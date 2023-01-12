Reports: Artem Lobov ordered to pay legal fees after failing to secure Twitter injunction against Conor McGregor

Read full article on original website
Ciryl Gane reacts to Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit, expects he will be tougher fight for Jon Jones
Ciryl Gane didn’t know Francis Ngannou was leaving the UFC when he posted a message on Twitter aimed at Jon Jones and a potential fight between them. Just a few days later, however, Gane got the news that he will face Jones at UFC 285 on March 4 to crown a new UFC heavyweight champion. The promotion was unable to come to terms with Ngannou on a new deal and released him from all contractual obligations, making him a free agent.
Dana White on Francis Ngannou not signing new UFC deal: ‘I think he doesn’t want to take the risk’
Francis Ngannou is no longer the UFC heavyweight champion, and in fact is no longer in the UFC. That’s according to UFC President Dana White, who on Saturday confirmed that the promotion failed to come to an agreement with Ngannou on a new contract after he fought out his previous deal with a win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. As a result, White said, Ngannou is officially a free agent with the UFC waiving all rights to match any other offers.
Joe Rogan Praises Religious Islamic Fighters Out of Dagestan: ‘They Don’t Chase Girls or Drink’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan praised the religious mentality of the Islamic fighters of Dagestan. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as one of the greatest 155-pound fighters of all time. He ushered in a new era for the sport when he became the first Muslim champion in the promotion. His dominant victory over former two-division champion Conor McGregor skyrocketed his celebrity. In Oct. 2020, ‘The Eagle’ decided to retire at the top with an unblemished record of 29-0.
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
Andrew Tate is feuding with Logan Paul from lockup: 'Even in Romanian Prison they talk about Logan Paul being a scammer'
Tate and Paul have been embroiled in a long-standing feud. This week, the two beefed on Twitter again, exchanging barbs about the Matrix.
Ketlen Vieira took Raquel Pennington fight because ‘I can’t wait my entire life’ for UFC champ Amanda Nunes
UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes only fought once in 2022, avenging a previous loss to Julianna Peña and re-claiming the bantamweight title. Fellow Brazilian talent Ketlen Vieira isn’t happy with her pace. Vieira won decisions over former titleholders Holly Holm and Miesha Tate in her most recent octagon...
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 set for UFC 286 in London
Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman run it back one more time at UFC 286. Edwards and Usman will clash in a trilogy fight with the welterweight title up for grabs, UFC President Dana White announced at the UFC Vegas 67 press conference on Saturday. UFC With UFC 286 takes place...
Curtis Blaydes on Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane: ‘It wasn’t based off meritocracy and that’s not a news flash’
UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes expects to meet fast-rising title prospect Sergei Pavlovich with Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booked for UFC 285. Blaydes was once a possibility for Jones and got the former UFC light heavyweight champ’s attention by picking Stipe Miocic over “Bones” in a potential matchup. Now, he estimates he’s on a different path, and it’s not one based on his resume.
Video: KSI, Salt Papi knockouts even more impressive from live Misfits Boxing 4 fan angles
KSI and Salt Papi had London’s Wembley Arena rocking after knocking out their opponents. Both social media stars scored impressive knockouts at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing 4 event at Wembley Arena in London, with KSI making short work of pro gaming star FaZe Temperrr in the main event and Salt Papi picking up the finish of the night earlier with a left hand that took opponent Josh Brueckner clear off of his feet.
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr: Live round-by-round updates
KSI (1-0) will be competing in the third exhibition fight of his boxing career. He last competed this past August when he defeated two opponents in the same night via knockout. KSI Returns to Ring in London!. FaZe Temperrr (1-1) defeated Overtflow via first-round knockout in his last fight this...
Heck of a Morning: What in the world is going to headline UFC 285 in March?
We are less than two months away from the UFC’s first U.S. pay-per-view of the year, and as of now, there has not been a main event, or any title fight announced. While the clock is certainly ticking, will the UFC pull a big rabbit out of their hats?
From ‘growing up on couches’ to fights at UFC Vegas 67: Coach explains lifelong bond between Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano
Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano always envisioned a time where they could compete on the same UFC card. On Saturday, they will do exactly that in back-to-back main card fights. Ige faces Damon Jackson in a pivotal featherweight matchup in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 67, while one fight earlier Soriano faces Roman Kopylov in a middleweight clash.
UFC Vegas 67 predictions
Sean Strickland will make UFC history when he steps into the octagon on Saturday. Just a month ago, Strickland was standing across Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Vegas 66 to close out 2022, and now he’s set to fight Nassourdine Imavov in the light heavyweight main event of UFC Vegas 67 to open 2023 (up from both man’s usual class of middleweight due to Strickland replacing Kelvin Gastelum on less than a week’s notice). This marks just the second time ever that a fighter has headlined consecutive UFC shows — and no one has done it in as short a span as Strickland.
UFC vet, PFL 2021 champion Antonio Carlos Junior cast for Big Brother Brasil
Antonio Carlos Junior is back on a major Brazilian network for a second appearance on a reality show, this time under a bigger spotlight. “Cara de Sapato” was announced on the celebrity cast of Big Brother Brasil 23, which starts Jan. 16 on Globo. BBB is the most watched reality show in the country for two decades. Recent seasons have amassed numbers around 414 million votes for a single elimination.
Mike Perry reacts to video of former boss Dana White: ‘He definitely had no excuses’
Mike Perry believes his former boss made a mistake, and can find a way to move past it. Earlier this month, a video was released showing UFC president Dana White and his wife having an altercation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. After White is shown grabbing her wrist, Anne slapped him, and White went on to slap her back — what appeared to be multiple times — before it was broken up.
UFC Vegas 67 video: Roman Kopylov punishes Punahele Soriano with nasty body shots leading to standing TKO
Roman Kopylov seems to be hitting his stride after securing a second straight finish, this time putting away Punahele Soriano at UFC Vegas 67. The Russian displayed a nasty variety of strikes but it was a series of body shots that really started to hurt Soriano. Back-to-back kicks had Soriano wincing in pain and falling backwards towards the cage, which allowed Kopylov to surge forward with a barrage of punches that forced the referee to stop the fight.
Video: Ciryl Gane shows off scary accurate Nate Diaz impression
Ciryl Gane made sure to have a little fun now that he’s back in Las Vegas. The former interim UFC heavyweight champion was in town for UFC Vegas 67 fight week in support of French teammate Nassourdine Imavov, who headlined Saturday’s event against Sean Strickland. With some free time on his hands, Gane shared his impression of Nate Diaz, complete with double birds flying free and some foul-mouthed language.
‘I’m the Mike Tyson of the UFC’: Claudio Ribeiro aims for first-round knockout of Abdul Razak Alhassan in debut
Claudio Ribeiro has no problem setting the bar high for his octagon debut this Saturday, when he meets Abdul Razak Alhassan on the prelims of UFC Vegas 67 at the UFC APEX. Making his first walk to the octagon five months after a 25-second knockout over Ivan Valenzuela that earned him a UFC deal on the Contender Series, Ribeiro said he’s chasing more knockouts just like boxing legend Mike Tyson did in his prime.
