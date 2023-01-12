Read full article on original website
How I Financially Planned For My 6-Month Sabbatical In Southeast Asia
In October 2019, Danica Nelson embarked on a six-month sabbatical in Southeast Asia, which she completely funded on her own. A Jamaican-Canadian born and based in Toronto, she works as a Product Marketing Team Lead in the e-commerce industry. Nelson is also a content creator specializing in personal finance and travel.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Croatia Joined The Schengen Area, Here Are The Top Reasons To Explore The Country
At the break of 2023, Croatia joined the Schengen Area and completely upped its attraction for tourists. European tourists will now be able to travel to the country with even more ease. British travelers and those outside of the Eurozone, may find increased difficulties. Internal land and sea borders are no more. Croatia now issues Schengen visas. In addition to becoming a Schengen Area, Croatia also joined the eurozone on January 1, 2023. March 26, 2023 is the next important date to keep in mind concerning travel to Croatia. Internal air borders will soon be lifted then.
Author Creates Ultimate Self-Care Guide For Travelers Of Color
Oakland native Gentamu “Jen Jen” McKinney is passionate about mental health and helping her community. She is following in the footsteps of her father, Black Panther member and civil rights activist Gene Allen McKinney, by using her voice to make changes in her community and abroad. She became a mental health advocate following her mother’s battle with mental illness. Jen is a certified mental health coach and sound bath practitioner. A digital nomad, she helps other Black travelers, digital nomads, and expats create community and navigate their way through Capetown. She created the ultimate self-care guide for travelers of color.
Hawaiian Airlines Flight Encounters Extreme Turbulence, Resulting In Passenger And Crew Injuries
Anybody who has been on a plane knows that turbulence is part of the experience. Usually, it isn’t long-lasting, but passengers on a Hawaiian flight in December experienced extreme turbulence that caused fright and injury. According to Business Insider, “a Hawaiian Airlines pilot said a cloud ‘shot up’ vertically...
