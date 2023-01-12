ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painesville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentwired.com

New Campus Market breaks into the market on Main Street

Maggie & Nicole’s Campus Market, Kent’s newest convenience store, celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony – filling “a gap that was left” in the community after Circle K’s closure in 2020. The new business, which officially opened Jan. 9, is located...
KENT, OH
thelandcle.org

Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood

A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
CLEVELAND, OH
Madoc

The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In Business

One good thing about Chick-Fil-A is that the chain is almost always popping up across the U.S. One moment you read that one location is closing and the next moment you read that two new locations or even more are opening close to you or other locations. The chain, being the favorite of millions of Americans, is always building new locations to bring its delicious food closer to its numerous fans.
MENTOR, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed

MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Michael Symon joining Crypto Culinary Club venture

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chef and businessman Michael Symon is joining a soon-to-launch NFT and cryptocurrency venture called the Crypto Culinary Club. The NFT (non-fungible token) will double as an entry pass into an international dinner club that offers members the opportunity to dine with celebrity chefs at numerous restaurants. Iron...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for an Italian restaurant with delicious food and great views of the city, you can't go wrong with this upscale option in Cleveland's West Bank neighborhood. Customers love their sacchetti al tartufo bianco (which has ricotta stuffed pasta, aged fig balsamic, and a rich truffle cream sauce), Ravioli Di Aragosta (which has lobster-filled squid ink ravioli that's served with more lobster, shrimp, and a delicious tomato cream sauce), and Vitello Tortellini (which has veal-filled tortellini served with a rich cream sauce, prosciutto, and peas). If you have room for dessert, check out the cannoli (which are filled with ricotta and chocolate chips and topped with citrus zest), tiramisu, and panna cotta.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Equine therapy facility in Wadsworth helps first responders

WADSWORTH, Ohio — An equine facility in northern Ohio uses horses and clinical specialists to conduct therapy. At Hope Meadows, the horses are used for more than just riding. Mental health specialist Lisa Borchert said the animals play a giant role in therapy. “The horses are also part of...
WADSWORTH, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Cleveland Designer Offers Tips on Home Design and Furnishing

Natalie Meyer, CEO of CNC design gives tips on how to have an organized, calm home focused on family. By Gracie Wilson. Natalie Meyer is on a mission to create homes that families not only love, but work well for whatever lifestyle they have. Whether it is a home with...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy