Bills vs. Dolphins 7 things to watch for during Week 15's game

The Buffalo Bills (13-3) begin their postseason journey at home against the Miami Dolphins (9-8) in the AFC’s Wild-Card round.

Once the battle arrives, there will be a few particular things to keep in mind.

Here are seven things to watch for during Sunday’s Bills-Dolphins matchup:

QB comparisons

Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The main focus on the field between the Bills and Dolphins will be at the quarterback position. Usually it is in the NFL. Especially so in a contest like this.

Buffalo has Josh Allen. He was a preseason MVP candidate and still isn’t very far off even while dealing with an elbow injury.

Miami is going to roll out Skylar Thompson.

Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out and backup Teddy Bridgerwater (finger) is uncertain to play. That leaves Thompson, a rookie.

Thompson started against the New York Jets in Week 18 and was 20-for-31 passing for 152 yards. He did not have a touchdown or interception but Thompson did record his first-career win.

Opposite ends of the QB spectrum.

Stopping the run

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) (USAT photo)

Considering the QBs, the focus for the Bills defense will be the rushing attack the Dolphins try to pull off. That will likely be led by Jeff Wilson Jr.

Top rusher in 2022, Raheem Mostert, is likely out (thumb). But Wilson and the likes of Salvon Ahmed are still a formidable duo.

In recent weeks, Buffalo linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds have been pivotal in slowing down opposing rushing attacks. They will be again.

WR depth for the Bills

Gabe Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Throughout 2022, Gabe Davis has been a bit lackluster in his first year as Buffalo’s No. 2 wideout across from Stefon Diggs.

Just last week, John Brown popped up with a huge 42-yard diving grab for a touchdown. Cole Beasley has already signed to the active roster. Then there’s tight end Dawson Knox, who has steadily improved in the latter half of the regular season.

Simply put, could the Bills start to mix in others a bit more with Davis struggling? His drops have been an issue and cannot happen in the postseason.

Then again, some of Davis’ best games in the NFL have been in the playoffs… record setting, even.

A tough decision to be made.

WR excellence for the Dolphins

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

While Thompson is a real game-changer in a bit of the negative sense, the Dolphins still do sport what might be the best receiver duo in the NFL: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Waddle has been a thorn in the Bills’ side this year. In 2022, the Dolphins receiver has five catches for 214 yards and a touchdown in two games against Buffalo.

But you still have to take Hill into consideration. While with the Kansas City Chiefs, he has smoked the Bills, specifically in the playoffs.

Turnovers

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Most would point to the Bills being big-time favorites. Heck, even Vegas has the Dolphins are near two-touchdown underdogs.

What could ruin that? Turnovers.

Buffalo’s defense has taken the ball away a far amount in 2022, but that doesn’t fully erase giveaway problems the Bills have had. Allen has given the ball away too much in the red zone.

Many fish injuries

Raheem Mostert #31 of the Miami Dolphins (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Lastly, the Bills are getting really healthy at the right time. Knock on wood, but safety Micah Hyde and wideout Jamison Crowder might even be back after this Dolphins matchup, if Buffalo wins.

On the other side, as we’ve already teased, Miami is banged up in the worst way.

Along with Tagovailoa and Mostert, other contributors for the Dolphins on the injury report this week include OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), and LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist).

All these players could make a difference.