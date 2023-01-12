Cranbury Passes Resolution Opposing New Gas-Fire Power Plant in Woodbridge

CRANBURY, NJ - The Cranbury Township Committee recently passed a resolution opposing the gas-fired power plant in Woodbridge, becoming the eleventh township to denounce the controversial plan. The resolution, which passed unanimously, calls on Governor Murphy to reject the plans.

“We are concerned that this new plant will add another major source of air pollution to Middlesex County, much of which has been designated as ‘overburdened communities’ under New Jersey’s environmental justice law, which requires that the environmental and public health impacts of this type of facility must be evaluated when reviewing permit applications,” said Laura Zurfluh, Chair of the Cranbury Township Board of Health.

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) proposed to build their second gas-fired power plant in Woodbridge Township earlier this year. The plant would require 630 megawatts to operate and would emit an estimated 2.3 million tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Since the proposal, municipalities and local advocates have displayed public opposition to the plan. Similar resolutions have been passed in Sayreville, Edison, Highland Park, Hoboken, Perth Amboy, Franklin, Rahway, and South Brunswick, as well as at the Highland Park Board of Education and the Somerset County Commissioners.

“Dumping millions more tons of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere would be a terrible move in the wrong direction,” said Charlie Kratovil, Central Jersey Organizer at Food & Water Watch, “It’s encouraging to see towns all over New Jersey taking a stand and calling on the governor to live up to his rhetoric on the climate crisis.”



