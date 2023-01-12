Read full article on original website
Joshua Thomas
5d ago
The kids should use the bathroom listed on their birth certificate. I support this state senitor standing up for the majority of the state. No teachers, students, or other people should be punished for using the pronouns given at a persons birth.
Reply
13
Griff
5d ago
Enough of this crap. Biological boys use boy’s restrooms and biological girls use girl’s restrooms. I could care less that you think you are, look in your pants and learn to accept reality. 😳😳😳
Reply
9
S. Carr
5d ago
if they want to protect sexual privacy then why are they promoting them to be out in the open about it. that is what you call no common sense
Reply
3
