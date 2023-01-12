Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
WV BOE welcomes new school safety and security administrator
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has selected a chief state school safety officer in an effort to increase security at all 55 county school districts. Ron Arthur was introduced to the state Board of Education last week. He was officially named last month as the School Safety and Security Administrator for the new state Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division within the state Department of Homeland Security.
Big educator issues on tap at the West Virginia State Capitol this session
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Education is once again going to be a big focus in this year’s West Virginia Legislative Session. This comes as no surprise, as these are recurring themes every year at the State Capitol. When teachers went on strike in 2018 and 2019 in West Virginia, it eventually led to a 5% […]
West Virginia State Police hosts graduation for 71st Cadet Class
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a special day for the West Virginia State Police as the 71st Cadet Class graduated today. The ceremony was held this morning, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at West Virginia State University. The class is made up of 54 men and five women, making the group the largest class the […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for January 13
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
aarp.org
State Advocacy: AARP WV Is Working For You At The State Capitol
It has been nearly three years since AARP West Virginia volunteers have been physically present in the hallways of the State Capitol. While away from the State Capitol due to the COVID pandemic, the concerns and welfare of 50+ West Virginians stayed top of mind among state legislators thanks to the strong virtual presence our "Red Coat" volunteers maintained with lawmakers and leaders throughout the pandemic.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia petitions to designate five counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON — Five counties in West Virginia have been petitioned for the Historically Underutilized Business Zone program. The state is seeking to designate Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe and Preston counties in the governor-designated HUBZones. The program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price...
WVNT-TV
WVNS 59News Anchor Izzy Post & WV Governor Jim Justice | Friday, January 13, 2023
WVNS 59News Evening Anchor Izzy Post was fortunate enough to sit down with Governor Jim Justice to talk about what he has instore for West Virginia in 2023!. WVNS 59News Anchor Izzy Post & WV Governor Jim Justice …. WVNS 59News Evening Anchor Izzy Post was fortunate enough to sit...
Lootpress
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
travel2next.com
8 National Parks in West Virginia
There are eight national parks in West Virginia just waiting to be explored. These eight sites are national park service sites that include scenic trails, national recreation areas, and a national park and preserve. From the historical Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail to the picturesque Bluestone National Scenic River,...
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
wchstv.com
West Virginia governor requests five counties be added to business zone program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be added to the state’s Historically Underutilized Business Zone program. The governor has asked that Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe and Preston counties be added to the state’s existing HUBZones,...
WDTV
Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
West Virginia’s health insurance agency faces a $376 million budget cliff. Lawmakers moved a short-term fix but haven’t talked permanent funding
Health policy advocates argue that with a massive budget shortfall looming, legislators need to provide additional permanent funding for PEIA. Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, sponsored a short-term fix and said lawmakers may look at benefits and coverage instead. West Virginia’s health insurance agency faces a $376 million budget cliff. Lawmakers moved a short-term fix but haven’t talked permanent funding appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three Jackson County residents among latest West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three Jackson County residents were among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Jackson County deaths were a 68-year-old man, a 57-year-old man and a 90-year-old man, the department said. Seventeen deaths were reported...
WTRF- 7News
Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet. West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
wchstv.com
Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?
There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck. But is it legal?
WTAP
Two bills relating to state land use by the Division of Natural Resources pass in West Virginia Senate
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Senate voted unanimously to pass two bills relating to the use of lands managed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Senate Bill 161, authorizing the DNR to manage and dispose of property, would allow the director of the DNR to...
Bill to legalize weed in West Virginia has been introduced
A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature proposes the legalization of marijuana statewide.
Governor’s proposed income tax cuts hotly debated in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One day after the West Virginia State of the State Address, income tax cuts remain the talk of the State Capitol and probably at a lot of kitchen tables. The ink is now dry on the West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s annual State of the State Address, but the question now […]
Comments / 0