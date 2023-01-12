Read full article on original website
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorBrooklyn, MI
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason, MI
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondJackson, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTecumseh, MI
Roger Marsh
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Michigan Mother Accused Of 'Catfishing' Teen Daughter Headed To Court
The mother was arrested back in December.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Prison Walls are Coming Down
The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
Detroit News
Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin
Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Don’t California my Michigan
The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Video of Indiana 9-1-1 Emotional Support Skunk
This adorable skunk will make your heart smell...I mean swell. If this were a courthouse I could make puns like "Law & Odor" but that wouldn't make scents here. This skunk is an emotional support animal for Knox County, Indiana dispatchers. I can barely form a scent-ence while looking at that cute little face.
nomadlawyer.org
07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan
Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
Roger Marsh
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter
A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Michigan State Police seek info on two fugitives
The Michigan State Police Fifth District is seeking public input to assist with locating two wanted fugitives.
Michigan receives $1 million to support opioid crisis relief
Michigan is receiving a federal grant to help combat the lasting effects of the state's opioid epidemic.
WNDU
Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of a mother and her three children Saturday morning. Dispatch in Steuben County says a call came in around 5:02 a.m. on reports of a house fire in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters say they found three children and a woman inside the burning home. Fire officials say the three children were taken to a local hospital where they later died. The mother, police say, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Fort Wayne where she also died.
Lansing police catch driver with stolen car, more
What started as a 911 call from a Lansing man turned into an alleged thief's arrest.
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Cities to Live in Michigan
Cities to Live in Michigan: With picturesque views, thousands of miles of shoreline, wooded landscapes, more than 11,000 lakes, and many parks, Michigan lays claim to astounding natural beauty. Living in the state, you won’t find it hard to have an active lifestyle and all the modern amenities you need.
No Michigan counties at highest COVID risk level this week, CDC says
For the first time since the week of Thanksgiving, Michigan has zero counties at the top COVID-19 risk level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, there were two counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level: Monroe and Menominee counties. Monroe moved down to a medium level this week, Menominee dropped to a low level.
Where to Celebrate the Arts in Kalamazoo, Portage, & Battle Creek
Recently, Kalamazoo and Portage were acknowledged for having very art-vibrant communities. In fact, according to the National Center for Arts Research, SMU DataArts, both cities made the nation’s top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022. The vibrancy is measured by the Arts Vibrancy Index which takes into account how arts and cultural organizations are tied to their communities. Read more here.
Governor Whitmer announces funding for affordable housing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units at 17 different projects across Michigan. The total costs of projects funded is expected to be around $176.6 million. The initiative is expected to create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
Multiple people arrested after alleged organized theft at an Ulta in Livingston County
Multiple people are in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise from an Ulta in Greek Oak Township.
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
