Norman, OK

San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Oklahoma Coach Emmett Jones ‘Fired Up’ Inheriting Sooners’ Wide Receiver Room

Oklahoma’s offseason started less than a month ago, and Brent Venables has been quite busy. The Sooners have snagged several potential starters out of the transfer portal and signed one of the best recruiting classes in the program’s history. There’s always more work to do, though, and with early National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, all attention turns to 2023.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

No. 1 Oklahoma Heads to Baton Rouge for Top-10 Matchup

NORMAN – Top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics will travel to Baton Rouge, La., for a showdown against No. 10 LSU on Monday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). The two teams will take the floor inside the PMAC for the first time since Jan. 9, 2016, which is the only trip to Baton Rouge under head coach K.J. Kindler.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Claim Six Victories in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE – The University of Oklahoma track and field team was back in action after a month-long break to compete at the Arkansas Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. The Sooners ended the day with six victories and a broken Arkansas Invitational record. In addition, three Sooners claimed the first, second, and fifth fastest 400-meter times so far this season in the NCAA Division I Indoor list.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Host Missouri, Tarleton State To Open Season

NORMAN – The fourth-ranked Sooners are set to open the 2023 season with a doubleheader against Missouri and Tarleton State on Saturday at the Headington Family Tennis Center. The Sooners match against the Tigers starts at 11 a.m. and will retake the court at 2 p.m. vs. the Texans.
NORMAN, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
Z94

Why Does Google Maps Hate Cyril, Oklahoma?

Before you hop off on an email war to let me know Cyril is awesome, let me explain... So I was off on a journey recently that took me to Chickasha and Anadarko. I was picking up some wood and a new shop tool I spotted on Marketplace. All-in-all, an exciting weekend in an otherwise dull household.
CYRIL, OK

