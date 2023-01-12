Mid-Missouri to hold celebrations in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Local organizations will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with celebrations across mid-Missouri in the coming days and weeks. The Jefferson City NAACP will hold a prayer breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The Columbia NAACP will host a celebration Monday, including a short program at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial at Battle Gardens, located at 800 W. Stadium Boulevard. A motorcade will then proceed to the Second Missionary Baptist Church where the main program will take place. Columbia Parks and Recreation will also host a walk and memorial Monday to commemorate MLK Jr. Day.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO