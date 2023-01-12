ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesuntimesnews.com

The Prison Walls are Coming Down

The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
CHELSEA, MI
Detroit News

Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin

Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Don’t California my Michigan

The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Video of Indiana 9-1-1 Emotional Support Skunk

This adorable skunk will make your heart smell...I mean swell. If this were a courthouse I could make puns like "Law & Odor" but that wouldn't make scents here. This skunk is an emotional support animal for Knox County, Indiana dispatchers. I can barely form a scent-ence while looking at that cute little face.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
nomadlawyer.org

07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan

Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of a mother and her three children Saturday morning. Dispatch in Steuben County says a call came in around 5:02 a.m. on reports of a house fire in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters say they found three children and a woman inside the burning home. Fire officials say the three children were taken to a local hospital where they later died. The mother, police say, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Fort Wayne where she also died.
FREMONT, IN
nomadlawyer.org

15 Best Cities to Live in Michigan

Cities to Live in Michigan: With picturesque views, thousands of miles of shoreline, wooded landscapes, more than 11,000 lakes, and many parks, Michigan lays claim to astounding natural beauty. Living in the state, you won’t find it hard to have an active lifestyle and all the modern amenities you need.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Where to Celebrate the Arts in Kalamazoo, Portage, & Battle Creek

Recently, Kalamazoo and Portage were acknowledged for having very art-vibrant communities. In fact, according to the National Center for Arts Research, SMU DataArts, both cities made the nation’s top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022. The vibrancy is measured by the Arts Vibrancy Index which takes into account how arts and cultural organizations are tied to their communities. Read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy