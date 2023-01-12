ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

McLain’s Market to close KU campus location after semester

McLain’s Market will close its location on the University of Kansas campus after the semester, according to social media posts from the café Sunday. The announcement that the lease was up for the location at 1420 Crescent Road came “with heavy hearts.”. “We started this journey at...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Wichita natives face off as Kansas beats Iowa State, 62-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Maize native Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. “I don’t know […]
AMES, IA
Hays Post

🏀 Adams scores late, No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill's 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer.
LAWRENCE, KS
Western Iowa Today

KJ Adams sinks ISU’s upset hopes at KU

(Lawrence, KS) #14 Iowa State went toe-to-toe with #2 Kansas on the road Saturday. Gabe Kalscheur made a 3-pointer with :35 left to tie the game at 60. KJ Adams Jr. answered for Kansas with :10 left to give the Jayhawks a 62-60 win. 16-1 KU led 29-28 at the...
AMES, IA
KSNT News

K-State preseason All-Big 12 linebacker returning for senior season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State senior linebacker Daniel “Deuce” Green is returning for his senior season. Green announced his decision on his Twitter Saturday. He says he made the decision “after a senior season plagued by injury and not being 100% for most of the year.” Green was a preseason All-Big 12 selection before the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Brooklyn DeLeye named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add another honor to the long list of accolades for Washburn Rural star Brooklyn DeLeye. DeLeye was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight season. This comes after DeLeye was just named a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Games in March.
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’

Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Why is the city charging for recycling?

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Commissioner Bill Riphan came onto the 27 News Morning Show to discuss a multitude of topics like; the new work session meetings, Gage Park Improvement Authority and the new Stormont Vail Event Center’s Food and Beverage contract. In addition to those topics, Commissioner Riphan commented on and explained the reasoning behind adding on […]
TOPEKA, KS
247Sports

WATCH: Kansas greats Nick Collison, Ted Owens and Walt Wesley discuss their return to Lawrence

Kansas basketball hosted its 125-year reunion on Saturday, as the program welcomed back past coaches Ted Owens, Larry Brown and Roy Williams in addition to countless former players like Nick Collison, Walt Wesley, Danny Manning and Mario Chalmers. Prior to KU's win over Iowa State on Saturday, Collison, Owens and Wesley met with local media to discuss their return to KU. Watch the video above to see what Collison had to say. Click the video below to see what Owens and Wesley had to say.
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

STATEHOUSE: Emporia lawmakers pleased with certain aspects of governor’s budget, worried about potential recession

Lawmakers will continue their research into Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s budgetary plan as they enter the second week of the 2023 legislative session. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine and 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber, both of Emporia, see several items that are promising, including full funding of public education, increased funding to higher education — although not to the level Longbine likes — as well as a new leveraging fund for transportation matters and an emphasis on debt retirement.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Rear-end collision sends Gardner man to hospital

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Gardner man was injured Sunday morning in a rear-end collision on I-635. According to the KHP crash logs, Alberto Gaytan, 38 was driving south on I-635 when his vehicle rear ended a semi-truck as they were going up a hill. Gaytan was taken to...
GARDNER, KS

