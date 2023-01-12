Read full article on original website
Gina Carano’s new movie labeled ‘too woke’ for some, proving we live in the strangest timeline
Having been relatively quiet by her standards recently, Gina Carano has suddenly decided to dust off her infamously antagonistic Twitter persona to go on something approximating a rampage over the last week or so. After going on an unprompted blocking spree, the former Star Wars star then launched into a...
The hotly-debated spinoff to a remake that didn’t get a sequel heists Top 10 streaming treasure
As if we needed any more indications that Hollywood’s creative well is running drier than ever, Barbie duo Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are widely expected to be teaming up for the next installment in the sprawling Ocean’s franchise. The A-list pairing’s descent into the world of the...
‘Star Wars’ supporters are divided on whether Order 66 really needs to be revisited again
The Mandalorian season three trailer dropped last night, teasing an adventure into the dark heart of Mandalore and reunions with Din Djarin’s ever-growing group of comrades. But along the way there was a shot that instantly reminded us of the prequels, specifically the Order 66 sequence in Revenge of the Sith.
‘Attack on Titan’ explained: In what episode does Eren turn into a Titan?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan seasons 1 – 4. Attack on Titan is soon returning to conclude the final season with a third act that takes place nine years after the events of the first chapter. Our boy Eren Yeager has been through hell and back for the better part of the last decade, but the story of the boy who sought freedom had a much more humble beginning.
‘Star Wars’ fans throw on tinfoil hats to share the conspiracy theories they fully believe
Since A New Hope hit theaters in 1977, Star Wars has inspired fans across the globe to come up with their own theories. With such a large, longstanding fandom, it’s no surprise that franchise fanatics have created some truly insane conspiracies over the years. These theories range from believable...
Marvel releases statement on death of comic artist Jason Pearson
It seems, sadly, that Marvel has lost yet another real-life hero. Jason Pearson, the artist best known for illustrating comics like Deadpool, Spider-Man, Batman, and Legion of Super-Heroes, died last month of natural causes at the age of 52. A titan of the comic book industry, Pearson was also known for creating the incredibly popular Dark Horse series Body Bags.
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital, immediately plugs the latest season of his TV show
In a welcome development for the actor’s fans, Jeremy Renner is back at home after spending an extended period in the ICU following his traumatic accident while clearing snow from around his home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran has kept his spirits up in the meantime, regularly interacting on...
‘The Last of Us’ drowning in acclaim reignites the hatred for ‘Uncharted,’ but Mark Wahlberg in particular
In case you missed it, HBO’s The Last of Us premiered last night, and it’s easy to see why it instantly secured a reputation as the single best-reviewed live-action video game adaptation in history. To be fair, audiences have had to sift though an awful lot of crap...
How many episodes of ‘The Last of Us’ will there be?
Based on the video game which won countless Game of the Year awards, The Last of Us is set to take television by storm. Airing on HBO Max, the series is their biggest release for 2023. According to its creative team, The Last of Us intends to be ultra-faithful to...
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
DC writer who introduced a pregnant Joker has responded to backlash
January’s first outpouring of inconsequential outrage came with the debut of a story around iconic DC villain The Joker becoming pregnant. This struck a nerve with reactionaries who have, you guessed it, dubbed it “woke.” Writer of the series Matthew Rosenberg has responded to the criticism and rage in a blog post.
Latest Fantasy News: James Cameron is already looking ahead to ‘Avatar 3’ as the ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom changes tactics
The viewer response to James Cameron’s second Avatar flick is very middle of the road. On one hand, the film has already earned just under $2 billion at the box office. That’s an impressive number by anyone’s standard, but it might not even be enough for the fantasy film to break even. With this in mind, and paired with the lackluster reaction from both critics and audiences, the film is starting to look more and more like an aggressively average release. That’s not great news for Cameron, who’s already planning out the third entry in his pricey epic, which is planned as a five-film series.
‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge
Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
A disastrous star-studded fantasy annihilated by critics makes a deal with the devil on streaming
If name recognition and accolades were a barometer of success, then blockbuster romantic fantasy Winter’s Tale didn’t stand a chance of underperforming on either a critical or commercial level. Of course, all the talent in the world can’t guarantee a worthwhile time at the theater, something anyone unlucky enough to witness the diabolical dud found out firsthand.
These Netflix tweets from 2017 further rub salt in the wound of canceled shows
That did not age well. Some tweets from the official Netflix site have resurfaced and subscribers are now roasting the hell out of the streaming company for the irony. Netflix has recently come under scrutiny from viewers after a long list of canceled shows has left them fuming as well as getting rid of password sharing, and these tweets have become the cherry on the ironic cake.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ gives the movie’s most controversial cast member their own character poster
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hype train is finally going full steam ahead now that we’ve got officially one month to go until it hits cinemas. To further fuel the flames of the fandom’s excitement for the incoming threequel, Marvel Studios has just dropped a whole load of character posters that highlight the entire Ant-Man family. Plus, in a surprising move, a character we assumed was only set to be a supporting player, as portrayed by the film’s most controversial cast member.
Releasing the superior cut of a smash hit spy thriller might have stopped the sequel vanishing into thin air
Blockbuster spy thrillers were given a huge shot in the arm in the 2000s, thanks largely to the unstoppable triumvirate of JBs. 24, The Bourne Identity, and Casino Royale launched Jack Bauer, Jason Bourne, and James Bond back into the limelight, but Angelina Jolie’s Salt proved that she was more than capable of taking on the genre’s titans at their own game.
Fans of a 90’s cult thriller are up in arms after its name is invoked in the same breath as ‘Babylon’
Last month, the movie Babylon came out and turned into a box-office bomb. It only served one purpose — adding to Margot Robbie’s disappointing track record of films named after cities (see Amsterdam). So, it is quite understandable when a comparison of the film to an actual hit makes some fans very mad.
An eternally-tortured sci-fi remake could finally be on its way out of development hell
Jeff Nichols has earned a reputation for crafting stellar character-driven dramas that generally tend to win strong reviews from critics, so the prospect of seeing him dive into the big budget sandbox to remake Alien Nation has always been a tantalizing prospect. After all, the property has a large cult...
