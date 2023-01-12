Read full article on original website
One of A Kind Building In Victoria Used to Be Several Businesses
One of A Kind Building In Victoria Used to Be Several Businesses. You know the one! It's the "geodesic" building on the corner of Melrose and Laurent!. Have you ever wondered what the unique building with the turtle shell roof, used to be?. We called it the "turtle house" when...
City of Victoria Closings/Events for MLK Day
All nonemergency City of Victoria offices will close Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Victoria Public Library will be open but will close early at 5 p.m. Scheduled automated garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and/or tree limbs will be collected Monday. Riverside Golf Course will be...
VPD’s K9 Hummer has received donation of body armor
Victoria Police Department’s K9 Hummer has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Hummer’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
3 Shot in Victoria Overnight – 1 Victim Has Succumbed to Wounds
The Victoria Police Department has just released a statement in a shooting event that happened overnight. The incident occurred around the Grove Apartments area around 3;45 this morning. Here is the official information from the Victoria Police Department... On Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at 3:44 am, the Victoria Police Department...
Victoria Offers Help with Down Payments, Closing Costs
As part of the City’s efforts to expand access to housing, Development Services is offering assistance with down payments and closing costs for qualifying first-time homebuyers. The assistance is funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant program, which is reserved for projects that benefit low-income residents. The program...
Victoria Fire Department Training First Civilian Cadets
Seven residents began training this week with the Victoria Fire Department to earn their firefighter/EMT certifications as part of the department’s new civilian cadet program. For the first time this year, residents had the opportunity to apply for employment with the Victoria Fire Department as civilian cadets. The new...
VPD Civilian Police Academy Now Accepting Applications
The Victoria Police Department Community Engagement Unit is now accepting applications for the Civilian Police Academy. The Civilian Police Academy is an 11-week program designed to give residents a working knowledge of the Victoria Police Department. It consists of a series of classes and discussions held 6-9 p.m. Tuesday evenings starting Feb. 21 and two Saturday mornings, April 1 and 22.
