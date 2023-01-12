ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Local spot for clean comfort cuisine opens a new kitchen in Farmington

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Bringing comforting flavors to a hungry Utah community, the fast-growing Vessel Kitchen is taking a big step this year by opening its sixth restaurant location in the Wasatch Front. This new kitchen, now open in Farmington, offers customers the made-from-scratch casual cuisine...
FARMINGTON, UT
Fatal Ogden rollover leaves one dead, five injured

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Five people are injured and one person is dead after a rollover crash on 31st St. in Ogden, according to a press release. The Ogden Police Department responded to a call around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 14 of a crash between a Honda Pilot and an SUV that caused the SUV to roll over.
OGDEN, UT
Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop

The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues have all had an effect on locally owned businesses in Utah. For One Dude’s Pizza Co. in Ogden, a passionate plea on social media is turning things around. Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop. The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain...
OGDEN, UT
Two school children struck by truck while in a crosswalk

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two school-aged children were reportedly hit by a truck while walking across the street in a crosswalk near 1700 South and 700 East on Friday morning. Police believe the children were crossing 1700 South in a crosswalk with the help of crossing guards,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration

Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of the Lunar New Year.
OGDEN, UT
U of U student paralyzed after rare spinal cord stroke

A University of Utah student suffered a rare spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed and unable to breathe on his own over the holidays. U of U student paralyzed after rare spinal cord stroke. A University of Utah student suffered a rare spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Activists rally to save the Great Salt Lake at Utah State Capitol

A rally in support of saving the Great Salt Lake took place around the State Capitol earlier today, Jan. 14, in an effort to persuade Utah lawmakers to increase measures. Activists rally to save the Great Salt Lake at Utah …. A rally in support of saving the Great Salt...
UTAH STATE
UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing

A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods.
OGDEN, UT
New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America

New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church.
UTAH STATE
Senate leadership on the 2023 legislative session

State lawmakers will convene this week on Utah's Capitol Hill for the general legislative session.
UTAH STATE
Gov. Cox on the 2023 legislative session and state of the state

The 2023 General Legislative Session begins at the State Capitol this week.
UTAH STATE
How to Encourage Your Teen to Have More Face-to-Face Communication

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – In a virtual world of screens, phones, and texting, kids can get lost in their phones, missing out on key experiences that help develop social and speaking skills. Stuart Fedderson joined us to talk about ways you can help your child or teen improve their everyday face-to-face conversations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Change the Way You Talk About Your Diet and How to Eliminate Food Shaming

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)—Instead of taking part in extreme diet culture for your New Year’s resolutions, take the opportunity to dedicate yourself to healing your relationship with food! Trish Brimhall, registered dietitian, joined us in the studio to talk about how we can eliminate food shaming and diet behavior in our lives.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Aunt, nephew charged in $800 Riverdale arson fraud case

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Riverdale aunt and her nephew have been formally charged after she allegedly offered to pay him $800 to burn down her mobile home on Sunday, Jan. 8. Herminia Torres-Gonzalez, 45, and Sigifredo Gomez-Torres, 18, have each been charged with first-degree felony aggravated arson and...
RIVERDALE, UT

