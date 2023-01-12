ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals reportedly plan to discuss long-term deals with 'at least two starters'

While the Cardinals are again shaping up nicely to compete for top honors in the National League Central, they’ll be faced with some important decisions a year or so from now. Among their starting rotation, only Steven Matz is signed beyond the 2023 season, with Jordan Montgomery, Adam Wainwright (who will retire), Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty all slated for free agency in November.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Padres make MLB history with record signing

The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Several Players Expected to Play In The 2023 WBC

A World Baseball Classic hasn't happened since 2017 when Team USA walked away with their first title after defeating Puerto Rico in the finale. Japan won the first two Classics in 2006 and 2009, and the Dominican Republic brought home the title in 2013. Although the teams are still being...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLO

Cardinals reach agreements with 7 players

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 13, 2023 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that they have reached agreements on one-year contracts for the upcoming 2023 season with pitchers Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Jordan Montgomery; infielder Tommy Edman; catcher Andrew Knizner; and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, avoiding salary arbitration. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

2023 Angels Spring Training: Report Dates For Pitchers, Full-Squad Workout

The 2023 regular season is approaching as Spring Training report days for all teams around Major League Baseball were announced. Manager Phil Nevin and the Los Angeles Angels will begin camp in just a little more than a month as pitchers and catchers will report on Wednesday, February 16 at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
ARIZONA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Has Proven Himself To Be A Defensive Weapon

The Dodgers shared on Wednesday that they would be trading LA prospect Jacob Amaya to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Miguel Rojas who was with LA way back in 2014. When fans heard about the news, the focus was on his offensive stats mostly. During the 2022 season, Rojas boosted a .236 AVG with 36 RBI and 6 homers.
