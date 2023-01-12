ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WV BOE welcomes new school safety and security administrator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has selected a chief state school safety officer in an effort to increase security at all 55 county school districts. Ron Arthur was introduced to the state Board of Education last week. He was officially named last month as the School Safety and Security Administrator for the new state Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division within the state Department of Homeland Security.
State Advocacy: AARP WV Is Working For You At The State Capitol

It has been nearly three years since AARP West Virginia volunteers have been physically present in the hallways of the State Capitol. While away from the State Capitol due to the COVID pandemic, the concerns and welfare of 50+ West Virginians stayed top of mind among state legislators thanks to the strong virtual presence our "Red Coat" volunteers maintained with lawmakers and leaders throughout the pandemic.
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
8 National Parks in West Virginia

There are eight national parks in West Virginia just waiting to be explored. These eight sites are national park service sites that include scenic trails, national recreation areas, and a national park and preserve. From the historical Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail to the picturesque Bluestone National Scenic River,...
West Virginia’s health insurance agency faces a $376 million budget cliff. Lawmakers moved a short-term fix but haven’t talked permanent funding

Health policy advocates argue that with a massive budget shortfall looming, legislators need to provide additional permanent funding for PEIA. Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, sponsored a short-term fix and said lawmakers may look at benefits and coverage instead. West Virginia’s health insurance agency faces a $376 million budget cliff. Lawmakers moved a short-term fix but haven’t talked permanent funding appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Three Jackson County residents among latest West Virginia COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three Jackson County residents were among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Jackson County deaths were a 68-year-old man, a 57-year-old man and a 90-year-old man, the department said. Seventeen deaths were reported...
Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet.  West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
