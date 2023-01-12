Reports: Artem Lobov ordered to pay legal fees after failing to secure Twitter injunction against Conor McGregor

Sean Strickland will make UFC history when he steps into the octagon on Saturday. Just a month ago, Strickland was standing across Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Vegas 66 to close out 2022, and now he’s set to fight Nassourdine Imavov in the light heavyweight main event of UFC Vegas 67 to open 2023 (up from both man’s usual class of middleweight due to Strickland replacing Kelvin Gastelum on less than a week’s notice). This marks just the second time ever that a fighter has headlined consecutive UFC shows — and no one has done it in as short a span as Strickland.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO