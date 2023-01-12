ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills vs. Dolphins 7 things to watch for during Week 15's game

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzVzf_0kClTJwW00

The Buffalo Bills (13-3) begin their postseason journey at home against the Miami Dolphins (9-8) in the AFC’s Wild-Card round.

Once the battle arrives, there will be a few particular things to keep in mind.

Here are seven things to watch for during Sunday’s Bills-Dolphins matchup:

QB comparisons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULgbW_0kClTJwW00
Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills  (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The main focus on the field between the Bills and Dolphins will be at the quarterback position. Usually it is in the NFL. Especially so in a contest like this.

Buffalo has Josh Allen. He was a preseason MVP candidate and still isn’t very far off even while dealing with an elbow injury.

Miami is going to roll out Skylar Thompson.

Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out and backup Teddy Bridgerwater (finger) is uncertain to play. That leaves Thompson, a rookie.

Thompson started against the New York Jets in Week 18 and was 20-for-31 passing for 152 yards. He did not have a touchdown or interception but Thompson did record his first-career win.

Opposite ends of the QB spectrum.

Stopping the run

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Cxbj_0kClTJwW00
Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) (USAT photo)

Considering the QBs, the focus for the Bills defense will be the rushing attack the Dolphins try to pull off. That will likely be led by Jeff Wilson Jr.

Top rusher in 2022, Raheem Mostert, is likely out (thumb). But Wilson and the likes of Salvon Ahmed are still a formidable duo.

In recent weeks, Buffalo linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds have been pivotal in slowing down opposing rushing attacks. They will be again.

WR depth for the Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwqqC_0kClTJwW00
Gabe Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills  (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Throughout 2022, Gabe Davis has been a bit lackluster in his first year as Buffalo’s No. 2 wideout across from Stefon Diggs.

Just last week, John Brown popped up with a huge 42-yard diving grab for a touchdown. Cole Beasley has already signed to the active roster. Then there’s tight end Dawson Knox, who has steadily improved in the latter half of the regular season.

Simply put, could the Bills start to mix in others a bit more with Davis struggling? His drops have been an issue and cannot happen in the postseason.

Then again, some of Davis’ best games in the NFL have been in the playoffs… record setting, even.

A tough decision to be made.

WR excellence for the Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbeKQ_0kClTJwW00
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

While Thompson is a real game-changer in a bit of the negative sense, the Dolphins still do sport what might be the best receiver duo in the NFL: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Waddle has been a thorn in the Bills’ side this year. In 2022, the Dolphins receiver has five catches for 214 yards and a touchdown in two games against Buffalo.

But you still have to take Hill into consideration. While with the Kansas City Chiefs, he has smoked the Bills, specifically in the playoffs.

Turnovers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktaRn_0kClTJwW00
Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills  (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Most would point to the Bills being big-time favorites. Heck, even Vegas has the Dolphins are near two-touchdown underdogs.

What could ruin that? Turnovers.

Buffalo’s defense has taken the ball away a far amount in 2022, but that doesn’t fully erase giveaway problems the Bills have had. Allen has given the ball away too much in the red zone.

Many fish injuries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYEpT_0kClTJwW00
Raheem Mostert #31 of the Miami Dolphins  (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Lastly, the Bills are getting really healthy at the right time. Knock on wood, but safety Micah Hyde and wideout Jamison Crowder might even be back after this Dolphins matchup, if Buffalo wins.

On the other side, as we’ve already teased, Miami is banged up in the worst way.

Along with Tagovailoa and Mostert, other contributors for the Dolphins on the injury report this week include OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), and LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist).

All these players could make a difference.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
msn.com

NFL Playoffs 2023: What happens if Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round?

In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Bills host the Dolphins. Read here to check out what happens if Buffalo win in the Wild Card round. The Buffalo Bills had another remarkable season with a 13-3 record. Josh Allen is the quarterback that the franchise needed since Jim Kelly and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a seven-game winning streak.
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl.  Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC.  ...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills

The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explains bizarre clock management in wild-card loss

Not to be a backseat driver for Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh… but it’s hard not to in this case. Down 24-17, Baltimore starred their final drive of the game at the Cincinnati 46-yard line with 3:14 left in the fourth quarter. Things were actually going well for the Ravens — with 1:20 left in the game, quarterback Tyler Huntley completed an eight-yard pass to receiver Demarcus Robinson, which, accentuated by an illegal use of hands penalty on Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, put the ball at the Cincinnati 28-yard line. Then, Huntley completed an 11-yard pass to running back J.K. Dobbins, which put the ball at the Cincinnati 17-yard line.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future

After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
SEATTLE, WA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Wild-Card meeting at Highmark Stadium:. RB Raheem Mostert (thumb) QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) Doubtful. OL Liam Eichenberg (hand) Questionable. OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip) OL Kendall Lamm (ankle) QB Teddy Bridgewater...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy