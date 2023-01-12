Read full article on original website
Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito
Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
McDonald's Is Now Selling Waffle Fries, But Only In This Country
For decades, McDonald's has been serving burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and other goodies to people all around the world. According to the company, there are around 38,000 McDonald's locations in more than 100 countries. Menus vary nation-by-nation, depending on the local cuisine and consumer tastes and preferences. McDonald's fries are frequently...
Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This
While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
Chipotle gives in, will allow customers to order viral quesadilla ‘hack’
Fine. Just do whatever you want, Chipotle customers.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Here’s why Krispy Kreme is selling doughnuts at McDonald’s
Fat Brands, a ‘publicly-traded private equity firm,’ focuses on strategic deals. The Bottom Line: The owner of Twin Peaks, Johnny Rockets and Fazoli’s has shifted its attention to more targeted acquisitions and could spin off or sell some assets. Automation is an attractive but risky business, so...
Krispy Kreme 'Prepares for Take Off' With New Doughnut Flavors
The new collaboration will be available beginning Jan. 9 for a limited time.
ZDNet
Chick-fil-A and McDonald's now have surprising competition right on their doorstep
Technology has made eating so much easier. Now, you don't have to prepare by straining your body and going to a store for ingredients. You don't even have to get in your car -- or, perish the notion, walk -- to satiate your instant desires at a fast-food joint. You...
IHOP Slammed by TikToker for Creating Fake DoorDash Restaurants to Sell Low-Effort Food
Ghost Kitchens have become increasingly popular ever since the surge in online food ordering through delivery applications like DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. The concept is a simple one: someone has food that they want to sell but they necessarily don't want to have a restaurant location, kitchen, or dining space to prepare said food.
Shake Shack Stirs Up 2023 With 2 Bold New Shake Flavors
Ever wondered why some people have such unwavering support for Shake Shack? After all, most customers drop about $30 on a two-person check at the restaurant, according to Reuters, which is about two or three times more than they'd spend at burger chains like In-N-Out or McDonald's. It turns out that the New York-based company's popularity is connected to the same reason why Shake Shack is so expensive: high-quality ingredients. Many menu items are made with antibiotic-free, non-GMO, premium ingredients that appeal to discerning diners. These consumers, who are generally young and affluent, are "willing to pay a bit more for fresher and higher quality food," Reuters explains.
moneysavingmom.com
Brigette’s $95 Grocery Shopping Post and Weekly Menu Plan for 6
My older sister, Brigette, shares her shopping trips and menu plans every week! You can go HERE to see all of her weekly menu plans and you can go HERE to read all about her family!. Aldi. 2 heads Romaine Lettuce – $5.98. 3 bags frozen Broccoli Florets –...
You Can Still Order A McDonald's Pizza In One State
We know McDonald's for a myriad of classic fast food items, from hamburgers and Chicken McNuggets to fries and milkshakes. However, this golden-arched chain has also tried its hand at other foods over the years, like the McRib sandwich and the New England-only McLobster Roll. In fact, McDonald's even gave pizza a try back in the 80s, in an attempt to compete with the likes of chains like Pizza Hut, according to Business Insider.
TODAY.com
Qdoba one-ups Chipotle by saying you can order viral cheesesteak quesadilla at its stores now
A new cheesy challenger has just entered the ring for a viral TikTok quesadilla showdown. On Jan. 7, Mexican fast-casual restaurant Qdoba posted a TikTok that takes direct aim at Chipotle's viral Philly cheesesteak quesadilla hack. In the video, Qdoba announces that it has already put the item on its menu — right after Chipotle announced it would be added to its own menu in March. Forget the Chicken Sandwich Wars: Is this the start of the Quesadilla Wars?
realhomes.com
Buy these food containers and you'll never throw away fruit and veggies again
Remember when we used to keep fruit and veggies in our fridge in their original packaging? (Or maybe you're guilty of still doing that?) Well, gone are the days of having to throw out your five a day after a short stay in the fridge. I've been using the latest innovation in meal prep and food storage, and it's safe to say I'll never be buying cheap meal prep containers or single-use food storage bags again.
Limited-Time Fast Food Specials going on Right Now
Is it just me, or is food getting much more expensive? I took myself out to a solo lunch this week and was shocked when I was upcharged for both a bread basket AND inflation! When extras like these get too much to stomach, it's fast food to the rescue. See which fast-casual restaurants are stepping up their game with limited-time fast food specials you need to know about right now.
Remember That Weird Viral Pink Sauce? You Can Now Buy It at Walmart, Apparently
TikTok's viral pink sauce might soon be coming to a store near you!. The controversial condiment will be stocked at various Walmart locations nationwide for a limited time this year. Beginning mid-January until July 2023, the pink sauce made famous on social media in 2022 will be sold in select...
The Penny Hoarder
