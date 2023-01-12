At the break of 2023, Croatia joined the Schengen Area and completely upped its attraction for tourists. European tourists will now be able to travel to the country with even more ease. British travelers and those outside of the Eurozone, may find increased difficulties. Internal land and sea borders are no more. Croatia now issues Schengen visas. In addition to becoming a Schengen Area, Croatia also joined the eurozone on January 1, 2023. March 26, 2023 is the next important date to keep in mind concerning travel to Croatia. Internal air borders will soon be lifted then.

