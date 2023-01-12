Read full article on original website
Victoria Seeks Volunteers for Queen City Neighborhood Cleanup
The City of Victoria Environmental Services and Keep Victoria Beautiful are seeking volunteers for a cleanup in the west part of the Queen City neighborhood. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. March 4 at Queen City Park, 2202 N. Cameron St. Breakfast will be provided, including coffee provided by The Box Coffee Bar.
3 Shot in Victoria Overnight – 1 Victim Has Succumbed to Wounds
The Victoria Police Department has just released a statement in a shooting event that happened overnight. The incident occurred around the Grove Apartments area around 3;45 this morning. Here is the official information from the Victoria Police Department... On Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at 3:44 am, the Victoria Police Department...
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987jack.com/
