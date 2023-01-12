Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
bjpenndotcom
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking
If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
Ciryl Gane Questions Jon Jones’ Path To Victory: ‘I Don’t Know What Is A Good Way To Win Against Me’
Ciryl Gane doesn’t see how Jon Jones can beat him at UFC 285. On Saturday, it was announced that the former UFC interim heavyweight champion will have yet another shot at undisputed gold. And no, it won’t be a rematch against champ Francis Ngannou, who has since departed from the UFC. Instead, Gane will welcome the legendary ‘Bones’ to the heavyweight division and he’s more than thrilled for the challenge.
OnlyHomers
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Boxing Scene
KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul
KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
sportszion.com
Watch: Conor McGregor releases footage of himself sparring in boxing after Youtuber KSI calls him out
KSI is set to face FaZe Temperrr today at the Wembley Arena in London because of Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis’ last-minute withdrawal. Prior to the fight, the English YouTuber spoke with talkSPORT about his desire to take down the UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor. “In this...
Curtis Blaydes offers response to Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news: “I get why Gane got the shot and it wasn’t based off meritocracy”
Top five-ranked UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has reacted to the Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news. Francis Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, has been released after failed negotiations. Gane and Jones will be sharing the Octagon at UFC 285 on March 4. The winner will be crowned the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.
Photos: Israel Adesanya Shows Off New Neck And Eye Tattoos
Israel Adesanya flaunted his new tattoos on social media. Izzy asked his fans to look for the meaning of his new neck tattoo and one fan got the right answer. While awaiting the UFC’s call for his next fight, former middleweight king Israel Adesanya decided to take a break and have some slick tattoos. The most notable one Izzy showed off on social media is the neck tattoo which he even asked his fans to decode the meaning of.
Leon Edwards Says He Gave Jorge Masvidal A Chance To Face Him In March
Leon Edwards says a fight with Jorge Masvidal needs to happen in the future. Leon Edwards seems to have his next bout right in front of him when he takes on Kamaru Usman in March. Although there were some questions regarding that matchup and the health of Usman, it seems that all systems are a go for that trilogy fight to happen at UFC 286 in London, England. The uncertainly surrounding Usman and an injury to his hand was the only thing holding up this rematch, and if that were to be the case it seems that Edwards was trying to plot a different matchup to take its place.
UFC Fight Night 217 results: Abdul Razak Alhassan violently knocks out Claudio Ribeiro in second
LAS VEGAS – Abdul Razak Alhassan tried to mix things up early with some wrestling, but ultimately, his crushing power led to another early finish. Alhassan (12-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC) took on the debuting Claudio Ribeiro on the prelims of UFC Fight Night 217 in a middleweight bout that promised to produce a violent finish. The bout took place at the UFC Apex and aired on ESPN+.
Watch: Ciryl Gane Hilariously Mimics Nate Diaz’s Signature Fist Pose And Stance Ahead Of UFC Vegas 67
Ciryl Gane did a couple of Nate Diaz’s signature stunts in front of some members of UFC Vegas 67 media. “Bon Gamin” is down for an interim title fight with Jon Jones or a rematch with Francis Ngannou. Ciryl Gane is not yet booked for a fight but...
Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”
Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
MMAmania.com
Fighter tossed from UFC Vegas 67, bout canceled following ‘weight management issues’
“SarJ” is not in charge when it comes to her weight management. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was forced to cancel the flyweight matchup between Priscila Cachoeira and Sijara Eubanks as a result of “weight management issues.” Cachoeira tipped the scale at 126 pounds but Eubanks never made it to the stage and did not weigh in. That means the UFC Vegas 67 “Prelims,” scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 14) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be down by one fight.
Ariel Helwani Reacts To Dana White’s Own ‘Punishment’ For Wife Slap: ‘Regret Isn’t A Punishment, It’s A Consequence’
Ariel Helwani had a lot to say when it came to Dana White‘s surprise appearance at a UFC media day. Of course, this wouldn’t be the prominent MMA journalist’s first time addressing White’s situation following video of the UFC President slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve. Weeks after talking to TMZ and facing criticism from Helwani (and many others), White would ‘face the music’ at UFC Vegas 67 media day and answered questions from the press regarding his controversy.
MMA Fighting
Sean Strickland uses volume striking and relentless pace to beat Nassourdine Imavov in UFC Vegas 67 main event
Taking the UFC Vegas 67 main event on just five days’ notice didn’t stop Sean Strickland from setting a relentless pace and beating Nassourdine Imavov over 25 minutes on Saturday night. In an effort to wash the bad taste of a close decision out of his mouth from...
MMA Fighting
Video: Salt Papi takes Josh Brueckner off his feet with knockout punch at Misfits Boxing 4
Salt Papi brought the flavor to the ring again. The popular social media influencer scored another impressive knockout win on Saturday at the KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr Misfits Boxing event Saturday in London, blasting YouTube star Josh Brueckner with a left hand that took him off of his feet in the second round.
MMAWeekly.com
Jon Jones confirms he’s fighting Ciryl Gane for heavyweight championship
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has confirmed that he’s fighting Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship. On Saturday, T-Mobile Arena leaked an advertisement for the UFC 285 main event showing Jones and Gane fighting for the heavyweight title on March 4. The advertisement as later taken down, but Jones confirmed that he and Gane are indeed fighting for the title.
