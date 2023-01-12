Read full article on original website
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)Saint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversySaint Paul, MN
Basketball Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
NBC News
Minnesota professor dismissed after showing Prophet Muhammad in class
Dr. Erika López Prater will no longer teach at Hamline University in Saint Paul after displaying an artistic depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in her class. KARE’s Samie Solina reports.Jan. 15, 2023.
Bring Me The News
Hamline University at the center of far-reaching debate over academic freedom
A controversy at Hamline University has sparked a global debate over free speech, academic freedom, and what’s considered Islamophobic. The debate surrounds the response of university officials after a student in a global art history course complained about being shown a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad. Following the student’s...
Edy Zoo
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversy
ST. PAUL, MN. - Hamline University, a private school in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been embroiled in controversy regarding the suspension of an art professor who showed students a painting of the Prophet Muhammad.
mprnews.org
U of M professors say Hamline admin compromised academic freedom
The University of Minnesota’s art history department says it is taking an unusual step of making public its criticisms of another school’s actions involving a professor. The U’s department issued a public statement on its website excoriating Hamline University’s actions following adjunct professor Erika López Prater’s showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art class last fall.
Ted Rivers
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Minnesota
Minnesota is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Minnesota!
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
mprnews.org
23 ways to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 across Minnesota
People and organizations across the country are gearing up to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Among the largest events in Minnesota is the 2023 Annual MLK Holiday Breakfast, a fundraiser breakfast in Minneapolis organized by UNCF and General Mills. “This event, we join our voices...
mprnews.org
Abortion bill set for a vote this week, other DFL wish list items to follow
Minnesota lawmakers this week are expected to vote on a proposal to enshrine in law the right to an abortion, possibly teeing up the bill to be signed on Jan. 22 — the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. After fast tracking the...
Alina Andras
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Very Minnesota Things, Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared Of
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
MinnPost
St. Paul Winter Carnival organizers intentional about inclusion
We’re only a few weeks away from the anticipated St. Paul Winter Carnival. Organizers of the country’s oldest and largest winter festival in the country are gearing up for “The Coolest Celebration on Earth.”. “We really try to have a rich offering of events. Many of them...
kelo.com
Minnesota lawmakers pushing for free school lunches
ST PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Will Minnesota become the third state to provide free meals to all public school students? Bills are being offered by lawmakers in both the House and Senate. Governor Tim Walz has already voiced his support saying, “It’s time to provide universal school meals to make sure every kid can succeed and that no child goes hungry”. Supporters say 1 in 4 food-insecure kids come from a household that doesn’t qualify for the federal school lunch program. California and Maine are currently the only states to provide free meals to all students.
The Streets of St. Paul
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)
ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.
mprnews.org
'Cannot learn while we are leaking': Bill seeks free period products at school
Minnesota lawmakers are trying once again to require school districts to provide free menstrual products to students. Last year, led by an initiative from Minnesota students, House Democrats introduced a similar bill. Advocates say access to the products would help keep students from having to miss class when they can’t afford products.
Bring Me The News
Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park closes
Bakers Square at 2239 Ford Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The longtime Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood has closed, leaving only two locations remaining in Minnesota. "We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to you, our guests, and our incredible...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
35 Hilarious Reasons You Should Move to Minnesota – WRONG ANSWERS ONLY
35 Hilarious Reasons You Should Move to Minnesota (Wrong Answers Only) Minnesota is a great state - we've got over 10,000 lakes, four seasons, gorgeous colors in our trees in the fall, and some pretty amazing lake towns. But, this is a state that some people get a little cranky about. And to laugh about the stuff that isn't so awesome, the internet went wild with some "Wrong Answers Only" questions.
Muslim group demands Hamline University reinstate professor fired for showing image of Muhammad
The Muslim Public Affairs Council has demanded Hamline University reinstate an adjunct professor fired from the school for displaying an image of Muhammad.
spectrumnews1.com
Democratic voter shares 'Wisconsin nice' moment with Republican lawmaker
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Wisconsinite said her chance encounter on Capitol Hill with a lawmaker from an opposing party has left her hopeful that more Americans with different political beliefs can find common ground with each other. Madison native Beth Cannestra said she arrived in Washington, D.C. a day...
