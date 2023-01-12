Read full article on original website
Women's basketball flips script, takes down EKU in quick rematch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was another stellar performance offensively for the Bellarmine University women's basketball team, and this time it resulted in a victory. Behind 50 combined points from freshman center Gracie Merkle and senior forward Sheniqua Coatney, the Knights triumphed 85-77 Saturday over Eastern Kentucky in ASUN action in Freedom Hall.
Men's basketball bottles up FGCU in defensive-driven 61-41 win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just how good was the Bellarmine University men's basketball team's defense Saturday against ASUN heavyweight Florida Gulf Coast University?. Put it this way: If the Knights were shut out for the entire second half, they would have lost by a single point. Bellarmine smothered the Eagles...
Wrestling rolls to first SoCon victory at Davidson
DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Bellarmine wrestling team wrapped up its weekend trip to North Carolina on a high note, as the Knights defeated Davidson 27-12 for their first SoCon victory of the season. Bellarmine (2-2, 1-2 SoCon) fell to the Wildcats (2-5, 1-1 SoCon) in heartbreaking fashion 20-19 last...
Swimming totals nine top-five finishes at Evansville Invitational
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Bellarmine men's and women's swim teams were in action for the first time in 2023 on Saturday, as the Knights competed in a quad-meet hosted by Evansville. Bellarmine's men's and women's teams both faced off against the Purple Aces, Missouri State, and The University of...
Women's tennis drops two heart-breakers at home to open spring season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine women's tennis team opened its spring season at home on Saturday, and the Knights dropped a pair of heart-breaking matches at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex. Bellarmine fell by a final score of 4-3 versus North Dakota in the morning dual, preceding a 4-3...
More program records fall as T&F competes in Cardinal Classic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine University track and field has competed in two indoor meets this season, and multiple program records have been broken in both of them. The promising beginning to the 2023 campaign continued Friday and Saturday in the Cardinal Classic hosted by the University of Louisville, as the Knights set new program benchmarks in five events at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center.
Ramesh claims singles win, men's tennis drops season opener at NKU
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky bested the Bellarmine University men's tennis team 6-1 on Saturday in Bellarmine's spring season opener in Crestview Hills, Ky. Freshman Vineet Ramesh captured Bellarmine's lone point with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Emilio Bravo at no. 5 singles. Ramesh is now a team-best 9-1 in singles during the 2022-23 season, with eight victories coming this fall.
Swimming heads to Evansville for first competition of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – After over two months removed from competition, Bellarmine swimming will return to the pool on Saturday in a quad-meet at Evansville. The men's and women's teams will compete against the Purple Aces, Missouri State, and UIC starting at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT). Saturday marks...
Wrestling battles but drops SoCon dual at Gardner-Webb
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – Bellarmine wrestling competed in its first SoCon in 2023 and fell at Gardner-Webb by a final score of 22-13. Four Knights won their bouts on Friday night but it was not enough to push past a Runnin' Bulldogs team that was picked to finish fourth in the SoCon this season.
