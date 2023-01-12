ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Boys Basketball — Washington vs. Francis Howell Central, Washington Tournament

Washington defeated Francis Howell Central, 59-53, Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the consolation semifinals of the Washington Tournament. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
WASHINGTON, MO
Lady Indians win nailbiter over Mehlville

Despite a slow start, the Pacific basketball Lady Indians were able to win on their home court Wednesday. Pacific (6-9) fell behind, 13-0, in the early-going, but ultimately topped Mehlville (7-6), 44-42.
PACIFIC, MO
Borgia swims to second in tri-meet

Hitting the road Monday, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights brought home second from a three-team meet. “This was a good experience for us, swimming against one of the very best teams in either class, as well as our conference foe, Lutheran-Christian,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said.
WASHINGTON, MO
St. Charles wins the 52nd Washington Tournament

It was lucky No. 7 for the St. Charles Pirates at the 52nd Washington Tournament. The Pirates (14-2) topped St. Francis Borgia (15-1), 73-60, in the final round Friday, winning the tournament for the seventh time in the five-plus decades of the tournament's history.
WASHINGTON, MO
Indians finish second in conference

One individual winner and five runners-up helped carry the Pacific boys wrestling Indians to second place in the Four Rivers Conference Tournament Tuesday. Pacific racked up 216 points in the conference tournament, hosted by St. Clair. The Indians finished behind only Sullivan (231).
PACIFIC, MO
Priory edges Blue Jays in Washington Tournament

For nearly 28 minutes, Washington’s Blue Jays were the ones being pursued Monday. After leading for most of the game, Washington (6-6) suddenly became the pursuers midway through the fourth quarter and were unable to catch all the way back up to Priory (7-5) in the first round of the 52nd Annual Washington Tournament.
WASHINGTON, MO
Lady Jays capture conference crown

With three individual champions and 10 finishes in the top five, the Washington wrestling Lady Jays were a force to be reckoned with at the conference tournament. Washington accumulated 215 team points to win the Gateway Athletic Conference Tournament Friday and Saturday at St. Charles.
WASHINGTON, MO
Lady Indians fall on the road at Grandview

Grandview gained a measure of revenge against the Lady Indians. After losing to Pacific (5-9) in December at the Herculaneum Tournament, Grandview (6-6) took the rematch on its home floor Monday, 33-28.
GRANDVIEW, MO
Hollie’s Costume Closet opens in Washington

After a six-year hiatus, Hollie’s Costume Closet in Washington, is back in business. Washington resident Hollie Danos reopened the store Dec. 5. It is located at 1646 E. Fifth St. The storefront was previously home to Alterations & Creations, which closed in November following the retirement of owner Susan Saunders.
WASHINGTON, MO
City of Union looks to reduce summer camp financial losses

The city of Union is planning to bring back its summer day camp in 2023 but with changes intended to contain financial losses. The camp returned in 2022 for the first time in five years. It drew 35 campers over three sessions, with the sessions starting in June, the week after the Union R-XI School District ended classes for the summer, and the last session concluding in August the week before school started for fall.
UNION, MO
$150K in upgrades planned for city’s skate park

The days of Washington skaters having to weave their way around cracks in the asphalt at the city’s skate park will soon be over, according to Washington Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker. “The asphalt from the old tennis courts is failing, and leaving some really big cracks,” Dunker...
WASHINGTON, MO
Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit

The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Voting period opens for County Extension Council

Voting begins Jan. 14 for elections on the Franklin County University of Missouri Extension Council. Candidates for two-year terms are: District 1 — Luke Herring, Janet Hubbard, Kjersti Merseal and Kesha Nichols; District 2 — Amy Elbert, Kyle Gildehaus, Carol Maune and Glenda Schroeder; District 3 – Jen Davis and Annie Buehrle; District 4 – Stan Koch and Ty May; District 5 – Gary Young and Steve Campbell; and District 6 – Roy Kramme, Renee Lane, Jared Stubblefield and Gretchen Riley.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge

A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
Gerald man indicted on child molestation, harassment charges

A Franklin County man facing multiple felony charges for alleged child molestation and harassment has been arrested. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Benjamin J. Pinson, 42, of Gerald, was recently arrested after a Gerald police officer spotted him. Pelton said law enforcement agencies had been searching for Pinson after a Franklin County Grand Jury issued multiple felony indictments against him in July.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

