5 Of BisMan’s Smelliest Spots
We've all noticed it. There are certain areas in Bismarck-Mandan that have an unpleasant smell. For those who are not from the area, you might find this information useful. We've put together a list of the worst smelling spots in BisMan. Here are a couple areas where you should avoid any sort of "Lingering."
Crossroads In Center – At A Career Crossroads – Announces Closing
Another sad story to write, and the awful trend continues... ...as the wave of local to North Dakota businesses that have "come to the crossroads" - the final announcements that are laced with real sentiment and sorrow. We have almost come to the point where we are immune to reading about yet another restaurant permanently shutting its doors for good. As many people have posted, the question we should all focus on is "What can we do as a community to keep all the restaurants we have come to consider as our friends, our neighbors, the businesses we have loved through the years and supported, how can we keep them open?"
Hey Guy – When Are You Coming Out To Bismarck?
I mean Guy Fieri, THE Guy Fieri from the popular food network television show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is WAY past due to come and visit Bismarck and Mandan. If he were to ask you to show him around, what local restaurants would immediately pop into your head? I mean unless YOU want to endure the pressure of preparing a home-cooked meal for a professional chef, it's now up to you - well you don't need to "Wine and Dine" him, but as a city, we are counting on YOU to show him some great restaurants here in BisMan. Here are some starters...
Check Out This Awesome Job Opportunity Here In Bismarck
Are you looking for work? Feel like you are in a rut where you are right now?. Well listen, I have a great opportunity for you that I came across this morning - pretty flexible since the hours will always be part-time. I actually thought more of the cool things that this new job would reward you with, for one the satisfaction of all your hard efforts teaming up with everyone else and providing an amazing concert. As of the first of this year, Nightlife Sound and Lighting took over the local crew at the Bismarck Event Center/Belle Mehus Auditorium. That's right, your job would take you behind the scenes of some awesome concerts, broadway shows, and other sources of entertainment. Check out some inviting details:
Here In Bismarck – Do You Play Nice With The Shopping Carts?
I don't really remember the exact moment I began to pay attention to the cart protocol at store parking lots. I mean, after all, this SHOULD be a simple unwritten, unsaid set of easy rules of what to do when you are done shopping, and you successfully took the groceries out of your cart and into your car. Pretty now a quick decision, what to do with the cart? Most of us will take the extra few seconds and feet to steer our faithful cart into the open stall - or some refer to it as a corral. I actually took a couple of minutes out of my day to go out and witness for myself if people were playing nice with the shopping carts.
Open Letter To The Bismarck Car Thief – DO THE RIGHT THING!
To the person or persons who stole a car yesterday ( Thursday, January 12th ) at the Gateway Mall parking lot... ...I sure hope you read this, I really do. I'm trying to understand the mindset of what was going on in your head when you chose THIS car to steal. Did you take a couple of seconds to let it sink in that by your actions you would hurt a human being that has done absolutely nothing to YOU? A young lady who comes to work - takes pride in what she does - then like ALL of us walks out expecting to get in HER car and drive home.
New Boutique Opening In Bismarck
If you're the type of person who likes to shop local, here's another way you can do just that. There's a new boutique coming to town; here's what you need to know. First, I have to admit, when I hear the word/name "Pearl" my mind immediately goes to Mr. Crab's daughter from SpongeBob SquarePants. Second, don't judge me.
Which Restaurants Should Guy Fieri Visit In Bismarck?
I mean what if Guy Fieri, THE Guy Fieri from the popular food network television show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives somehow got a hold of you and casually mentioned that he was on his way to Bismarck, North Dakota? What local restaurants would immediately pop into your head? I mean unless YOU want to endure the pressure of preparing a home-cooked meal for a professional chef, it's now up to you - well you don't need to "Wine and Dine" him, but as a city, we are counting on YOU to show him some great restaurants here in BisMan.
Mandan’s Harvest Catering & Events Closing Sale
Well for over 3 years Mandan's Harvest Catering & Events have been throwing hosting parties of all kinds, you name it, they have done it. Located at 308 West Main Street in Mandan of course. While providing catering and bar services, it's hard to imagine just how many special lifetime memories they left with their past customers. Just last month they closed their doors for good, but that won't stop Edgar Olivera, the owner of Harvest Catering and Events. to invite BisMan out to hopefully take advantage of all sorts of terrific items:
Ready To Make More $$ In Bismarck? ( Dumb Question I Know )
So now you have seen the title of this article... ...I'm going to take a wild guess and say that you probably said "Heck yes" to my simple question. Here is the deal, my whole life I have never witnessed so many businesses here in Bismarck and Mandan that are having trouble staying open, due to a lack of employees. Maybe now is the time to shoot high, and aim for some high-paying jobs that are right here in town. Look I am a realist, I understand what I am qualified to do and certainly what I am not fit for. I believe if you LOVE your job then everything else will follow suit, however the desire to make more money is completely understandable and it is out there for you to go for it - why not? According to stacker.com they put together a list of the highest-paying business jobs in Bismarck, North Dakota. I'll go ahead and give you the top ten right now, and who knows one day down the road you'll thank me, OR Stacker.
OPEN! New $4.1M Dollar Sports Dome In Bismarck Mandan
Traveled west on I-94, along the north side of Mandan lately? One would be hard-pressed not to have noticed the major construction during the summer and fall of 2022. The newest addition to the growing sports amenities in the Bismarck Mandan area is finished, AND it's OPEN. SPORTS DOME. Spanning...
Bismarck’s Brief Panic In Paradise ( Paradiso ) – CLOSED?
I can understand why many people can assume the worst these present days. So I came across this bit of news late yesterday afternoon on Bismarck People Reporting News - within just a minute or two of reading some comments I could feel the sense of panic. The headline of someone's question was simple and to the point - "Paradiso CLOSED?" - Of course, a quick thought flashed through my head of other restaurants in Bismarck and Mandan that have had to close their doors for good this past year. I wasn't the only one that was starting to panic, to worry, to think that we were about to lose another great place, "...went for some supper and drinks - Outside lights ON...dark INSIDE. No lights, No cars" Was this yet another place that had to succumb to the daily grind of having enough employees to run their restaurant?
Post Blizzard Reality-Some ND Cities REALLY Left Out In The Cold
No pun intended on the title of this article... ... this is really a trying time for so many North Dakotans. We are all familiar with the power of Mother Nature, especially out here. To me, it seems like every season people think "we are getting hit harder than last winter" - we tend to forget how cold it was right around New Year's Eve of 2021. Here is the thing though, Bismarck alone is on pace to have a record year as far as how many inches of snow we will accumulate. Even a couple of weeks after our last blizzard, there are several North Dakota cities that are feeling the effects big time.
Mandan Trail To Enter Into Phase II Of Construction
The City of Mandan plans to continue construction on the 19th St SW trail in 2023. The initial phase (Phase I) of constructing the trail was from Fort Lincoln Elementary School to Macedonia Avenue. According the CityOfMandan.com, this second phase will extend the trail West to Highway 6. The Goal.
Former Bismarck Mayor Petitions To Rollback Insane Water Rates
Sure the last thing you're thinking about these days is your lawn and garden lacking moisture. Your grass is taking a nap under an ample blanket of snow. But when it's time to wake up your yard and try to maintain a healthy lawn all year long you may be better off calling a contractor and just covering the whole thing in concrete...and concrete is expensive!
Bismarck Outdoor Fun ( As Soon As Mother Nature Calms Down )
Ok, the whole point of this article is to motivate you and your family to get outside and enjoy the holidays... ...that's a pretty nice thought, however, Mother Nature always has the upper hand when it finally comes down to it - with the latest temps around -15 WITH a RealFeel at around -43 - it's nearly impossible to entertain any thought of doing anything outside. There is always the near future to look forward to, and the forecast for next week is downright encouraging - feast your eyes on next Wednesday!
Unfortunate Incident At Bismarck Restaurant Surprises Many
According to a post made on Bismarck's People Reporting News Page, the restaurant, Eat Thai, was burglarized over the weekend. It was explained in the post, that the doors were covered up; people, naturally, started asking what happened. The manager and one of the employees was said to have informed...
In BisMan “No Rest For The Weary” – Couldn’t Be More True
It sure did. People keep telling me that "Winter officially hasn't begun yet" - Thanks, that's comforting. The last two blizzards that have hit us brought a huge response from people commenting on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group page - feelings of frustration, so many STUCK, grounded, literally held hostage inside our own homes. I came across one such individual that made it known just how appreciative he was - and I have to tell you that I mirror his sentiments one trillion percent: This is part of what Eric Basnet posted last month:
In BisMan-THIS Is WHY Narcan Should Be Easily Available ( VIDEO )
This is one of the conversations I have when I'm around a police officer... ...and their reply is always staggering to me. Here are the two questions I ask - "Is Fentanyl easily attainable out here in Bismarck, Mandan? Just how dangerous is it?" The most common answers with a rapid quick response are "YES and EXTREMELY SO" Some of the officers will tell me just how many times they have arrived at the scene too late, another deadly victim. So what exactly is Fentanyl? According to nida.nih.gov it is a "...powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent... When people overdose on fentanyl, their breathing can slow or stop"
