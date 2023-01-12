ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills sign Cole Beasley to 53-man roster ahead of playoffs

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cc0P2_0kClTpkQ00

In a way, Cole Beasley is only now officially back with the Buffalo Bills. Although, he already was.

Ahead of facing the Miami Dolphins (9-8) in the Wild-Card round on Sunday, the Bills (13-3) announced that Beasley was signed to the active roster.

In December, the 33-year-old added to the team’s practice squad and had already has made appearances with the Bills via callups from the taxi squad. Albeit, minimal ones.

In two games since his return to Buffalo, Beasley has made only two catches, on two targets, both for nine yards.

He’s only played 17 total snaps on offense, however, he was getting some in against the Cincinnati Bengals but that game went down as a no contest due to Damar Hamlin’s injury.

In signing Beasley to the playoff roster, the Bills are left with an extra callup spot against the Dolphins. Buffalo has two each game, and can still use one on fellow veteran John Brown if they so choose, but the team no longer has to use both on two players at the same position group.

In Week 18 against the New England Patriots, the Bills only called up Brown.

In a corresponding move, offensive lineman Justin Murray was released. He was active for five games this season, appearing in 23 total snaps for the Bills, 22 of which were on special teams.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs

The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players dropped interesting comments after playoff loss to Bengals

The playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was every bit as nasty as expected on Sunday night during Cincinnati’s 24-17 win. Bengals players didn’t have anything nice to say about Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the game, for starters. That after going into the game having accused the Ravens of cheap actions during the Week 18 meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans blasted Charles Woodson and Michael Vick for carelessly pushing Lamar Jackson to risk his health

Lamar Jackson’s health has loomed over the Baltimore Ravens’ playoff prospects for over a month since he sprained a PCL ligament in his knee. On a grander scale, Jackson’s future in Baltimore — with no long-term deal in place whenever the Ravens’ season concludes — has hovered as a specter over the team’s entire 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest 2-round mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC South

It is officially the offseason in college football, and that also means we are one week closer to the 2023 NFL Draft. Penn State has a few notable prospects that could likely be selected in the first three rounds in the spring. One notable Nittany Lion that many have mocked in the first round is Joey Porter Jr[autotag][autotag]. To start off “Mock Draft Monday,” we take another look at a Nittany Lion featured in the first round. Many of our features have been from The Draft Network. However, this week, we head over to The Draft Wire for their latest two-round mock...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doug Pederson's postgame speech to the Jaguars after their wild win will give you chills

The Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history Saturday night, beating the Chargers 31-30 in an absolute thriller in Jacksonville. One of the biggest reasons for the Jaguars’ huge turnaround this year is their head coach, Doug Pederson. The franchise made the right move by firing Urban Meyer (who is the worst coach in NFL history) before the end of last season and then quickly scooping up Pederson in the offseason.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's really only one thing for Tom Brady to do after the Bucs' blowout loss to the Cowboys

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Tom Brady had his 23rd NFL season come to an ugly end Monday night, as he and the Bucs were blown at home by the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14, in a NFC wild card game that was pretty much over before halftime.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers DB Jimmie Ward unleashed an outstanding dad joke to praise QB Brock Purdy’s high step

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has a big fan in his teammate, defensive back Jimmie Ward. During Saturday’s 49ers beatdown on the Seattle Seahawks, Purdy showed off his jets on a first-down run, high stepping to help secure the yardage. That got a laugh out of Ward, who joked with his fellow defenders on the bench that the rookie signal caller is “Purdy Good” and admired his attempt to high step to get the first down.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy