KCBD
Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday morning in downtown Lubbock. Just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired called in the 1900 block of Ave. M where they found 40-year-old David Perez with a gunshot wound to his side.
One killed in downtown Lubbock shooting, LPD asks for help finding ‘unknown suspect’
One person was killed after a shooting in downtown Lubbock early Friday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public's help identifying a suspect.
Teenager arrested over shooting death of another teen in Central Lubbock, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a deadly shooting that happened at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue. According to LPD, Noah Rodriguez, 15, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers performed “lifesaving measures,” however, Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. In a press release, […]
Lubbock store robbed at gunpoint, LPD report said
The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General store on 82nd Street Monday evening, according to a police report.
KCBD
Lubbock police searching for suspects linked to 3 aggravated robberies
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2800 block of Slide Road at 7:34 a.m. and...
Murder victim’s sisters speak out after suspect sentenced to life in prison
It’s been two years since Chad Luera, 30, was stabbed to death by Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25. Duberek was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, and Luera’s sisters said it's the closest thing to closure they’ll ever get.
Lubbock fire crews battle Sunday night trailer fire
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fire marshals were investigating a mobile home fire near 19th Street and Alcove Avenue that began around 5:30 p.m. Sunday night, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. LFR said the fire started in one mobile home, spread to two others and a nearby tree. Two of the homes were vacant and one was […]
everythinglubbock.com
Littlefield PD investigating Sunday shooting death
LITTLEFIELD, Texas— The Littlefield Police Department was investigating a death related to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, according to officials. Littlefield Police Chief Ross Hester said the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Wicker Avenue at 10:44 p.m. The identity of the victim had not been...
KCBD
Lubbock Animal Shelter says reported dog attack did not happen in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center released a statement on Saturday, saying a dog attack reported on social media did not actually happen in Lubbock. The rumor had been circulating on social media, but the shelter confirmed that this Lubbock resident was attacked in another...
One dead in Lubbock officer-involved crash early Thursday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — An officer was left seriously injured and one person died in a crash just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department said. Police were initially called to a crash with possible injuries in the eastbound lanes of the 4300 block of South Loop 289, near Peoria Avenue, LPD said. Shortly after […]
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Teen charged with shooting death of 15-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock, Slaton families respond to claims of racism in schools. Lawmakers, activists and parents met to discuss how the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton school districts are responding to claims of racism. Parents say both districts should have condemned racism months ago. Full story here:...
Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash with multiple vehicles on Woodrow Road, DPS said
First responders were on scene at a crash that involved at least three vehicles on Friday in the 5700 block of Woodrow Road.
kgncnewsnow.com
Hale Center Teacher Indicted
A federal grand jury in Lubbock has indicted former Hale Center teacher 46-year-old Amy Gilly, on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison. She’s accused of engaging in sexual contact by causing a 15-year-old male to touch...
KCBD
Suspect in custody, charged with stealing trailer in Hockley County
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - 36-year-old Daniel Martinez was arrested on Monday, accused of stealing a trailer, tires and wheels from a property in Hockley County on New Year’s Day. The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday, saying Martinez was identified by surveillance video. The video, provided...
Lubbock Cooper ISD student rescues district employee’s family from backyard fire
New Hope Academy junior Seth Byers saved a Lubbock Cooper ISD employee's home and family from a backyard fire, the two shared with everythinglubbock.com on Thursday.
KCBD
Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
‘Kennedi was a fighter’: Remembering South Plains teen Kennedi Diaz after battle with cancer
Kennedi Diaz was the baby of 4 siblings.
‘Y’all broke my children’: Mother demands accountability from Slaton ISD over racial claims
SLATON, Texas— The mother of a Slaton ISD student demanded the school district be held accountable at a school board meeting on Thursday night. JaQuatta Manahan showed her frustration for Slaton ISD after she said her children were the victims of racial discrimination. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Manahan’s daughter was sent to DAEP for 45 days […]
Remembering Lubbock’s Legendary Fat Dawgs
You may have seen bigger names, but for me, these nights were game-changers. Fat Dawgs had an odd dynamic back in the day. It was more of the rhythm and blues club while down the street The Rox catered to the punk and metal crowd. At some point, Fat Dawgs took over most of the bookings and threw a little bit of everything up against the wall. Though I probably visited the place a hundred times, there were three nights that really stuck out for me.
Lubbock man optimistic for kidney transplant miracle
Mike Woody discovered he needed a kidney transplant in 2019 when he went into kidney failure. After several failed attempts, a potential donor reached out to him thanks to a sticker on Woody's rear window.
