LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine University track and field has competed in two indoor meets this season, and multiple program records have been broken in both of them. The promising beginning to the 2023 campaign continued Friday and Saturday in the Cardinal Classic hosted by the University of Louisville, as the Knights set new program benchmarks in five events at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center.

