New York State

Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon

A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase

There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
Statement from Senator Mannion on Governor Hochul’s State of The State Address

Albany, NY – Senator John W. Mannion (SD-50) today released the following statement:. “I appreciate the vision of a safe, healthy, and prosperous New York that Governor Hochul outlined in her State of the State address. I look forward to working together to address the pressing issues facing our state including a post-pandemic stabilization of our healthcare institutions, investing in workforce development and the infrastructure necessary to make the $100B Micron computer chip fab a success, affordability and lower taxes, and investing in our schools, teachers, and students.
NYS Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins: Kathy Hochul ‘pretty clear’ on tax hikes this year

She read her lips: No new taxes! State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) downplayed the possibility of raising taxes on the wealthy this year considering how Gov. Kathy Hochul had already drawn a red line around the issue. “There’s always going to be a segment of the Legislature who is looking [to increase taxes]. I think the governor made it pretty clear that this is not an argument that she is entertaining this year,” Stewart-Cousins told WCNY Friday. Hochul said in her Tuesday State of the State address that the risk of an economic recession was too great “to be raising income...
New York State Emergency Rental Assitance Program Closing This Week

The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is permanently closing, and the deadline to submit applications is 9:00 p.. on Friday, January 20. ERAP provided significant economic relief to low and moderate-income Rockland County households that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were at risk of homelessness by providing rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears.
New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program

Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
New York Passes Eligible Tax Break For Crucial Volunteer Corp

There are nearly 100,000 volunteer firefighters in New York State. According to the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, those volunteers provide service hours that save the citizens of the Empire State over $3.8 billion per year. It's difficult to quantify what those volunteers really saved those that they have served. Then there are the volunteer Ambulance & EMS workers, jobs so stressful their numbers are tumbling each year. In December, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill introduced by D-Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski and state D-Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick that may be a way of keeping those volunteers.
House oversight committee looking further into NYS unemployment fraud

Chair of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer of Kentucky, wrote to the Commissioner of the New York State Department of Labor on Friday asking for all information and data relating to fraud in the state’s unemployment insurance. The request comes a few weeks after Commissioner Roberta Reardon announced...
NY vaccine mandate for health care workers struck down

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers has been struck down by a New York State Supreme Court Judge. First reported by Syracuse.com, Judge Gerard Neri wrote in a ruling released Friday that Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Health Department overstepped their authority by mandating a vaccine that’s not included in New York State Public Health Law.
Bill Would Provide Free School Meals In NY State

Some state lawmakers and other community leaders are calling for free meals in schools to be added to the next New York State budget. The federal program that provided free meals in schools during the coronavirus pandemic expired, impacting hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers. State Senator Michelle Hinchey’s Healthy School Meals For All bill would provide free breakfast and lunch in schools.

