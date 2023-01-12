Read full article on original website
Bismarck Rec & Leisure Show features one special boat
Melby showed off the Ranger 622 FS Pro which features a Mercury 400 V10 engine. The engine is the largest 400 to date.
Heritage Center hosts indoor snowball fight
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of snowball fights, you usually remember the cold from not only the wind, but from the wet snow hitting your face. However, for a couple of kids Saturday morning, they got to have all of the fun of snowball fight but from the indoors.
Bismarck Mandan Restaurant Now Closed These Two Days
The employee shortage around the country continues to hit close to home here in North Dakota as well. With this being the case, if you are a frequenter of "eating out" or ordering food "to go", as well as using handy food delivery services like Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, etc. Here is another yummy restaurant to add to the list in order to "plan your week" accordingly.
Mandan-Plan Some Extra Time If You’re On The Side Roads
Obviously just goes to show you just how much snow Bismarck and Mandan were hit with. Seems like just yesterday when last April slammed us with a blizzard - of course, it took a while for all the roads in and out of town to be cleared, STILL though all the workers that attacked the streets with plows almost around the clock did an amazing job, and I will NEVER complain about the conditions we are left to deal with, however, I will point out some rough spots that I just discovered this afternoon in Mandan.
5 Of BisMan’s Smelliest Spots
We've all noticed it. There are certain areas in Bismarck-Mandan that have an unpleasant smell. For those who are not from the area, you might find this information useful. We've put together a list of the worst smelling spots in BisMan. Here are a couple areas where you should avoid any sort of "Lingering."
Crossroads Bar & Grill in Center to close
From January 15 to February 1, the bar will be temporarily closed. On February 4, they will be open for the Dart Shootout by Dakota Music, with a limited menu.
Crossroads In Center – At A Career Crossroads – Announces Closing
Another sad story to write, and the awful trend continues... ...as the wave of local to North Dakota businesses that have "come to the crossroads" - the final announcements that are laced with real sentiment and sorrow. We have almost come to the point where we are immune to reading about yet another restaurant permanently shutting its doors for good. As many people have posted, the question we should all focus on is "What can we do as a community to keep all the restaurants we have come to consider as our friends, our neighbors, the businesses we have loved through the years and supported, how can we keep them open?"
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From North Dakota
North Dakota may not be known as a major hub for entertainment, but it has produced a number of talented and successful individuals in the industry, including actors and actresses.
Plan Now! Visit ND’s Largest Snowboard & Ski Resort
After the MANY blizzards, 2022-2023 winter is roaring with snowmobiles, to snowshoeing to folks ready to HIT THE SLOPES. We believe it is safe to say all of us that are lovers of all things WINTER are beyond thankful for Huff Hills Ski Area to be right here in our own 701 backyards.
Someone You Should Know: “Scotcheroos by Gramma Val,” a must-have
And a customer requested that she add sea salt on top of the bars, and Gramma Val liked it so much herself that started selling the "Sea Salty" scotcheroo as well.
BRB: Tipsy times at the Bismarck Beerfest
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In a city as full of bars and independent breweries as Bismarck, it goes without saying that we’re big fans of beer. As such, it’s only natural that festivals and events frequently spring up to celebrate the accomplishments and new creations of local breweries. One of these events — known as […]
In Case You Missed It: 1/9-1/15
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While many local businesses are planning to expand or move into Bismarck over the next year (including spas and full entertainment centers), the changing times have been difficult on others, with closures and concerns being a major feature of the most recent news. Added on to removals and hall of fame […]
What’s happening this weekend? January 14-15
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. In this new weekend catalogue from KX, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here’s a few of our favorites from Bismarck and Minot […]
Hey Guy – When Are You Coming Out To Bismarck?
I mean Guy Fieri, THE Guy Fieri from the popular food network television show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is WAY past due to come and visit Bismarck and Mandan. If he were to ask you to show him around, what local restaurants would immediately pop into your head? I mean unless YOU want to endure the pressure of preparing a home-cooked meal for a professional chef, it's now up to you - well you don't need to "Wine and Dine" him, but as a city, we are counting on YOU to show him some great restaurants here in BisMan. Here are some starters...
Check Out This Awesome Job Opportunity Here In Bismarck
Are you looking for work? Feel like you are in a rut where you are right now?. Well listen, I have a great opportunity for you that I came across this morning - pretty flexible since the hours will always be part-time. I actually thought more of the cool things that this new job would reward you with, for one the satisfaction of all your hard efforts teaming up with everyone else and providing an amazing concert. As of the first of this year, Nightlife Sound and Lighting took over the local crew at the Bismarck Event Center/Belle Mehus Auditorium. That's right, your job would take you behind the scenes of some awesome concerts, broadway shows, and other sources of entertainment. Check out some inviting details:
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
Hero braves 400-mile drive through a snowstorm to get kidney to a recipient
Transporting an organ is a tedious and urgent task even under normal conditions, let alone during a snowy blizzard. However, an organ transporter proved to be a hero as he was able to transport a kidney among high winds and heavy snow, per ABC News. Lucas Baker, a Trinity Medical Solutions Midwest division carrier, told the outlet that in his 10 years of delivering organs, he's gone the extra mile to bring organs or medical professionals to patients countless times.
Here In Bismarck – Do You Play Nice With The Shopping Carts?
I don't really remember the exact moment I began to pay attention to the cart protocol at store parking lots. I mean, after all, this SHOULD be a simple unwritten, unsaid set of easy rules of what to do when you are done shopping, and you successfully took the groceries out of your cart and into your car. Pretty now a quick decision, what to do with the cart? Most of us will take the extra few seconds and feet to steer our faithful cart into the open stall - or some refer to it as a corral. I actually took a couple of minutes out of my day to go out and witness for myself if people were playing nice with the shopping carts.
A Decision Has Been Made Concerning Bismarck’s Bucks Nightclub
The last song of the night has been played at Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in downtown, Bismarck. The popular nightclub that has been a fixture in downtown Bismarck since March of 94 has decided to close its doors permanently. This comes after an announcement recently that Bucks would be closing their...
