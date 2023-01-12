ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Bring Me The News

Hamline University at the center of far-reaching debate over academic freedom

A controversy at Hamline University has sparked a global debate over free speech, academic freedom, and what’s considered Islamophobic. The debate surrounds the response of university officials after a student in a global art history course complained about being shown a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad. Following the student’s...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

U of M professors say Hamline admin compromised academic freedom

The University of Minnesota’s art history department says it is taking an unusual step of making public its criticisms of another school’s actions involving a professor. The U’s department issued a public statement on its website excoriating Hamline University’s actions following adjunct professor Erika López Prater’s showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art class last fall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Minnesota

Minnesota is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

23 ways to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 across Minnesota

People and organizations across the country are gearing up to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Among the largest events in Minnesota is the 2023 Annual MLK Holiday Breakfast, a fundraiser breakfast in Minneapolis organized by UNCF and General Mills. “This event, we join our voices...
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

St. Paul Winter Carnival organizers intentional about inclusion

We’re only a few weeks away from the anticipated St. Paul Winter Carnival. Organizers of the country’s oldest and largest winter festival in the country are gearing up for “The Coolest Celebration on Earth.”. “We really try to have a rich offering of events. Many of them...
SAINT PAUL, MN
kelo.com

Minnesota lawmakers pushing for free school lunches

ST PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Will Minnesota become the third state to provide free meals to all public school students? Bills are being offered by lawmakers in both the House and Senate. Governor Tim Walz has already voiced his support saying, “It’s time to provide universal school meals to make sure every kid can succeed and that no child goes hungry”. Supporters say 1 in 4 food-insecure kids come from a household that doesn’t qualify for the federal school lunch program. California and Maine are currently the only states to provide free meals to all students.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Streets of St. Paul

George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)

ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

'Cannot learn while we are leaking': Bill seeks free period products at school

Minnesota lawmakers are trying once again to require school districts to provide free menstrual products to students. Last year, led by an initiative from Minnesota students, House Democrats introduced a similar bill. Advocates say access to the products would help keep students from having to miss class when they can’t afford products.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park closes

Bakers Square at 2239 Ford Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The longtime Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood has closed, leaving only two locations remaining in Minnesota. "We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to you, our guests, and our incredible...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Power 96

Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

35 Hilarious Reasons You Should Move to Minnesota – WRONG ANSWERS ONLY

35 Hilarious Reasons You Should Move to Minnesota (Wrong Answers Only) Minnesota is a great state - we've got over 10,000 lakes, four seasons, gorgeous colors in our trees in the fall, and some pretty amazing lake towns. But, this is a state that some people get a little cranky about. And to laugh about the stuff that isn't so awesome, the internet went wild with some "Wrong Answers Only" questions.
MINNESOTA STATE

