ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL team requests to interview Jerod Mayo for head coaching job

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GF7Jv_0kCm2lOB00

New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has been requested for an interview with the Carolina Panthers for their head coaching vacancy.

Mayo interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. He obviously made a good enough impression for the Panthers to put some feelers out there and see if he’s a match for their team.

Joining the Panthers would put Mayo in the same division as his former teammate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. However, the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s contract will be up at the end of the season, and he could once again be on the move.

Mayo has already been requested for an interview with the Cleveland Browns for their vacant defensive coordinator job. It’s becoming clearer that the Patriots might not be able to hang onto such a burgeoning talent.

Whether it’s a head coaching role or a defensive coordinator offer, Mayo could soon be on the move.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers’ Brock Purdy shared emotional hugs with his family after breaking an NFL playoff rookie record

Despite helping keep the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes alive in the regular season, no one understandably knew what to expect from rookie/former seventh-round pick Brock Purdy in his playoff debut Saturday. But then 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let Purdy’s deep passing game loose, the monstrous San Francisco defense flexed its muscles, and Purdy-Mania officially extended into the postseason during a 49ers’ 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explains bizarre clock management in wild-card loss

Not to be a backseat driver for Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh… but it’s hard not to in this case. Down 24-17, Baltimore starred their final drive of the game at the Cincinnati 46-yard line with 3:14 left in the fourth quarter. Things were actually going well for the Ravens — with 1:20 left in the game, quarterback Tyler Huntley completed an eight-yard pass to receiver Demarcus Robinson, which, accentuated by an illegal use of hands penalty on Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, put the ball at the Cincinnati 28-yard line. Then, Huntley completed an 11-yard pass to running back J.K. Dobbins, which put the ball at the Cincinnati 17-yard line.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bills cost themselves points because they wanted the NFL to review Stefon Diggs' no catch

The Buffalo Bills had themselves a wild first half against the Dolphins in Sunday’s AFC Wild Card round. After jumping out to a quick 17-point lead, it looked like the Bills were ready to run away with the game. But a Dolphins rally in the second quarter completely flipped the game and forced Sean McDermott into a potentially huge mistake.
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State makes surprising coaching staff change

Penn State has fired wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield, the team announced on Sunday. Stubblefield announced his departure from the Nittany Lions with a statement on Twitter as well. Coach James Franklin stated he “would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time,” James Franklin said. “I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.” Franklin had told the media on Dec. 28 that “there’s a lot of moving parts left, but we’ll see...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots assistant coach receiving 'high interest' from division rival

New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley could be in line for a promotion, and it could happen outside of New England. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Caley is being considered as a “high interest” candidate for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position. So not only could the burgeoning assistant be leaving the Patriots, but if hired for the position, he could be leaving for a division rival.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL draft: Vikings' Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

Mock draft season is upon us and that means our mock draft roundup is back!. What we do every week is track the mainstream outlets mock drafts and aggregate how many times a player gets selected. Last season, we tallied up 173 mock drafts and only 10 of them were on offense. This season could end up being much of the same.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Seattle Seahawks making the playoffs led to the NFL's latest officiating controversy, explained

The Seahawks will play the 49ers to kick off the NFL’s postseason action on Saturday, but the game won’t come without a bit of controversy before things start. There’s no question that bad officiating led to the Seahawks‘ success against the Rams in their win-or-go-home matchup for week 18. There was a mixture of bad calls and missed calls that ultimately benefitted Seattle on their way to a win.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans blasted Charles Woodson and Michael Vick for carelessly pushing Lamar Jackson to risk his health

Lamar Jackson’s health has loomed over the Baltimore Ravens’ playoff prospects for over a month since he sprained a PCL ligament in his knee. On a grander scale, Jackson’s future in Baltimore — with no long-term deal in place whenever the Ravens’ season concludes — has hovered as a specter over the team’s entire 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final Injury Report: Parsons misses practice, Cowboys rule out CB, 11 Bucs designated

The Dallas Cowboys are relatively healthy going into their wild-card game, which is of utmost importance as they prepare to try and topple the Tom Brady monster. Dallas is 0-7 against Brady across his career, and all hands are needed on deck to break that streak and the 30-year lull of playoff road victories the franchise faces. On Saturday, the final injury report ahead of Monday night’s battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was released, and Dallas only ruled out one player, cornerback Treyvon Mullen.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy