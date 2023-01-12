She read her lips: No new taxes! State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) downplayed the possibility of raising taxes on the wealthy this year considering how Gov. Kathy Hochul had already drawn a red line around the issue. “There’s always going to be a segment of the Legislature who is looking [to increase taxes]. I think the governor made it pretty clear that this is not an argument that she is entertaining this year,” Stewart-Cousins told WCNY Friday. Hochul said in her Tuesday State of the State address that the risk of an economic recession was too great “to be raising income...

