Kansas basketball hosted its 125-year reunion on Saturday, as the program welcomed back past coaches Ted Owens, Larry Brown and Roy Williams in addition to countless former players like Nick Collison, Walt Wesley, Danny Manning and Mario Chalmers. Prior to KU's win over Iowa State on Saturday, Collison, Owens and Wesley met with local media to discuss their return to KU. Watch the video above to see what Collison had to say. Click the video below to see what Owens and Wesley had to say.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO