Foligno vs Simmonds In Instant Fight of The Year Candidate
Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds kicked off the much-anticipated Atlantic Division match Saturday night at TD Garden with an instant fight of the year candidate. In what sadly has become the norm in the NHL, a solid, clean hit by Simmonds on Boston...
Celtics Analyst Comments On Potential Trade Target
The Boston Celtics have been the most consistent force in the Eastern Conference this season. They had a near-perfect offseason to add even more firepower to a roster that was fresh off making the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, they lost Danilo Gallinari before he was able to even make his debut,...
AHL game suspended due to medical emergency with fan
An AHL game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was suspended on Friday night due to a medical emergency experienced by a fan in attendance at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies and Moose had played one period of hockey and were in the intermission between the first and second periods when the emergency occurred. The fan was attended to by emergency medical services, and is currently in critical condition. Out of respect to the fan and their family, no details on what the medical emergency was have been reported or confirmed.
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Should Have Stayed With Raptors In 2019: "Toronto Would Be A Dynasty."
Kawhi Leonard is one of the best superstars in basketball, and there's no doubt that he has been a player that has shown he could win a championship as the No. 1 option. His 2019 run with the Toronto Raptors was legendary, and there's no doubt that he reached another level in that season's playoffs.
