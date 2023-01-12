BLADENBORO — Clyde Russ, 32 of Bladenboro, was arrested on Friday following a call by a concerned citizen regarding a suspicious vehicle. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dance Infinity, located in the 7000 block of NC 242 South. Vice/Narcotics units arrived within three minutes of the call being taken due to being in the area at the time of dispatch.

BLADENBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO