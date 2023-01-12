Ever wondered why some people have such unwavering support for Shake Shack? After all, most customers drop about $30 on a two-person check at the restaurant, according to Reuters, which is about two or three times more than they'd spend at burger chains like In-N-Out or McDonald's. It turns out that the New York-based company's popularity is connected to the same reason why Shake Shack is so expensive: high-quality ingredients. Many menu items are made with antibiotic-free, non-GMO, premium ingredients that appeal to discerning diners. These consumers, who are generally young and affluent, are "willing to pay a bit more for fresher and higher quality food," Reuters explains.

3 DAYS AGO