Local business is for sale

NORWALK — Northern Ohio Cryotherapy is for sale.

Owners Justin and June Fulton made the announcement.

"After a great deal of thought and consideration, we have decided to put Northern Ohio Cryotherapy up for sale. This decision was not an easy one, but one we believe is in the best interest of our clients and ourselves. Opening and running a business has been a tremendous amount of work, and we are very proud of everything we have done to get it where it is now. With that being said, it has not been without its challenges, which is why we have decided to sell. Our hope is that someone with more time available to dedicate to the health and wellness field will purchase NOC and continue running it for our community to benefit from.

"We are so grateful for all the support from our clients and the community during the last two years. We have gotten to know many of our clients, and we are honored they continue to choose us for their health and wellness needs. Many of our clients use our services frequently, or even daily, and we are so humbled to see the positive impact our services have on them. We will continue to provide all of our services in the meantime, and we intend to remain part of NOC after we sell to help the new owners transition into their new role running the business."

Since the end of 2021, the business has offered Botox injections and dermal fillers, to not only erase the wrinkles and lines that appear in skin with aging, but to prevent their onset and severity, according to the couple. The two said the new offerings are highly successful for their clients and are leading the way toward the expansion of the business.

Another set of new offerings is also gaining enormous popularity, the intravenous and intramuscular injections of vitamins and minerals. The injections are designed to increase clients’ energy and immunity levels, while fighting off dehydration. Another of the injection offerings is also designed to increase an individual’s metabolism.

Northern Ohio Cryotherapy also offers whole-body cryotherapy treatments, red light therapy, infrared sauna and NormaTec compression therapy. The NormaTec therapy is a compression massage that includes the legs, hips and arms and can assist with lymphatic drainage of the tissues, June explained.

"It does help with early-stage varicose veins," she added.