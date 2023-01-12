Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma RB Announces Retirement From Football
Sooners walk-on running back Jaden Knowles announced on Saturday that he would be stepping away from the sport.
Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Special Teams
Brent Venables returned creativity and aggression to the third phase of the game for Oklahoma in 2022.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss Sunday's loss.
New Oklahoma Coach Emmett Jones ‘Fired Up’ Inheriting Sooners’ Wide Receiver Room
Oklahoma’s offseason started less than a month ago, and Brent Venables has been quite busy. The Sooners have snagged several potential starters out of the transfer portal and signed one of the best recruiting classes in the program’s history. There’s always more work to do, though, and with early National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, all attention turns to 2023.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Overcomes Slow Start to Beat No. 23 Kansas
Despite shooting just 28 percent from the field during the first three quarters, the No. 19-ranked Sooners rallied for a ranked win on Saturday.
No. 1 Oklahoma Heads to Baton Rouge for Top-10 Matchup
NORMAN – Top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics will travel to Baton Rouge, La., for a showdown against No. 10 LSU on Monday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). The two teams will take the floor inside the PMAC for the first time since Jan. 9, 2016, which is the only trip to Baton Rouge under head coach K.J. Kindler.
Sooners Claim Six Victories in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE – The University of Oklahoma track and field team was back in action after a month-long break to compete at the Arkansas Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. The Sooners ended the day with six victories and a broken Arkansas Invitational record. In addition, three Sooners claimed the first, second, and fifth fastest 400-meter times so far this season in the NCAA Division I Indoor list.
Oklahoma City University Announces Death Of Longtime Soccer Coach
Longtime Oklahoma City University soccer coach Brian Harvey has passed away, according to the school. Harvey was a founder of the university's men and women's soccer teams and put in 34 years as coach, winning more than 800 games.
Sooners Host Missouri, Tarleton State To Open Season
NORMAN – The fourth-ranked Sooners are set to open the 2023 season with a doubleheader against Missouri and Tarleton State on Saturday at the Headington Family Tennis Center. The Sooners match against the Tigers starts at 11 a.m. and will retake the court at 2 p.m. vs. the Texans.
Former OU Senior Associate Athletic Director Named New Athletic Director For Mississippi State
Mississippi State has named Oklahoma's Zac Selmon as its new athletic director. At just 37 years old, Selmon has already earned a spot on the College Football Rules Committee and has been serving on Oklahoma's Executive Leadership team. His official title at OU was Senior Associate Athletic Director, and his...
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
Oklahoma country singer-songwriter Cutter Elliott donates guitar to School for the Blind
OKLAHOMA CITY-–Oklahoma School for the Blind students were treated to a free concert and their Jazz Band received a new guitar -- thanks to Cutter Elliott, a singer-songwriter and rising star in Oklahoma country music. Elliott, age 27 from Norman, and his guitar player-producer-manager Paul Reeves wanted to give...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment
The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
Why Does Google Maps Hate Cyril, Oklahoma?
Before you hop off on an email war to let me know Cyril is awesome, let me explain... So I was off on a journey recently that took me to Chickasha and Anadarko. I was picking up some wood and a new shop tool I spotted on Marketplace. All-in-all, an exciting weekend in an otherwise dull household.
