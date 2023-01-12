Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Jefferson City Police investigate shooting that left one person dead
JEFFERSON CITY - Officers responded to disturbance calls of shots being fired around 12:01 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets. Officers located a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident who suffered from a gunshot wound. Attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful, Jefferson City police said. The preliminary...
KOMU
Man pleads guilty to Thanksgiving 2019 double murder
COLE COUNTY - A man charged in the shooting deaths of two people on Thanksgiving in 2019 pleaded guilty Friday, according to Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson. Torry Upchurch, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder during a pre-trial conference Friday. As part of a plea agreement, his original first-degree murder charges were reduced to second-degree and his other charges were dropped.
KOMU
Search for 5-year-old who was swept away by floodwaters continues as California braces for more days of storms
The search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who was pulled from his mother's hands by rushing floodwater on Monday, continued Friday, but with fewer teams, officials said. Members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team, and California Highway Patrol air units are still looking for the boy, but searchers from the National Guard and other outside agencies have been released from the mission.
KOMU
JC School Board candidates, $85 million bond issue approved for April ballot
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School Board of Education certified candidates who will appear on the April ballot at its meeting Thursday night. A $85 million bond issue was also approved, according to a recording of Thursday's meeting. Five people have filed to run for school board:. Scott Hovis.
KOMU
Boone County representatives react to new Missouri House dress code for women
BOONE COUNTY - State legislators reacted to the Missouri House of Representatives enactment of a new dress code Friday. The new code, House Resolution 11, only addresses female representatives' "attire" while leaving the male representatives' code with no adjustments. The code was offered on Jan. 4, the first day session...
KOMU
Red Cross sends four local volunteers to California for flood recovery
COLUMBIA − Four volunteers from the Red Cross' Central and Northern Missouri chapter have deployed to California to help with flooding and the aftermath of heavy rain and strong winds. At least 18 people died after some areas of California received more than 20 inches of rain over the...
KOMU
Spartans fall to Pintos in California Tournament final
Battle girls basketball fell to the host Pintos 56-51 in overtime in the California Tournament final Saturday in California, Missouri. The game was tied at 47 at the end of regulation, after the Spartans went into the final period with a five-point lead. A low-scoring first half also ended in...
KOMU
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The Maine State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The lucky combination of numbers...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Jan. 16
Mid-Missouri to hold celebrations in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Local organizations will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with celebrations across mid-Missouri in the coming days and weeks. The Jefferson City NAACP will hold a prayer breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The Columbia NAACP will host a celebration Monday, including a short program at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial at Battle Gardens, located at 800 W. Stadium Boulevard. A motorcade will then proceed to the Second Missionary Baptist Church where the main program will take place. Columbia Parks and Recreation will also host a walk and memorial Monday to commemorate MLK Jr. Day.
Comments / 0