part of a plea agreement, his original first-degree murder charges were reduced to second-degree and his other charges were dropped.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Search for 5-year-old who was swept away by floodwaters continues as California braces for more days of storms

The search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who was pulled from his mother's hands by rushing floodwater on Monday, continued Friday, but with fewer teams, officials said. Members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team, and California Highway Patrol air units are still looking for the boy, but searchers from the National Guard and other outside agencies have been released from the mission.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOMU

Spartans fall to Pintos in California Tournament final

Battle girls basketball fell to the host Pintos 56-51 in overtime in the California Tournament final Saturday in California, Missouri. The game was tied at 47 at the end of regulation, after the Spartans went into the final period with a five-point lead. A low-scoring first half also ended in...
CALIFORNIA, MO
KOMU

Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The Maine State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The lucky combination of numbers...
MAINE STATE
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Jan. 16

Mid-Missouri to hold celebrations in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Local organizations will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with celebrations across mid-Missouri in the coming days and weeks. The Jefferson City NAACP will hold a prayer breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The Columbia NAACP will host a celebration Monday, including a short program at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial at Battle Gardens, located at 800 W. Stadium Boulevard. A motorcade will then proceed to the Second Missionary Baptist Church where the main program will take place. Columbia Parks and Recreation will also host a walk and memorial Monday to commemorate MLK Jr. Day.
COLUMBIA, MO

