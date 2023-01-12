Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kansas Reflector
Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships
Kansas' four-year higher education institutions seek state investment in scholarships, while two-year colleges request funding to expand academic programs. The post Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
13 rules that changed Kansas forever published 132 years ago today
102 years ago, a Canadian had a problem.
Kan. set aside millions for youth crisis centers, but no one's using it
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would...
lawrencekstimes.com
Screening, panel to spotlight the fight against Native American mascots, misrepresentation
Haskell Indian Nations University will host a free screening of the documentary “Imagining the Indian” Friday, followed by a panel discussion with film producers and local leaders. The award-winning documentary, subtitled “The Fight Against Native American Mascoting,” examines the movement to end Native American names and images being...
lawrencekstimes.com
McLain’s Market to close KU campus location after semester
McLain’s Market will close its location on the University of Kansas campus after the semester, according to social media posts from the café Sunday. The announcement that the lease was up for the location at 1420 Crescent Road came “with heavy hearts.”. “We started this journey at...
Wichita natives face off as Kansas beats Iowa State, 62-60
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Maize native Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. “I don’t know […]
Hays Post
🏀 Adams scores late, No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa State
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill's 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer.
KJ Adams sinks ISU’s upset hopes at KU
(Lawrence, KS) #14 Iowa State went toe-to-toe with #2 Kansas on the road Saturday. Gabe Kalscheur made a 3-pointer with :35 left to tie the game at 60. KJ Adams Jr. answered for Kansas with :10 left to give the Jayhawks a 62-60 win. 16-1 KU led 29-28 at the...
Olathe School District shares update on new alert system
The Olathe Public Schools board will get an update on its CrisisAlert system that was implemented after a shooting at Olathe East High School.
lawrencekstimes.com
Black Jack Battlefield nears fundraising goal to construct a visitor center at the historic site
Black Jack Battlefield is closing in on a big goal of raising $2.1 million to construct a visitor center, according to a news release from the nonprofit. The project also includes restoring the battlefield to tallgrass prairie, “the way it was when the combatants took aim at each other,” according to the release.
K-State preseason All-Big 12 linebacker returning for senior season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State senior linebacker Daniel “Deuce” Green is returning for his senior season. Green announced his decision on his Twitter Saturday. He says he made the decision “after a senior season plagued by injury and not being 100% for most of the year.” Green was a preseason All-Big 12 selection before the […]
WIBW
Brooklyn DeLeye named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add another honor to the long list of accolades for Washburn Rural star Brooklyn DeLeye. DeLeye was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight season. This comes after DeLeye was just named a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Games in March.
bluevalleypost.com
2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’
Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
Why is the city charging for recycling?
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Commissioner Bill Riphan came onto the 27 News Morning Show to discuss a multitude of topics like; the new work session meetings, Gage Park Improvement Authority and the new Stormont Vail Event Center’s Food and Beverage contract. In addition to those topics, Commissioner Riphan commented on and explained the reasoning behind adding on […]
WATCH: Kansas greats Nick Collison, Ted Owens and Walt Wesley discuss their return to Lawrence
Kansas basketball hosted its 125-year reunion on Saturday, as the program welcomed back past coaches Ted Owens, Larry Brown and Roy Williams in addition to countless former players like Nick Collison, Walt Wesley, Danny Manning and Mario Chalmers. Prior to KU's win over Iowa State on Saturday, Collison, Owens and Wesley met with local media to discuss their return to KU. Watch the video above to see what Collison had to say. Click the video below to see what Owens and Wesley had to say.
KU Sports
KU basketball notebook: 125-year reunion, big Kansas win make for special day at Allen Fieldhouse
Former players and coaches returning to Allen Fieldhouse for game day is certainly nothing new. But having so many of them in the same building at the same time is always a treat, and that was the scene on Saturday for No. 2 Kansas’ intense, 62-60 win over No. 14 Iowa State.
KVOE
STATEHOUSE: Emporia lawmakers pleased with certain aspects of governor’s budget, worried about potential recession
Lawmakers will continue their research into Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s budgetary plan as they enter the second week of the 2023 legislative session. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine and 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber, both of Emporia, see several items that are promising, including full funding of public education, increased funding to higher education — although not to the level Longbine likes — as well as a new leveraging fund for transportation matters and an emphasis on debt retirement.
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed naturally conceived triplets -- who could be identical as well.
kcur.org
Mayor Quinton Lucas says Airbnbs are a 'substantial problem' in Kansas City
Kansas City voters will be asked on their April ballots whether to tax short-term rentals in the city. Short-term rentals like Airbnb are exploding in popularity, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says they have "been a substantial problem in our city." The Airbnbs are reducing the number of housing...
WIBW
Rear-end collision sends Gardner man to hospital
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Gardner man was injured Sunday morning in a rear-end collision on I-635. According to the KHP crash logs, Alberto Gaytan, 38 was driving south on I-635 when his vehicle rear ended a semi-truck as they were going up a hill. Gaytan was taken to...
Comments / 0