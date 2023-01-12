ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Detroit News

Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin

Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Don’t California my Michigan

The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Lansing man released from Russian prison

Katie Coenen was supervising the floor at the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority Tuesday afternoon when a call came in. On the other end of the line was another 911 operator from a neighboring county. (Jan. 12, 2023) Knob Hill free store open to all. Steals and Deals avoiding impersonator...
LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Judge dismisses lawsuit holding up $81M in Michigan opioid settlement money

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Fresard on Friday dismissed a lawsuit from Ottawa County that had prevented the distribution of $81 million in opioid settlement monies, the first installments in the state's share of a $26 billion national settlement with three drug distributors and one drug manufacturer. The money, which is to be disbursed to local governments for opioid addiction prevention and treatment, could begin flowing into communities as soon as the end of the...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

The Prison Walls are Coming Down

The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
CHELSEA, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man accused of posing as school district officer, soliciting charged

A 62-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with posing as a school district official to fraudulently obtain funds, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday. Late last month, the Detroit Public Schools Community District warned about an alleged district safety officer impersonator seeking to falsely solicit local businesses...
DETROIT, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Video of Indiana 9-1-1 Emotional Support Skunk

This adorable skunk will make your heart smell...I mean swell. If this were a courthouse I could make puns like "Law & Odor" but that wouldn't make scents here. This skunk is an emotional support animal for Knox County, Indiana dispatchers. I can barely form a scent-ence while looking at that cute little face.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy

In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020 and 2021, according to the […] The post Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960

Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo, MI
411
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kalamazoocountry.com

